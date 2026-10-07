Legacy Blueprint: Plan It Forward

How can you ensure that the wealth you’ve built passes on more than just money to the next generation?



Building a meaningful legacy requires thinking beyond dollars and assets. In this episode, Mike Bascom sits down with Patrick Renn, founder and president of Renn Wealth Management Group and author of Finding Your Money’s Greater Purpose: How to Make Your Legacy Count, to explore how thoughtful financial, estate, and charitable planning can help families put their wealth to work with purpose. Patrick shares lessons from more than 50 years in financial planning, including strategies for charitable giving, business succession, family communication, life insurance, and preparing younger generations to become responsible stewards of wealth. At the heart of the conversation is a simple but powerful idea: families should strive to pass along their values along with their valuables.

Key Takeaways:



True wealth is about more than accumulating assets; it is also about creating an impact that reflects your values.

Families can strengthen their legacy by intentionally passing their values along with their valuables.

Strategic charitable giving can support meaningful causes while becoming part of a broader financial and estate plan.

Business owners should establish continuity and succession plans before an unexpected event forces others to make those decisions for them.

Open family conversations about money, philanthropy, stewardship, and inheritance can better prepare younger generations to manage the legacy they will eventually receive.



Connect with Patrick Renn

https://x.com/RennWealthMgmt

https://www.rennwealth.com/



Connect with Mike Bascom:

https://bascomlaw.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikebascom/