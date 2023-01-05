Babies can eat so many more foods than we give them credit for! Katie Ferraro, Registered Dietitian, baby-led weaning expert and mom of 7 helps you get a SAFE s... More
Available Episodes
5 of 339
Brain-Heart-Body Connections When Feeding Babies with Chelsea Conaboy
#330: Do you feel like your brain has changed since you had your baby or started having kids? It has! Chelsea Conaboy is a journalist and author of the book Mother Brain: How Neuroscience is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood. In this interview Chelsea explains what scientists know about how our brain changes when we have children, and how to handle feelings of anxiety and fear when you are starting solid foods with your baby.
Get Chelea Conaboy’s book MOTHER BRAIN here: https://motherbrainbook.com/
💯 💯 💯 💯 💯
Get your copy of the 100 FIRST FOODS list on Katie’s free BABY-LED WEANING FOR BEGINNERS workshop: https://babyledweaning.co/workshop
Follow @babyledweanteam on IG: https://www.instagram.com/babyledweanteam/
Shownotes with all the links mentioned in this episode are here: https://blwpodcast.com/330
👀 👀 👀 👀 👀
I know you like LISTENING to infant feeding advice, but if you want to SEE what some of these best baby-feeding practices LOOK like, check out my baby-led weaning YouTube channel with new baby feeding videos dropping every week.
Click here to subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/babyledweaning
🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏
If you learned something from this episode and like this podcast, your review means the WORLD to us and helps other parents find this important evidence-based infant feeding info. Click here to leave a review on Apple podcasts and thanks for being a part of this amazing and supportive BLW community!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
39:50
Nitrates in My Baby's Food: Do I Need to Worry?
#329: Nitrates and nitrites are all around us in our environment, food and water supply. But are they something worth worrying about when it comes to your baby ingesting nitrates? In this episode we’re exploring what nitrates are, where they come from, what they can do to babies in high quantities and what precautions can be taken to minimize risk of nitrates in your baby’s food.
Shownotes with all the links mentioned in this episode are here: https://blwpodcast.com/329
🎧 🎧 🎧 🎧 🎧
Other episodes about contaminants in baby foods you might be interested in are:
Episode 208 - Heavy Metals in Baby Food with @consumerreports James E. Rogers, PhD https://blwpodcast.com/episodes/208
Episode 232 - Tuna Talk: Is it Safe for Babies to Eat Canned Tuna with @consumerreports Michael K. Hansen, PhD https://blwpodcast.com/episodes/232
Episode 246 - Arsenic in Baby Food with Charlotte Brody, RN and Jane Houlihan https://blwpodcast.com/episodes/246
Episode 259 - Pasta Water Cooking Method for Making Rice Lower in Arsenic https://blwpodcast.com/episodes/259
💯 💯 💯 💯 💯
Get your copy of the 100 FIRST FOODS list on Katie’s free BABY-LED WEANING FOR BEGINNERS workshop: https://babyledweaning.co/workshop
Follow @babyledweanteam on IG: https://www.instagram.com/babyledweanteam/
👀 👀 👀 👀 👀
I know you like LISTENING to infant feeding advice, but if you want to SEE what some of these best baby-feeding practices LOOK like, check out my baby-led weaning YouTube channel with new baby feeding videos dropping every week.
Click here to subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/babyledweaning
🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏
If you learned something from this episode and like this podcast, your review means the WORLD to us and helps other parents find this important evidence-based infant feeding info. Click here to leave a review on Apple podcasts and thanks for being a part of this amazing and supportive BLW community!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
#328: Do you remember that gross sugary drink you had to swallow when you were pregnant to screen for gestational diabetes? My guest is Casey Seiden, a dietitian and diabetes educator who works with women who have and previously had gestational diabetes. She is going to be teaching about how to manage blood sugar levels, choose carbohydrate foods and how to space those carbohydrates throughout the day for optimal glycemic control.
Check out Casey’s website https://www.caseyseidennutrition.com/
Follow Casey on Instagram @eat.well.together
Casey’s Eat Well Together Diabetes Resource: https://www.caseyseidennutrition.com/resources
💯 💯 💯 💯 💯
Get your copy of Katie Ferraro’s original 100 FIRST FOODS™ list on her free one-hour video workshop called BABY-LED WEANING FOR BEGINNERS: https://babyledweaning.co/workshop
Follow @babyledweanteam on IG: https://www.instagram.com/babyledweanteam/
Shownotes with all the links mentioned in this episode are here: https://blwpodcast.com/328
👀 👀 👀 👀 👀
I know you like LISTENING to infant feeding advice, but if you want to SEE what some of these best baby-feeding practices LOOK like, check out my baby-led weaning YouTube channel with new baby feeding videos dropping every week.
