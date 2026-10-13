How to Buy a Home: #1 First-Time Homebuyer Podcast

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545 episodes
- Rates just hit 7.5%, but scared-off competition and panicked sellers have created one of the strongest buyer's markets in decades.
Headline rates at 7.5% are scaring buyers away, and that's exactly what's handing you leverage. You'll learn the affordability mixing board, 16 financial sliders beyond price and rate that you can adjust to build a better deal. You'll also see how a prepared buyer on a $425,000 home can negotiate the price down, use a $10,000 seller credit to buy the rate back to 6.75%, and keep $29,000 in cash with a low down payment loan. Then find out why the best deals are happening now, before competition returns in early 2027.
"What’s happening right before our eyes is a perfect storm for buyers, and when everyone sees the deals that buyers get this fall and winter, then some of the freaked out buyers will jump back into the market, increasing your competition next year." – David Sidoni, Nationwide First Time Homebuying Coach
Highlights
Why are 7.5% rates creating one of the strongest buyer's markets in decades?
What is the affordability mixing board, and which of its 16 sliders are working in your favor right now?
Why do most buyers lose by focusing only on price and interest rate?
How can you tell just how desperate a seller really is?
How can a seller credit help you beat the national average rate?
How could a low down payment loan keep tens of thousands in your pocket?
Why could waiting until 2027 mean facing a lot more competition?
Referenced Episodes & Resources
532 – Preparing for the Next 5 Months.... (Finding Affordable Options for You)
539 – Seller Concessions: How to Lower Your Cash to Close
529 – Beat the Rates: 9 Tips to Make High Interest Rates Affordable in Late 2026
500 – What to Know Before Buying Your First Home in 2026
HowtoBuyaHome.com/10steps - The #1 Educational System for First-Time Homebuyers in the USA
HowtoBuyaHome.com/Essentials - Over 100 of our BEST Episodes of Detailed Homebuying Knowledge, Interviews, and MORE!
Connect with me to find a trusted realtor in your area or to answer your burning questions!
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @HowToBuyaHome
Instagram @HowtoBuyAHomePodcast
Tik Tok @HowToBuyAHome
Visit our Resource Center to to get your FREE Home Buying Starter Kit!
David Sidoni, the "How to Buy a Home Guy," is a seasoned real estate professional and consumer advocate with two decades of experience helping first-time homebuyers navigate the real estate market. His podcast, "How to Buy a Home," is a trusted resource for anyone looking to buy their first home. It offers expert advice, actionable tips, and inspiring stories from real first-time homebuyers. With a focus on making the home-buying process accessible and understandable, David breaks down complex topics into easy-to-follow steps, covering everything from budgeting and financing to finding the right home and making an offer.
Subscribe for regular market updates, and leave a review to help us reach more people. Ready for an honest, informed home-buying experience? Viva la Unicorn Revolution - join us!
- HowtoBuyaHome.com/10steps - The #1 Educational System for First-Time Homebuyers in the USA
HowtoBuyaHome.com/Essentials - Over 100 of our BEST Episodes of Detailed Homebuying Knowledge, Interviews, and MORE!
Connect with me to find a trusted realtor in your area or to answer your burning questions!
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @HowToBuyaHome
Instagram @HowtoBuyAHomePodcast
Tik Tok @HowToBuyAHome
Visit our Resource Center to to get your FREE Home Buying Starter Kit!
David Sidoni, the "How to Buy a Home Guy," is a seasoned real estate professional and consumer advocate with two decades of experience helping first-time homebuyers navigate the real estate market. His podcast, "How to Buy a Home," is a trusted resource for anyone looking to buy their first home. It offers expert advice, actionable tips, and inspiring stories from real first-time homebuyers. With a focus on making the home-buying process accessible and understandable, David breaks down complex topics into easy-to-follow steps, covering everything from budgeting and financing to finding the right home and making an offer.
Subscribe for regular market updates, and leave a review to help us reach more people. Ready for an honest, informed home-buying experience? Viva la Unicorn Revolution - join us!
- Discover how savvy First Time Homebuyers are leveraging seller concessions in today's market to drastically cut upfront cash needs and secure their dream home.
Today, we dive into seller concessions, a powerful tool for First Time Homebuyers to reduce the cash needed for closing costs and even buy down interest rates. Learn how these direct seller contributions work, why they can be financially superior to a price reduction, and how to navigate common pitfalls, especially with builder incentives. Equip yourself to strategically leverage this buyer's market before the spring rush.
A mistake I see a lot of first-time buyers make is fighting for a lower price when what they really need is less cash to close. — David Sidoni, Nationwide First Time Homebuying Coach
Highlights
Why are savvy First Time Homebuyers finding unprecedented leverage in the current fall/winter market?
