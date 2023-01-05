BLW on the Go: How to Pack a Feeding Bag for Traveling

#327: Taking baby-led weaning babies on the road! In this episode I walk you through my essentials for feeding babies outside of the house. These are my favorite pieces of feeding gear and foods to take to-go, plus I’m giving you my best tips to reduce the travel stress. Whether you’re going on a long trip or just over to the grandparents’ for dinner, your baby can still explore food! Other BABY-LED WEANING MADE EASY podcasts on added sugar you might enjoy: 💯 💯 💯 💯 💯 Get your copy of the 100 FIRST FOODS list on Katie’s free BABY-LED WEANING FOR BEGINNERS workshop: https://babyledweaning.co/workshop Follow @babyledweanteam on IG: https://www.instagram.com/babyledweanteam/ Shownotes with all the links mentioned in this episode are here: https://blwpodcast.com/327 🎧 🎧 🎧 🎧 🎧 Episode 68 - Sugar and Why Your Baby Should Avoid it with Robert Lustig, MD, MSL https://blwpodcast.com/episodes/68 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 I know you like LISTENING to infant feeding advice, but if you want to SEE what some of these best baby-feeding practices LOOK like, check out my baby-led weaning YouTube channel with new baby feeding videos dropping every week. Click here to subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/babyledweaning 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 If you learned something from this episode and like this podcast, your review means the WORLD to us and helps other parents find this important evidence-based infant feeding info. Click here to leave a review on Apple podcasts and thanks for being a part of this amazing and supportive BLW community! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices