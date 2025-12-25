A Jewish Divorce Mediator Shares What She Sees Behind Closed Doors
12/24/2025 | 1h 24 mins.
We explore one of the most sensitive and least discussed topics in Jewish life: money and marriage.• Why do so many couples avoid talking about money?• What do fights about money really represent?• How can couples build financial trust and literacy before and during marriage?• What role should community education play in preparing young people for real-world financial responsibility?To unpack all this, we sat down with Sarah Nissel, an attorney, law professor at Pepperdine, and Executive Director of the Jewish Divorce Assistance Center of Los Angeles. After mediating over 300 divorces, Sarah has learned what truly makes (and breaks) relationships when it comes to money + how self-awareness, communication, and education can prevent heartbreak.She shares candid lessons from the front lines: how to talk about money without shame, how to manage conflict constructively, and why the chuppah isn't the finish line, it's the starting line.It's a powerful, eye-opening conversation about emotional intelligence, financial transparency, and Torah values in Jewish relationships — not just how to avoid divorce, but how to build marriages that actually thrive.• Learn more about Sarah's organization: https://www.jdacla.org/• One of Sarah's favorite books, The Anxious Generation: https://amzn.to/4qnGOvNCHAPTERS00:00 Intro01:53 Who Is Sarah Nissel?02:27 Practicing Law in Los Angeles04:10 A Decade of Experience in Family Law04:24 What Lawyers See Behind Closed Doors05:18 The Lack of Financial Education05:56 When Someone First Goes to a Divorce Lawyer07:23 Men vs. Women Divorce Misconceptions07:42 Tips for a Healthier Marriage11:45 Advice for Newlyweds12:56 Improving Conflict Resolution Skills18:28 How Frum Couples Manage Money21:07 Why Wives Should Know the Finances24:20 Twillory25:33 The Donors Fund27:52 Modeling Healthy Money Habits29:34 Being Honest About Debt With Your Spouse31:32 Understanding Your Appetite for Risk34:33 How to Guide an Amicable Divorce37:24 Prenups in the Orthodox Community40:00 What Sarah Wants Her Children to Know About Prenups41:35 When Parents Stop Financial Support44:14 Separate Bank Accounts48:35 Setting Up Newlyweds for Financial Success51:05 BitBean51:53 Colel Chabad52:43 It Is Never Too Late55:58 Starting Financial Education Earlier in Schools59:03 Moving Forward Toward Peace1:02:39 Amazing Jewish Resources1:05:52 How Sarah Helps People1:06:23 You Do Not Need to Recreate the Wheel1:08:01 Why Sarah Stays Away From AI1:09:26 Sarah's Nonprofit Work1:09:52 Sarah's Book Recommendations1:12:36 The Advantages of the Jewish Community1:14:04 Sarah's Remarkable Yichus1:19:26 Thanking Sarah for Joining Us1:19:49 Outro✬ Helpful Efforts Out in the World ✬• Living Smarter Jewish brings free financial coaching to families: https://livingsmarterjewish.org/• Kosher Debt Help – Honest, agenda-free help if you're in debt: https://www.kosherdebthelp.com/• Kosher ADHD – Practical guidance for families living with ADHD: https://kosher-adhd.com/
How to Invest Wisely in 2026
12/10/2025 | 1h 17 mins.
We dive into one of the most important parts of personal finance: building wealth that actually lasts.- Is it possible to grow wealth quickly?- How can ordinary people invest wisely in 2026?- What does it really mean to "pay yourself first"?- Which investing mistakes do most people make?To walk us through it, we sat down with Jonathan Shenkman, a financial adviser who has spent nearly two decades helping families take control of their money.He explains how to set up savings that run automatically, how to choose the right investment accounts, and why keeping things simple often beats trying to outsmart the market.We also talk about how to organize your accounts, communicate about money with your spouse, and spend in a way that feels both responsible and enjoyable.It is a straightforward, practical conversation that gives real-world guidance (not advice, duh) on how to save, invest, and live with financial peace of mind, with God's help.Email Jonathan here: [email protected] firm's site: https://www.parkbridgewealth.comHis previous KM episode: https://youtu.be/b_Wlgtb1D6YGet his new book on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4pNQTBRGet his new book on his site: https://jonathanonmoney.com/Get more @JonathanOnMoney here:X: https://x.com/jonathanonmoneyInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonathanonmoneyYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanOnMoneyLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shenkmanNewsletter: https://tinyurl.com/NewsltrJSWebinars: https://tinyurl.com/WbnrsJSApple Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/AppleJSpodsSpotify: https://tinyurl.com/SpotifyJS26Articles Mentioned in Episode:Target Date Funds: https://tinyurl.com/ForbesJSThings VS. Experiences: https://tinyurl.com/JewishPressJSJonathan Clements' final blog post: https://humbledollar.com/forum/farewell-friends/✬ Helpful Efforts Out in the World ✬Kosher Debt Help offers people honest, agenda-free guidance for Jewish families struggling with debt. Get an assessment and personalized direction at https://www.kosherdebthelp.comGet a free Jewish financial coach from the OU: https://livingsmarterjewish.org/Kosher ADHD helps Jewish families and educators better understand and thrive with ADHD through practical guidance and compassionate support. Learn more at https://kosher-adhd.com or order their book at https://kodeshpress.com using code ADHD25 for 25% off.
