Jessie is back after the holidays to catch up and chat about New Years resolutions. She includes few of her goals for the new year and rambles on about lounge sets.
15:44
Reminders During The Holidays
This week, Jessie is over the surface-level "mom tips" and shares 5 practical reminders to help you get through the next two weeks.
28:19
We Listen & We Don't Judge
This week, Jessie opens up the podcast for friends to share their responses to the trend 'We Listen and We Don't Judge.'
19:19
Back After The Longest Month Ever
Solo w/ Jessie: After the longest month ever, Jessie is back to catch you up on the past few weeks- sick kids, birthday planning, holiday chaos, surprise family visits, and trying to keep it together while battling burnout.
17:29
Postpartum Q&A
Ashley is in the hot seat this week. Jessie interviews her on life after maternity leave with all the burning questions of postpartum and they briefly discuss Hurricane Helene's impact.
We are Jessie and Ashley, and welcome to our podcast. Whether you’re navigating through parenting styles, marriage, the latest social trends, or friendships, we are here to simplify your journey with dedicated content just for you. We show up every Wednesday with moms in mind because you deserve a space that’s all about you.