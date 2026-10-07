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27 episodes
- How can you turn a lifetime of saving into a retirement that supports your goals, protects your family, and creates a lasting legacy?
Mike Bascom welcomes Rebecca Irey, founder and CEO of Blue Skye Financial, to discuss why financial independence requires more than building a nest egg. Rebecca shares her approach to planning for retirement income, managing taxes, navigating Social Security and Medicare, and preparing for the financial changes that follow the loss of a spouse. Together, they explore how personalized planning and a coordinated team of advisors can help families and business owners make informed decisions about their future.
Key Takeaways:
Financial independence means having the freedom and resources to make choices that reflect your personal goals.
Proactive tax planning helps you understand how today’s financial decisions can affect your retirement income.
Social Security decisions should account for both spouses and the financial needs of the surviving partner.
Business owners should make saving for their own future part of their business planning.
Your financial advisor, estate planning attorney, and tax professionals should work together to support your family’s goals.
Connect with Rebecca Irey:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/blueskyebusiness/
https://blueskyefinancial.com/
Connect with Mike Bascom:
https://bascomlaw.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikebascom/
- How can smart mortgage strategies and real estate ownership help you build wealth and create a stronger financial legacy?
In this episode of Legacy Blueprint: Plan It Forward, Mike Bascom sits down with Tom Hutchens, President of Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions, to explore the role real estate and strategic financing can play in long-term wealth building. Tom explains how non-QM mortgages can create opportunities for self-employed borrowers, entrepreneurs, retirees, and real estate investors who may not fit traditional lending guidelines. They also discuss using leverage to grow a real estate portfolio, why today's interest rate shouldn't necessarily dictate a long-term buying decision, the growing use of HELOCs, and why your mortgage strategy should work alongside your broader financial and estate plan.
Key Takeaways:
Homeownership can be a powerful component of long-term wealth building, regardless of short-term changes in rates and market conditions.
Non-QM mortgages can provide alternative financing options for self-employed borrowers and business owners whose tax returns may not fully reflect their ability to repay a loan.
Strategic use of mortgage leverage can allow real estate investors to access equity and expand their property portfolios rather than tying up all their available capital.
Interest rates are only one factor in a real estate decision, and borrowers should also consider affordability, location, long-term goals, and potential future refinancing opportunities.
Mortgage decisions should be considered alongside financial and estate planning because real estate financing can affect both the wealth you build and the assets you ultimately leave behind.
Connect with Tom Hutchens
https://angeloakms.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomhutchens/
Connect with Mike Bascom:
https://bascomlaw.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikebascom/
- How can you ensure that the wealth you’ve built passes on more than just money to the next generation?
Building a meaningful legacy requires thinking beyond dollars and assets. In this episode, Mike Bascom sits down with Patrick Renn, founder and president of Renn Wealth Management Group and author of Finding Your Money’s Greater Purpose: How to Make Your Legacy Count, to explore how thoughtful financial, estate, and charitable planning can help families put their wealth to work with purpose. Patrick shares lessons from more than 50 years in financial planning, including strategies for charitable giving, business succession, family communication, life insurance, and preparing younger generations to become responsible stewards of wealth. At the heart of the conversation is a simple but powerful idea: families should strive to pass along their values along with their valuables.
Key Takeaways:
True wealth is about more than accumulating assets; it is also about creating an impact that reflects your values.
Families can strengthen their legacy by intentionally passing their values along with their valuables.
Strategic charitable giving can support meaningful causes while becoming part of a broader financial and estate plan.
Business owners should establish continuity and succession plans before an unexpected event forces others to make those decisions for them.
Open family conversations about money, philanthropy, stewardship, and inheritance can better prepare younger generations to manage the legacy they will eventually receive.
Connect with Patrick Renn
https://x.com/RennWealthMgmt
https://www.rennwealth.com/
Connect with Mike Bascom:
https://bascomlaw.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikebascom/
- Could unresolved tax issues today create financial problems for your family and your legacy tomorrow?
CPA Denson Pepper joins Mike Bascom to explore the important connection between tax planning, retirement, and leaving a strong financial legacy. Drawing on more than 40 years of experience, Denson discusses the risks of unfiled tax returns, dealing with IRS debt, preparing for retirement, keeping important financial records organized, and avoiding tax problems that could eventually fall to your loved ones. The conversation also highlights why proactive planning—and coordination between CPAs, estate planning attorneys, and other professionals—can help protect what you've worked hard to build.
Key Takeaways:
Unfiled tax returns and unresolved IRS issues can become more difficult over time and may create serious complications as retirement approaches.
Outstanding tax obligations can affect an estate and may need to be resolved before remaining assets can be distributed to beneficiaries.
Staying current on taxes and realistically managing repayment plans can help prevent existing tax problems from becoming even larger.
Families should keep important tax, real estate, trust, and estate documents organized so loved ones aren't left reconstructing their financial history.
Proactive retirement and tax planning, including making the most of available retirement plans, can play an important role in building and protecting a lasting financial legacy.
Connect with Denson Pepper:
https://densonpeppercpa.com/
Connect with Mike Bascom:
https://bascomlaw.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikebascom/
- What are the biggest retirement planning mistakes people make, and how can you avoid them before they jeopardize your financial future?
Retirement planning is about much more than building a nest egg—it’s about creating a strategy that gives you confidence, flexibility, and peace of mind. In this episode of Legacy Blueprint: Plan It Forward, host Mike Bascom sits down with wealth management professional Kassi Hyde to discuss the common mistakes that can derail even the best retirement plans. From understanding spending habits and coordinating with trusted professionals to reviewing estate plans and embracing the trade-offs behind every financial decision, Kassi shares practical guidance to help families build a retirement strategy that truly supports their long-term goals.
Key Takeaways:
Successful retirement planning is about preparing for life, not just accumulating money.
Every financial decision involves trade-offs, and understanding them leads to more confident choices.
Coordinating your financial advisor, estate planning attorney, CPA, and insurance professionals creates stronger long-term outcomes.
Regularly reviewing your investments, beneficiaries, estate documents, and spending can help you avoid costly mistakes.
Starting your financial planning early gives you more flexibility, more opportunities, and greater peace of mind.
Connect with Kassi Hyde:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/khyde1/
https://apollonwealthmanagement.com/advisors/kassi-hyde/
Connect with Mike Bascom:
https://bascomlaw.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikebascom/
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About Legacy Blueprint: Plan It Forward
Concerned about ensuring your loved ones are well cared for? Dive into 'Legacy Blueprint: Plan It Forward' and turn those worries into action! Join host Mike Bascom, a seasoned estate planning attorney, as he collaborates with Georgia's top financial experts to bring you empowering insights and actionable strategies. Don't miss an episode—tune in weekly and start building a secure and thriving future for yourself and your loved ones!Podcast website
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