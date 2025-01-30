Locked On Dodgers – Daily Podcast On The Los Angeles Dodgers

Kirby Yates is Happening & Even the Steinbrenners are Whining About the Los Angeles Dodgers

With Kirby Yates joining the Dodgers, fans are excited about the potential impact on the bullpen. This episode dives into the Dodgers' strategic moves, analyzing how Yates' unique pitching style could bolster their roster. Hosts Vince Samperio and Jeff J. Snider explore the implications of this signing, discussing potential roster adjustments and the broader MLB landscape. They also tackle comments from MLB owners like Hal Steinbrenner, contrasting the Dodgers' spending approach with other teams.Discover how the Dodgers' commitment to excellence continues to set them apart. Tune in for an in-depth look at the team's evolving strategy and what it means for their future success.0:00 Intro0:00 Intro2:24 Kirby Yates deal official7:26 Roster implications of Yates signing10:30 Bullpen flexibility and options14:11 Potential trade candidates19:35 Cubs and Yankees owners cry poor25:36 Yankees' spending philosophy shift30:05 Dodgers' window of opportunity