What exactly are seller concessions, and how do they differ from a simple price reduction?
How can seller credits drastically reduce your "cash to close" and even lower your interest rate?
Why is the specific contract language for concessions crucial, and who needs to be involved?
What hidden traps should you watch out for when considering new home builder incentives?
How can you determine if a seller credit or a lower purchase price is mathematically better for you?
Referenced Episodes & Resources
490 – First Time Homebuyer Pros & Cons: New Build vs. Resale
500 – What to Know Before Buying Your First Home in 2026
509 – First Time Homebuyer Step #9: Practicing
513 – First-Time Homebuyer Headlines & Scams - PART 2 - Summer 2026 Housing Market Update
522 – Low Down Payment Strategies – First Time Homebuyer Options in This Economy
523 – Your Rent Payment Is Already 79% of a Mortgage (Here's What You're Missing)
524 – Make this Your Last Lease Ever – Stop Renting, Start Earning Equity
525 – Rent vs. Buy in 2027?
526 – The Housing Market Sucks: Should You Wait to Buy a Home?
527 – What's Happening in Housing Right Now? – September 2026 First Time Homebuyer Market Update
528 – How to Buy a House: Essential Tips for First Time Homebuyers
529 – Beat the Rates: 9 Tips to Make High Interest Rates Affordable in Late 2026
531 – The Ultimate Home Inspection Checklist (and When to Walk Away)
532 – Preparing for the Next 5 Months.... (Finding Affordable Options for You)
HowtoBuyaHome.com/10steps - The #1 Educational System for First-Time Homebuyers in the USA
HowtoBuyaHome.com/Essentials - Over 100 of our BEST Episodes of Detailed Homebuying Knowledge, Interviews, and MORE!
Connect with me to find a trusted realtor in your area or to answer your burning questions!
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @HowToBuyaHome
Instagram @HowtoBuyAHomePodcast
Tik Tok @HowToBuyAHome
Visit our Resource Center to to get your FREE Home Buying Starter Kit!
David Sidoni, the "How to Buy a Home Guy," is a seasoned real estate professional and consumer advocate with two decades of experience helping first-time homebuyers navigate the real estate market. His podcast, "How to Buy a Home," is a trusted resource for anyone looking to buy their first home. It offers expert advice, actionable tips, and inspiring stories from real first-time homebuyers. With a focus on making the home-buying process accessible and understandable, David breaks down complex topics into easy-to-follow steps, covering everything from budgeting and financing to finding the right home and making an offer.
Subscribe for regular market updates, and leave a review to help us reach more people. Ready for an honest, informed home-buying experience? Viva la Unicorn Revolution - join us!
- Online calculators and simple questions about affordability keep First Time Homebuyers renting longer than necessary.
This episode reveals why the common question, "How much house can I afford?", is fundamentally flawed and paralyzes First Time Homebuyers. Learn to replace expensive, dead-end rent with a smart homeownership strategy, discover true affordability through personalized options, and gain the confidence to stop renting sooner. Discover how to create your unique rent replacement strategy with a trusted team.
"How much you can afford isn’t a number – it’s a set of choices, and most people never find out they had more than one. "— David Sidoni, Nationwide First Time Homebuying Coach
Highlights
Why are online mortgage calculators "garbage" for First Time Homebuyers?
What's the real first step to buying a home, and why isn't it getting pre-approved?
How can two people earning the same salary get wildly different loan approvals?
What is a "rent replacement strategy," and how does it turn rent into savings?
How can you test your future mortgage payment before you buy a home?
What's the difference between being "house poor" and "renter broke"?
Why is "options" the secret to true home affordability?
Referenced Episodes & Resources
351 – How a Drama Teacher Bought a Home Solo (INTERVIEW)
525 – Rent vs. Buy in 2027?
526 – The Housing Market Sucks: Should You Wait to Buy a Home?
532 – Preparing for the Next 5 Months.... (Finding Affordable Options for You)
529 – Beat the Rates: 9 Tips to Make High Interest Rates Affordable in Late 2026
500 – What to Know Before Buying Your First Home in 2026
504 – First Time Homebuyer Step #4: Debt Management
509 – First Time Homebuyer Step #9: Practicing
522 – Low Down Payment Strategies – First Time Homebuyer Options in This Economy
523 – Your Rent Payment Is Already 79% of a Mortgage (Here's What You're Missing)
524 – Make this Your Last Lease Ever – Stop Renting, Start Earning Equity
HowtoBuyaHome.com/10steps - The #1 Educational System for First-Time Homebuyers in the USA
HowtoBuyaHome.com/Essentials - Over 100 of our BEST Episodes of Detailed Homebuying Knowledge, Interviews, and MORE!