Click here to subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/babyledweaning
🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏
If you learned something from this episode and like this podcast, your review means the WORLD to us and helps other parents find this important evidence-based infant feeding info. Click here to leave a review on Apple podcasts and thanks for being a part of this amazing and supportive BLW community!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/27/2023
31:42
BLW on the Go: How to Pack a Feeding Bag for Traveling
#327: Taking baby-led weaning babies on the road! In this episode I walk you through my essentials for feeding babies outside of the house. These are my favorite pieces of feeding gear and foods to take to-go, plus I’m giving you my best tips to reduce the travel stress. Whether you’re going on a long trip or just over to the grandparents’ for dinner, your baby can still explore food!
Other BABY-LED WEANING MADE EASY podcasts on added sugar you might enjoy:
💯 💯 💯 💯 💯
Get your copy of the 100 FIRST FOODS list on Katie’s free BABY-LED WEANING FOR BEGINNERS workshop: https://babyledweaning.co/workshop
Follow @babyledweanteam on IG: https://www.instagram.com/babyledweanteam/
Shownotes with all the links mentioned in this episode are here: https://blwpodcast.com/327
🎧 🎧 🎧 🎧 🎧
Episode 68 - Sugar and Why Your Baby Should Avoid it with Robert Lustig, MD, MSL https://blwpodcast.com/episodes/68
👀 👀 👀 👀 👀
I know you like LISTENING to infant feeding advice, but if you want to SEE what some of these best baby-feeding practices LOOK like, check out my baby-led weaning YouTube channel with new baby feeding videos dropping every week.
Click here to subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/babyledweaning
🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏
If you learned something from this episode and like this podcast, your review means the WORLD to us and helps other parents find this important evidence-based infant feeding info. Click here to leave a review on Apple podcasts and thanks for being a part of this amazing and supportive BLW community!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/24/2023
15:09
Pediatric Feeding Disorder: A History with Shannon Goldwater of Feeding Matters: Part 2
#326: This is Part 2 of an interview with Shannon Goldwater, founder of Feeding Matters. In this interview Shannon explains the origins of her organization, how Pediatric Feeding Disorder came to be a universally recognized diagnosis and the work that Feeding Matters is doing to improve the system of care for children with pediatric feeding disorder.
Learn more about Feeding Matters at https://www.feedingmatters.org/
Learn more about Pediatric Feeding Disorder at https://www.feedingmatters.org/what-is-pfd/
Pediatric Feeding Disorder: Consensus Definition and Conceptual Framework https://www.feedingmatters.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/2019-01-JPGN-PFD-Consensus-Definition-and-Framework.pdf
The Infant and Child Feeding Questionnaire Screening Tool https://www.feedingmatters.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/ICFQ-Rack-Card_08-2020-print.pdf
💯 💯 💯 💯 💯
Get your copy of the 100 FIRST FOODS list on Katie’s free BABY-LED WEANING FOR BEGINNERS workshop: https://babyledweaning.co/workshop
Follow @babyledweanteam on IG: https://www.instagram.com/babyledweanteam/
Shownotes with all the links mentioned in this episode are here: https://blwpodcast.com/326
👀 👀 👀 👀 👀
I know you like LISTENING to infant feeding advice, but if you want to SEE what some of these best baby-feeding practices LOOK like, check out my baby-led weaning YouTube channel with new baby feeding videos dropping every week.
Click here to subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/babyledweaning
🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏
If you learned something from this episode and like this podcast, your review means the WORLD to us and helps other parents find this important evidence-based infant feeding info. Click here to leave a review on Apple podcasts and thanks for being a part of this amazing and supportive BLW community!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Babies can eat so many more foods than we give them credit for! Katie Ferraro, Registered Dietitian, baby-led weaning expert and mom of 7 helps you get a SAFE start to solid foods using baby-led weaning. Baby-led weaning helps your baby become an independent eater & prevents picky eating. Join Katie for easy-to-implement infant feeding tips and tricks that will build confidence in your baby’s ability to safely start solid food and self-feed!