How to Buy a Home: #1 First-Time Homebuyer Podcast

Discover how savvy First Time Homebuyers are leveraging seller concessions in today's market to drastically cut upfront cash needs and secure their dream home.



Today, we dive into seller concessions, a powerful tool for First Time Homebuyers to reduce the cash needed for closing costs and even buy down interest rates. Learn how these direct seller contributions work, why they can be financially superior to a price reduction, and how to navigate common pitfalls, especially with builder incentives. Equip yourself to strategically leverage this buyer's market before the spring rush.



A mistake I see a lot of first-time buyers make is fighting for a lower price when what they really need is less cash to close. — David Sidoni, Nationwide First Time Homebuying Coach



Highlights

Why are savvy First Time Homebuyers finding unprecedented leverage in the current fall/winter market?

What exactly are seller concessions, and how do they differ from a simple price reduction?

How can seller credits drastically reduce your "cash to close" and even lower your interest rate?

Why is the specific contract language for concessions crucial, and who needs to be involved?

What hidden traps should you watch out for when considering new home builder incentives?

How can you determine if a seller credit or a lower purchase price is mathematically better for you?



Referenced Episodes & Resources

490 – First Time Homebuyer Pros & Cons: New Build vs. Resale

500 – What to Know Before Buying Your First Home in 2026

509 – First Time Homebuyer Step #9: Practicing

513 – First-Time Homebuyer Headlines & Scams - PART 2 - Summer 2026 Housing Market Update

522 – Low Down Payment Strategies – First Time Homebuyer Options in This Economy

523 – Your Rent Payment Is Already 79% of a Mortgage (Here's What You're Missing)

524 – Make this Your Last Lease Ever – Stop Renting, Start Earning Equity

525 – Rent vs. Buy in 2027?

526 – The Housing Market Sucks: Should You Wait to Buy a Home?

527 – What's Happening in Housing Right Now? – September 2026 First Time Homebuyer Market Update

528 – How to Buy a House: Essential Tips for First Time Homebuyers

529 – Beat the Rates: 9 Tips to Make High Interest Rates Affordable in Late 2026

531 – The Ultimate Home Inspection Checklist (and When to Walk Away)

532 – Preparing for the Next 5 Months.... (Finding Affordable Options for You)



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David Sidoni, the "How to Buy a Home Guy," is a seasoned real estate professional and consumer advocate with two decades of experience helping first-time homebuyers navigate the real estate market. His podcast, "How to Buy a Home," is a trusted resource for anyone looking to buy their first home. It offers expert advice, actionable tips, and inspiring stories from real first-time homebuyers. With a focus on making the home-buying process accessible and understandable, David breaks down complex topics into easy-to-follow steps, covering everything from budgeting and financing to finding the right home and making an offer.



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