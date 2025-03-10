Ever wondered what everyday life is like for a fairy? Willam Wingling will tell you all about it in our first adventure of Winglings under the Willow Tree.Want to hear more Winglings under the Willow Tree? Click here to sign up for a Rocketeer Club Membership!

Winnie introduces herself and describes the first time she'd heard about fairies.Want to hear more Winnie and the Pixienauts? Click here to sign up for a Rocketeer Club Membership!

The Knights of Spatula embark on their first adventure and they need your help! So grab your spatula and join the ranks as you participate in this interactive story!Want to hear more Knights of Spatula? Click here to sign up for a Rocketeer Club Membership!

Q has a brilliant mind. He can solve almost any problem. But the challenge is he can only communicate with questions. So when his school gets slimed it's up to his question-asking skills to find out who did it.

About The Purple Rocket Podcast

An award-winning kids podcast full of fun and adventure! Travel the world with twins Sawyer and Suzie using their Grandpa's magical globe, explore the universe aboard the Space Train, fly with fairies, spend the summer with dinosaurs at Camp Dino, and so much more! The Purple Rocket produces exciting audio adventures the whole family can enjoy! Each season is a unique, originally written series, so find a season that sounds fun and dive in starting with episode one. Visit PurpleRocketPodcast.com to join the Rocketeer Club and get access to the entire Purple Rocket library of Audio Adventures and exclusive content.