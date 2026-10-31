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Approaching Shakespeare

Oxford University
Education
Approaching Shakespeare
Latest episode

32 episodes

  • Approaching Shakespeare

    Love's Labour's Lost

    02/12/2024 | 48 mins.
    Emma Smith continues her Approaching Shakespeare series with a lecture on the play Love's Labour's Lost.
  • Approaching Shakespeare

    The Two Gentlemen of Verona

    12/15/2017 | 44 mins.
    Professor Emma Smith gives the last of her 2017 Shakespeare lectures on his early comedy, Two Gentlemen of Verona.
  • Approaching Shakespeare

    Henry VI, Part 2

    11/09/2017 | 47 mins.
    Professor Emma Smith continues her Approaching Shakespeare series with a 2017 lecture on the early history play, Henry VI, Part 2.
  • Approaching Shakespeare

    The Merry Wives of Windsor

    10/25/2017 | 48 mins.
    Professor Emma Smith lectures on Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor.
  • Approaching Shakespeare

    All's Well That Ends Well

    10/25/2017 | 48 mins.
    Professor Emma Smith lectures on Shakespeare’s comedy All's Well That Ends Well.
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About Approaching Shakespeare
Each lecture in this series focuses on a single play by Shakespeare, and employs a range of different approaches to try to understand a central critical question about it. Rather than providing overarching readings or interpretations, the series aims to show the variety of different ways we might understand Shakespeare, the kinds of evidence that might be used to strengthen our critical analysis, and, above all, the enjoyable and unavoidable fact that Shakespeare's plays tend to generate our questions rather than answer them.
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