The Healthcare Secret Jewish Families are Using to Save $30,000 PER YEAR
11/26/2025 | 1h 36 mins.
We dive into one of the most stressful and expensive parts of American life: healthcare.• Why are families paying $48,000 a year just to stay insured?• Why does the system feel so broken?• Is there another way?To help us figure it out, we sat down with Moishe Katz, the CEO of United Refuah Healthshare.It's one of those episodes that makes you say, "Wait… how did I not know about this sooner?"✬ LINKS FROM EPISODE 103 ✬United Refuah's website: https://unitedrefuahhs.org/Email: [email protected] doctors interested in being added to United Refuah's preferred provider network: [email protected] referenced a video of a Dr. Potter: https://youtu.be/tsvAatLY5s4CHAPTERS:00:00 Intro01:01 Americans Are Spending So Much on Health Insurance01:48 The Stats02:43 Health Insurance Costs04:06 What a Health Share Is05:16 Why United Refuah Started10:06 How the Health Share Model Works15:30 Making Sure Everyone Gets Care17:32 Self Pay vs Insurance19:40 Understanding the Costs20:20 Its Many Members20:50 What Happens When More People Join23:15 Twillory24:28 The Donors' Fund26:48 Incentives for Bringing in New Members29:05 Increasing Staffing at United Refuah29:45 What Is the Catch?32:46 Preexisting Conditions and Family Members34:17 Other Downsides of Healthshares37:19 Keeping Track of Payments39:28 Communicating with Providor42:18 Typical Out of Pocket Costs45:35 Determining Fair Prices46:35 How to Protect Yourself From Overpaying48:28 BitBean Uses AI to Help Your Business49:16 Colel Chabad Helps Feed Thousands51:14 Are Contributions Tax Deductible52:10 Health Shares and Medication Costs55:02 Pregnancy and Growing Families58:10 Dental and Vision Sharing01:00:30 Doctors Joining the Referred Provider Network01:00:41 Surveying the Members01:01:40 Gifting Memberships01:02:08 Know Your Plan and Deductibles01:07:47 Never Be Afraid to Ask for Discounts01:10:10 Member Access to Telehealth01:10:35 Reaching Out for Medications01:11:04 Where CPAP Machines Fall01:12:00 How United Refuah Compares to Other Healthshares01:14:12 "We're All In This Together"01:15:24 Sharing Health Messages With Members01:16:56 Making Sure Everything Is Legal01:18:17 Dealing With Emergencies01:19:46 Reaching Out to United Refuah01:20:23 How R' Katz Got Into Health Care01:22:22 Changing Your Mindset About Others' Medical Costs01:23:43 Outro✬ RESOURCES ✬Finally! Kosher Debt Help offers people honest, agenda-free guidance for Jewish families struggling with debt. Get an assessment and personalized direction at https://www.kosherdebthelp.comGet a free Jewish financial coach from the OU: https://livingsmarterjewish.org/Kosher ADHD helps Jewish families and educators better understand and thrive with ADHD through practical guidance and compassionate support. Visit https://kosher-adhd.com or order their book at https://kodeshpress.com using code ADHD25 for 25% off.
The Jewish View That Will Change How You See Money (with Rabbi Shais Taub)
11/12/2025 | 1h 20 mins.
