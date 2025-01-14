Back After The Longest Month Ever

Send us a textSolo w/ Jessie: After the longest month ever, Jessie is back to catch you up on the past few weeks- sick kids, birthday planning, holiday chaos, surprise family visits, and trying to keep it together while battling burnout. Support the showWe want to hear from you!Got Something to share? Click the 'Send us a Text Message' at the top of this description and send us a message.We would LOVE to share yours on our next episode!Thanks for listening! We will see you next Wednesday and always we remember we are FOR THE MOMS! Instagram: @forthemomspod