We take you out of town to Columbus, Ohio, one of America's most surprising, affordable, and fast-growing Jewish communities.If you've ever wondered what out-of-town Jewish life really looks like, this episode will open your eyes. Rabbi Avi Goldstein and Meir Perlmutter share how Columbus became a thriving hub of Orthodox life, complete with kosher restaurants, strong schools, affordable homes, and a deep sense of connection.We explore:🏡 Why housing in Columbus costs a fraction of what it does in Lakewood or the Five Towns 💰 How families are saving tens of thousands of dollars in tuition in Ohio 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 What it means to raise kids in a community where everyone knows your name🌟 How two passionate community builders helped turn a small Midwest city into a center of Jewish growth Columbus appears to offer a calmer, more intentional Jewish lifestyle with less financial pressure and more opportunities to start something big.If you've ever said, "I could never leave the tri-state," this episode might make you think again. Visit https://www.columbuspathways.org/ to learn more. You can also email Rabbi Goldstein at [email protected] or contact 614-448-8396. And, no, this wasn't a paid episode. We don't do paid episodes. :-)Here's our special episode with Rabbi Moshe Hauer zt"l: https://youtu.be/G2Xt_SGD5jwCHAPTERS:00:00 Intro01:13 Who Is Rabbi Avi Goldstein?02:32 Finding Himself in Columbus, Ohio03:20 How Meir Perlmuter Ended Up in Columbus05:26 The Facts About Columbus06:18 Orthodox Community That Got It All Started08:06 What Jewish Life in Columbus Looks Like11:23 The Number of Orthodox Jews in Columbus12:10 Housing Costs in Columbus14:03 Spreading the Word to Join the Community17:04 Kosher Food & The Growth Mentality20:58 Twillory's High-Quality Clothing22:23 BitBean Brings Your Ideas to Life23:14 What Tuition Looks Like in Columbus26:57 Resources in Schools for Special Needs27:14 The Pace of Life in Columbus29:54 Columbus Is Not a Cookie-Cutter Place32:10 Emergency Services in Columbus34:00 Why People Choose to Live Out of Town36:29 How Can an Introvert Move Out of Town?38:40 Columbus Is Not That Far39:25 The Weather in Columbus, Ohio39:35 No More State Income Tax?40:00 Job Opportunities in Columbus42:11 Women in the Workforce42:54 Helping Each Other Get Jobs44:02 Who Adapts Best to the Move44:52 Evergreen Can Deliver to Your Community!46:59 Colel Chabad Helps 1000s48:13 Jewish Communities Communicating50:05 Spending Shabbos in Columbus53:34 The Uniqueness of Columbus55:30 The Community Is Invested in Education57:07 The Switch from New York to Ohio1:00:02 Opportunity to Live a Happy, Fulfilling Life1:02:17 Remembering Rabbi Moshe Hauer ZT"L1:09:36 Where You Can Learn More 1:10:28 Outro: Takeaways + Sponsors + Subscribe!