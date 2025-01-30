Locked On Dodgers – Daily Podcast On The Los Angeles Dodgers

Tanner Scott & Los Angeles Dodgers Make it Official + Flaherty's Comments & Ippei's Plea for Mercy
Can the Los Angeles Dodgers' latest roster moves propel them to a record-breaking season? With Tanner Scott joining the Dodgers, the bullpen's strength is set to rise, potentially reshaping the team's strategy. Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty's free agency situation raises eyebrows as he navigates a market surprisingly quiet on offers. The episode also uncovers intriguing updates on the Ippei Mizuhara case, adding a layer of drama to the Dodgers' narrative.Host Jeff J. Snider dives into these developments, spotlighting key figures like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts. The discussion teases the Dodgers' evolving tactics and potential trade scenarios, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.Tune in to discover how these changes might impact the Dodgers' quest for dominance and hear expert insights on the team's future trajectory.Be sure to subscribe to Locked On Dodgers wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube, and come back every weekday morning and spend your morning commute with two of the biggest Dodger fans you'll ever meet. Thanks for making Locked On Dodgers your first listen every day, and please tell your friends!For your next listen, check out the Locked On MLB podcast. Prepare for the Fall Classic with Sully, who has it all covered every single day. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.0:00 Intro0:00 Intro3:16 Tanner Scott's success against OhtaniDiscusses Scott's dominance over Shohei Ohtani9:56 Jack Flaherty's free agency situationFlaherty's lack of interest from teams16:41 Flaherty's potential fit with DodgersAnalyzing if a Dodgers reunion makes sense20:45 Ippei Mizuhara fraud developmentsNew evidence in Ohtani's interpreter case27:54 Q&A session with listenersAnswering questions on various Dodgers topics