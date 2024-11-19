Today we’re talking with a board certified dermatologist, Dr. Cameron Chesnut, about how aging affects our skin. Dr. Chesnut gives us holistic insight on our most potent anti-aging defenses (exercise! sleep! nutrition!) and gives us the sought-after scoop on which products actually do make a difference (collagen! retinols! Vitamin C!). He also weighs in on the great sunscreen debate, gives the pros and cons of Botox, and takes our rapid-fire “worth it, or not?” quiz. Whether you’re planning to age naturally or maximize modern technology to erase your wrinkles, we hope this conversation brings clarity to some of the most common skin care questions. This show is brought to you ad-free by our generous Substack community. If you’d like to support the work we do for as little as $3/month, head to coffeeandcrumbs.substack.com to join the party (and get bonus episodes!). For show notes, go to coffeeandcrumbs.net/podcast. We wish more people knew all the good stuff Dr. Chesnut shared about taking care of our skin. Listen to this bonus episode to see what else we wish more people knew about. For more encouragement in your motherhood journey, check out the stories at Coffee + Crumbs.
Reimagining Neighborhoods with Elizabeth and Chris McKinney
Just in time for the most divisive political week of the year, special guests Elizabeth and Chris McKinney—authors of Neighborhoods Reimagined—are here today to share the importance of finding common ground with those living near us. How do we go from pulling into the garage and shutting it behind us to actually befriending our neighbors? Using the Beatitudes as a launching point, the McKinneys offer encouragement and practical tips (simply wave! remember names! start a Facebook page! invite one or two families to gather with you!) to create neighborhood flourishing.
Left Out with Jill Atogwe
Today, our girl Jill Atogwe is back (!) to chat about her new children's book: Left Out — a rhyming reminder that while God didn't give everyone the same bodies or abilities, everything God left out is something He can use for His glory. From pool party insecurities and complicated health issues to feeling "left behind" in certain stages of life, we confess that trusting God's limits and timing is not always easy—even though we know it's always for our good. We hope this conversation reminds you that you are not alone, and also encourages you to be on the lookout for other women who might be feeling left out.
Ask a Mentor Mom with Ruth Chou Simons
We're kicking off Season 10 by asking a mentor mom we adore and admire—Ruth Chou Simons—all the things about motherhood. A mom of six boys, Ruth shares her best strategy for navigating sibling arguments, how to cultivate life-long friendships with your kids, and openly answers the mother lode question: what's your biggest regret in parenting? From small practical tips to big picture hope, this conversation ends with an encouraging line we're still thinking about.
Season Recap
We've covered a lot of ground this season, so today—as a grand finale before we break for sabbatical—we're doing a quick refresher on our favorite episodes. As we rehash what stuck with us—like asking better questions, gathering around the table with our families, and how technology is affecting our kids—we also give a quick update on some previously mentioned intentions (gotta love public accountability!). If you're looking for some fun life-savers before the end of summer, Ashlee shares her go-to Costco "English Muffin Situation," and Katie raves about the decaf cold brew she's drinking on tap. If you missed any of the episodes mentioned, there's plenty of time to play catchup over the summer while you try to remove sand from your kids' swimsuits.
The Coffee + Crumbs Podcast is your companion for kitchen cleanups, stroller walks, or the daily carpool hustle. Join hosts Ashlee Gadd, Katie Blackburn, and Jill Atogwe as they chat about the beautiful, holy work of motherhood. We hope you leave this show feeling safe, known, encouraged and loved.