In our latest episode of Kosher Money, we sit down with Rabbi Shais Taub — one of the most sought-after Jewish thinkers of our time — to explore one of life's most misunderstood topics: money.What's the deal with Jews AND money? Should we care what people say about it? Is money spiritual or material? Why does the Torah's view of wealth differ so radically from society's?In this eye-opening and deeply soulful conversation, Rabbi Taub reveals that money is not evil — it's energy. It's potential that can build worlds or burn them down.✬ LINKS ✬Rabbi Taub's website: https://www.soulwords.orgHis YouTube: https://youtube.com/@SoulWordsShaar HaBitachon (Gate of Trust):• Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1he-JRtnKegzLXc4NPIQhcadCJz6s4pM• Spotify Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/show/45LOnt0qLpbUTx2wV6OLLItems to Purchase:• Rabbi Taub's favorite: Gate of Trust Book (The Felig Edition) – https://amzn.to/483tIgG• "More Bitachon" Framed Art Print – https://HaveMoreTrust.com• One of Eli's favorite seforim, the English Pele Yoeitz – https://amzn.to/3LtaUidCHAPTERS:00:00 Intro01:17 Money Is Energy02:46 Critics Who Target Jews & Money07:15 Respect Your Money08:56 Dealing With Hateful Comments10:01 Jews and Philanthropy12:02 Why Money Gets a Bad Rap14:50 Using Money to Impress Others17:05 Rich Men and Beautiful Women Share the Same Struggles19:45 Feel Stuck in Your Company? The Business Organizer Helps23:08 Freshen Up Your Wardrobe at Twillory24:33 Why Workaholic Behavior Does Not Work31:03 Overworking Does Not Create a Bigger Vessel32:31 Reverse Engineering Your Money36:58 Cutting Unnecessary Workers and Codependent Relationships40:34 Self Esteem Is Key42:10 Identity Culture in America43:32 When the Wealthy Become Poor44:47 Evergreen Makes Kosher Easy46:53 Colel Chabad Helps Feed Thousands of Families48:07 What Will Exist in the Messianic Era51:40 Money Will Mean Something Else in the Future53:55 The Jewish Attitude Toward Money56:16 A World Without Corruption58:23 Book Recommendations01:01:20 Credentials and Platform01:03:28 Live With Clarity01:03:35 His Website01:04:43 The Rebbe's Letter01:07:16 The More You Give the More You Get01:09:44 The Neglected Demographic01:12:12 Fundraising Smartly01:14:50 Your Spiritual Sense of Self01:16:53 Outro✬ RESOURCES ✬Kosher Debt Help offers people honest, agenda-free guidance for Jewish families struggling with debt. Get an assessment and personalized direction at https://www.kosherdebthelp.comGet a free Jewish financial coach from the OU: https://livingsmarterjewish.org/Kosher ADHD helps Jewish families and educators better understand and thrive with ADHD through practical guidance and compassionate support. Learn more at https://kosher-adhd.com or order their book at https://kodeshpress.com using code ADHD25 for 25% off.
Who Said A Jewish Family Needs Over $150K Per Year?
10/28/2025 | 1h 14 mins.
We take you out of town to Columbus, Ohio, one of America's most surprising, affordable, and fast-growing Jewish communities.If you've ever wondered what out-of-town Jewish life really looks like, this episode will open your eyes. Rabbi Avi Goldstein and Meir Perlmutter share how Columbus became a thriving hub of Orthodox life, complete with kosher restaurants, strong schools, affordable homes, and a deep sense of connection.We explore:🏡 Why housing in Columbus costs a fraction of what it does in Lakewood or the Five Towns 💰 How families are saving tens of thousands of dollars in tuition in Ohio 👨👩👧👦 What it means to raise kids in a community where everyone knows your name🌟 How two passionate community builders helped turn a small Midwest city into a center of Jewish growth Columbus appears to offer a calmer, more intentional Jewish lifestyle with less financial pressure and more opportunities to start something big.If you've ever said, "I could never leave the tri-state," this episode might make you think again. Visit https://www.columbuspathways.org/ to learn more. You can also email Rabbi Goldstein at [email protected] or contact 614-448-8396. And, no, this wasn't a paid episode. We don't do paid episodes. :-)Here's our special episode with Rabbi Moshe Hauer zt"l: https://youtu.be/G2Xt_SGD5jwCHAPTERS:00:00 Intro01:13 Who Is Rabbi Avi Goldstein?02:32 Finding Himself in Columbus, Ohio03:20 How Meir Perlmuter Ended Up in Columbus05:26 The Facts About Columbus06:18 Orthodox Community That Got It All Started08:06 What Jewish Life in Columbus Looks Like11:23 The Number of Orthodox Jews in Columbus12:10 Housing Costs in Columbus14:03 Spreading the Word to Join the Community17:04 Kosher Food & The Growth Mentality20:58 Twillory's High-Quality Clothing22:23 BitBean Brings Your Ideas to Life23:14 What Tuition Looks Like in Columbus26:57 Resources in Schools for Special Needs27:14 The Pace of Life in Columbus29:54 Columbus
