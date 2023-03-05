The Difference Between School Evaluations & Private Evaluations

Dr. Karen Wilson joins us today to talk about the differences between a school evaluation and a private evaluation and why they are not interchangeable. We cover so much in this important episode such as - Qualifying for school accommodations or modifications Diagnosing Eligibility categories Discovering the "why" Identifying how emotions impact academics Getting the MOST effective support and MORE!