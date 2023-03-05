Supporting neurodiverse children can be both rewarding and confusing. Holly Blanc Moses shares her strategies to support children diagnosed with ADHD and/or Aut... More
The Difference Between School Evaluations & Private Evaluations
Dr. Karen Wilson joins us today to talk about the differences between a school evaluation and a private evaluation and why they are not interchangeable. We cover so much in this important episode such as - Qualifying for school accommodations or modifications Diagnosing Eligibility categories Discovering the "why" Identifying how emotions impact academics Getting the MOST effective support and MORE!
5/3/2023
36:01
Dr. Wendler's Story: Autism, Social Skills & Mental Health
Dr. Wendler joins us today to talk about his experience growing up Autistic. We cover many topics including- Social rejection Big emotions School accomodations Masking Stimming Dating and Social skills
4/26/2023
39:18
Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) in Neurodivergent Children & Teens
Join Taylor Rae and I as we talk about ARFID and cover - Lack of interest in eating, Sensory sensitivities, Fear, Nutrition concerns, and Treatment
4/19/2023
21:34
4 Simple Ways to Decrease Anxiety by Showing Time
Many neurodivergent children and teens struggle with anxiety. Join Audrey and I as we chat about four simple ways to decrease anxiety by visually showing the passage of time. We cover- ➡️ Emotional regulation ➡️ Waiting for preferred activities ➡️ Transitions and ➡️ Getting through non-preferred activities
4/12/2023
20:20
A Friendship App for Neurodivergent Kids
Making friends can be hard! Many neurodivergent youth have dealt with social rejection, unsafe social interactions and social anxiety. We have great news! Michelle, parent of an autistic child, created a safe space where neurodivergent children and teens can connect over their interests. Join Michelle and I as we chat about Kaboose. Kaboose is a place for young autistic people to make meaningful, safe social relationships and improve their overall mental health and connection to their community.
Supporting neurodiverse children can be both rewarding and confusing. Holly Blanc Moses shares her strategies to support children diagnosed with ADHD and/or Autism. If you want to learn more about emotional health, behavior, social interaction and academics, this podcast is for you.