Today, our girl Jill Atogwe is back (!) to chat about her new children’s book: Left Out — a rhyming reminder that while God didn't give everyone the same bodies or abilities, everything God left out is something He can use for His glory. From pool party insecurities and complicated health issues to feeling “left behind” in certain stages of life, we confess that trusting God’s limits and timing is not always easy—even though we know it’s always for our good. We hope this conversation reminds you that you are not alone, and also encourages you to be on the lookout for other women who might be feeling left out. This show is brought to you ad-free by our generous Substack community. If you’d like to support the work we do for as little as $3/month, head to coffeeandcrumbs.substack.com to join the party (and get bonus episodes!). For show notes, go to coffeeandcrumbs.net/podcast. It’s easy to feel left out of all the commitments for kids’ activities these days. Listen to this bonus episode to see how we do extracurriculars without the guilt. For more encouragement in your motherhood journey, check out the stories at Coffee + Crumbs.