Connect with me to find a trusted realtor in your area or to answer your burning questions!
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @HowToBuyaHome
Instagram @HowtoBuyAHomePodcast
Tik Tok @HowToBuyAHome
Visit our Resource Center to to get your FREE Home Buying Starter Kit!
David Sidoni, the "How to Buy a Home Guy," is a seasoned real estate professional and consumer advocate with two decades of experience helping first-time homebuyers navigate the real estate market. His podcast, "How to Buy a Home," is a trusted resource for anyone looking to buy their first home. It offers expert advice, actionable tips, and inspiring stories from real first-time homebuyers. With a focus on making the home-buying process accessible and understandable, David breaks down complex topics into easy-to-follow steps, covering everything from budgeting and financing to finding the right home and making an offer.
Subscribe for regular market updates, and leave a review to help us reach more people. Ready for an honest, informed home-buying experience? Viva la Unicorn Revolution - join us!
- Online home listings are often misleading; learn how First Time Homebuyers can decrypt Zillow and Redfin data to find a home's true value.
This episode empowers First Time Homebuyers to stop guessing about online listings and become savvy data detectives. Discover why public listing data, from list prices to square footage, is often inaccurate and how to research sold prices like a pro. We'll demystify confusing home statuses like "Contingent" and "Pending," expose misleading metrics like Days on Market, and reveal why Zestimates are unreliable. Learn to avoid costly mistakes by verifying everything and leveraging a trusted local expert.
"List prices, the price you see for a home that is actively selling on the market, don’t mean a damn thing." — David Sidoni, Nationwide First Time Homebuying Coach
Highlights
Why are list prices "garbage," and what should First Time Homebuyers analyze first to determine true home value?
What do confusing home statuses like "Contingent," "Pending," or "Back on Market" really mean for your home search?
How can "Days on Market" be misleading, and what critical metric does your agent need to find for you?
Why can you never trust the square footage, bedroom count, or property tax data you see online?
What's the hidden truth behind the "Contact Agent" button on Zillow or Redfin listings?
How much can Zestimates and Redfin Estimates truly be off, and why should you completely ignore them?
HowtoBuyaHome.com/10steps - The #1 Educational System for First-Time Homebuyers in the USA
HowtoBuyaHome.com/Essentials - Over 100 of our BEST Episodes of Detailed Homebuying Knowledge, Interviews, and MORE!
Connect with me to find a trusted realtor in your area or to answer your burning questions!
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @HowToBuyaHome
Instagram @HowtoBuyAHomePodcast
Tik Tok @HowToBuyAHome
Visit our Resource Center to to get your FREE Home Buying Starter Kit!
David Sidoni, the "How to Buy a Home Guy," is a seasoned real estate professional and consumer advocate with two decades of experience helping first-time homebuyers navigate the real estate market. His podcast, "How to Buy a Home," is a trusted resource for anyone looking to buy their first home. It offers expert advice, actionable tips, and inspiring stories from real first-time homebuyers. With a focus on making the home-buying process accessible and understandable, David breaks down complex topics into easy-to-follow steps, covering everything from budgeting and financing to finding the right home and making an offer.
Subscribe for regular market updates, and leave a review to help us reach more people. Ready for an honest, informed home-buying experience? Viva la Unicorn Revolution - join us!
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About How to Buy a Home: #1 First-Time Homebuyer Podcast
TRYING TO BUY YOUR FIRST HOME IN 2026? Start at Episode 500 for the 10 Steps to Buying a Home series, the #1 trusted resource for first-time homebuyers in the USA. Thousands of renters have used this system to say goodbye to their landlord for good.Visit HowtoBuyaHome.com/10Steps for the insider strategies first-time buyers need in today's market.2+ MILLION DOWNLOADS. 500+ EPISODES. 125+ REAL BUYER INTERVIEWS. The #1 podcast for first-time homebuyers in the nation since 2019, hosted by David Sidoni: a realtor since 2006 who left traditional brokerage to become a full-time consumer advocate for the buyers his industry ignores. Expert analysis, current market forecasts, and real success stories from renters who were exactly where you are.OUR MISSION. Can I actually buy a house? How much do I need? Where do I even start? The real estate industry treats first-time buyers as an afterthought, handing them myths, bad advice, and dead ends. We hand you the opposite: real numbers, insider strategies, and proof that it works from people just like you. No hype. No sales pitch. Ever.Homeownership is closer than you think. Let's get you there.Podcast website
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