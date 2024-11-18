What is health, what is it for, who do you trust with it? Jase Casehttps://jasemedical.com/?rstr=21733LEAFANDLEARN$10 offhttps://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/newsroom/news-releases/2023/07/report-highlights-public-health-impact-of-serious-harms-from-diagnostic-error-in-ushttps://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/rachel-levine.html ––NOT the leader of HHS (Sorry!), but still high up in the department's leadership e.g. Head of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Department of Health and Human Serviceshttps://www.thefoodhistorian.com/blog/world-war-wednesdays-the-basic-seven
How Should We Eat?
What is food, what is it for, what is our relationship to it? Do we have a moral duty to feed our children healthy food? We explore this philosophy topic and also share what our family eats in a day.
1:37:29
What Should Government Be For?
We discuss government: what is it for? What role are citizens supposed to play in it?
What Should Education Be For?
In this episode, we discuss EDUCATION: what's it for? What should it look like, and what is the end goal? What do children *actually* need to learn, and what's the best way to approach teaching?
Are We Natural or Divine?
We discuss nature & divinity: what are humans made of? And why does it matter? If we are part divine, how does that impact how we should/shouldn't live our lives?
Two philosophy grads started a family—and started asking questions. What is the best way to raise children? What is the role of a parent? What should education really look like? How can we live a life we're proud of? What's the 'Good Life'?In their new podcast, Nick and Taylor Moran— the Instagram creators behind @leafandlearn — dive into the big questions surrounding parenting, homeschooling, health, and carving out a life away from the mainstream.Each episode covers a different philosophical concept, exploring how these age-old questions apply to family life in today's world.