Locked On Dodgers – Daily Podcast On The Los Angeles Dodgers

Locked On Podcast Network, Vince Samperio, Jeff Snider
Locked On Dodgers podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Los Angeles D...
SportsBaseball

  Alex Vesia, Los Angeles Dodgers Agree on 2025 Contract + More Prospect Lists Have LA Sitting Pretty
    With Alex Vesia's new contract and the Dodgers' $100 million commitment to LA Rises, the team is making headlines. Dive into the latest updates on Dodgers prospects like Roki Sasaki, Dalton Rushing, Alex Freeland, and Josue De Paula, and explore the report linking the Dodgers to Tim Hill. Hosts Jeff J. Snider and Vince Samperio break down these developments, offering insights into the Dodgers' evolving strategy and player development system.Discover how these changes could impact the Dodgers' standing in Major League Baseball. Tune in for an engaging discussion on the Dodgers' path forward and the exciting prospects on the horizon.Be sure to subscribe to Locked On Dodgers wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube, and come back every weekday morning and spend your morning commute with two of the biggest Dodger fans you'll ever meet. Thanks for making Locked On Dodgers your first listen every day, and please tell your friends!For your next listen, check out the Locked On MLB podcast. Prepare for the Fall Classic with Sully, who has it all covered every single day. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.0:00 Intro0:00 Intro3:32 Alex Vesia's contract agreement with Dodgers12:20 Top prospect lists feature Dodgers players20:27 Josue De Paula compared to Yordan Alvarez23:47 Tim Hill linked to Dodgers bullpen
    32:02
  Kirby Yates is Happening & Even the Steinbrenners are Whining About the Los Angeles Dodgers
    With Kirby Yates joining the Dodgers, fans are excited about the potential impact on the bullpen. This episode dives into the Dodgers' strategic moves, analyzing how Yates' unique pitching style could bolster their roster. Hosts Vince Samperio and Jeff J. Snider explore the implications of this signing, discussing potential roster adjustments and the broader MLB landscape. They also tackle comments from MLB owners like Hal Steinbrenner, contrasting the Dodgers' spending approach with other teams.Discover how the Dodgers' commitment to excellence continues to set them apart. Tune in for an in-depth look at the team's evolving strategy and what it means for their future success.Be sure to subscribe to Locked On Dodgers wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube, and come back every weekday morning and spend your morning commute with two of the biggest Dodger fans you'll ever meet. Thanks for making Locked On Dodgers your first listen every day, and please tell your friends!For your next listen, check out the Locked On MLB podcast. Prepare for the Fall Classic with Sully, who has it all covered every single day. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.0:00 Intro0:00 Intro2:24 Kirby Yates deal official7:26 Roster implications of Yates signing10:30 Bullpen flexibility and options14:11 Potential trade candidates19:35 Cubs and Yankees owners cry poor25:36 Yankees' spending philosophy shift30:05 Dodgers' window of opportunity
    34:39
  Dalton Rushing, Clayton Kershaw, Kirby Yates & More! Los Angeles Dodgers Mailbag
    As the Dodgers gear up for the upcoming season, fans are buzzing with questions about player signings and strategic moves. This episode dives into the potential timing of Kershaw's signing, the role of Dalton Rushing, and the Dodgers' starting pitching plans featuring Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell. Hosts Jeff Snider and Vince Samperio explore the possibilities for Chris Taylor and Kiké Hernandez on the roster, while also analyzing Anthony Banda's potential impact in the bullpen.Join the conversation and discover how these developments could shape the Dodgers' season. Listen now for exclusive insights and expert analysis!Be sure to subscribe to Locked On Dodgers wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube, and come back every weekday morning and spend your morning commute with two of the biggest Dodger fans you'll ever meet. Thanks for making Locked On Dodgers your first listen every day, and please tell your friends!For your next listen, check out the Locked On MLB podcast. Prepare for the Fall Classic with Sully, who has it all covered every single day. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.0:00 Intro0:00 Intro3:31 International free agent signings6:31 Clayton Kershaw signing timing10:36 Prospects' perspectives on being blocked18:43 Dodgers' starting pitching plans23:53 CT3 and Kiké coexisting26:41 Juan Soto vs. multiple players30:52 Anthony Banda's performance
    34:32
  Do Max Scherzer and Alex Bregman Make Strategic Sense for the Dodgers?
    In this episode, host Vince Samperio offers an insightful analysis of the Los Angeles Dodgers' current roster dynamics as they gear up for the upcoming season. The discussion centers on Max Scherzer's pro day and an outside look at the potential impact of Alex Bregman, providing listeners with a comprehensive understanding of the team's strategic considerations. Additionally, the episode highlights the Dodgers' non-roster invitees for spring training, including Giovanni Gallegos, and evaluates their prospects for making the team. Join us for an engaging discussion on the Dodgers' preparations and what fans can expect in the season ahead.Be sure to subscribe to Locked On Dodgers wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube, and come back every weekday morning and spend your morning commute with two of the biggest Dodger fans you'll ever meet. Thanks for making Locked On Dodgers your first listen every day, and please tell your friends!For your next listen, check out the Locked On MLB podcast. Prepare for the Fall Classic with Sully, who has it all covered every single day. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.0:00 Intro0:00 Intro4:12 Max Scherzer's potential fit with Dodgers- Analyzing Scherzer's recent performance and Dodgers' needs15:35 Alex Bregman to the Dodgers?- Examining hypothetical fit and contract considerations21:43 Dodgers' non-roster spring training invitees- Evaluating chances of making opening day roster28:25 Giovanni Gallegos as potential bullpen option- Discussing veteran pitcher's opportunity with Dodgers
    33:35
  Tanner Scott & Los Angeles Dodgers Make it Official + Flaherty's Comments & Ippei's Plea for Mercy
    Can the Los Angeles Dodgers' latest roster moves propel them to a record-breaking season? With Tanner Scott joining the Dodgers, the bullpen's strength is set to rise, potentially reshaping the team's strategy. Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty's free agency situation raises eyebrows as he navigates a market surprisingly quiet on offers. The episode also uncovers intriguing updates on the Ippei Mizuhara case, adding a layer of drama to the Dodgers' narrative.Host Jeff J. Snider dives into these developments, spotlighting key figures like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts. The discussion teases the Dodgers' evolving tactics and potential trade scenarios, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.Tune in to discover how these changes might impact the Dodgers' quest for dominance and hear expert insights on the team's future trajectory.Be sure to subscribe to Locked On Dodgers wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube, and come back every weekday morning and spend your morning commute with two of the biggest Dodger fans you'll ever meet. Thanks for making Locked On Dodgers your first listen every day, and please tell your friends!For your next listen, check out the Locked On MLB podcast. Prepare for the Fall Classic with Sully, who has it all covered every single day. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.0:00 Intro0:00 Intro3:16 Tanner Scott's success against OhtaniDiscusses Scott's dominance over Shohei Ohtani9:56 Jack Flaherty's free agency situationFlaherty's lack of interest from teams16:41 Flaherty's potential fit with DodgersAnalyzing if a Dodgers reunion makes sense20:45 Ippei Mizuhara fraud developmentsNew evidence in Ohtani's interpreter case27:54 Q&A session with listenersAnswering questions on various Dodgers topics
    33:43

About Locked On Dodgers – Daily Podcast On The Los Angeles Dodgers

Locked On Dodgers podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball. Hosts Jeff Snider and Vince Samperio bring their smart, passionate Dodger takes as the Locked On Dodgers podcast provides your daily Dodgers fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Dodgers franchise. Locked On Dodgers takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Dodgers locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Dodgers podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
