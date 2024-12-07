73: What Happens after Cancer Treatment? A Guide to Life After Survivorship with Dr. Megan Bernard
In today's epsiode of Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn, Dr. Megan Bernard and I had a powerful discussion about cancer survivorship, focusing on holistic recovery. We explored the role of nutrition, gut health, estrogen detoxification, and personalized supplementation in reducing recurrence. Stress management, mental health, and lifestyle adjustments emerged as essential pillars for long-term health, alongside leveraging tools like blood testing and epigenetics for tailored care.Our message is clear: true healing goes beyond treating symptoms—it’s about creating an environment where health flourishes.In This Episode, You'll Learn:Healing begins after treatment ends; holistic care is vital.Nutrition, gut health, and personalized supplementation are essential.Comprehensive blood tests guide tailored recovery plans.Constipation and estrogen detoxification affect recurrence risk.Stress management and lifestyle changes drive effective healing.Metabolic health and balanced blood sugar are often overlooked but crucial.Social media can increase stress—stay mindful.Small, consistent changes create lasting health improvements.You can’t out-supplement a poor diet—focus on whole foods.PS: Start small—every step leads to better health!Episode Timeline:00:00 The Journey of Cancer Survivorship05:18 Understanding the Role of Naturopathic Medicine10:36 Nutrition's Impact on Recovery20:48 Estrogen Detoxification and Its Significance28:51 The Connection Between Gut Health and Cancer34:43 Understanding Metabolic Health Post-Cancer40:38 Addressing Stress in Cancer Recovery46:54 Navigating Medical Advice in the Age of Social Media55:32 Starting Small: Achieving Small Wins in RecoveryDr Megan Bernard is a board-certified naturopathic doctor and founder of Flourish! The Roadmap to Recovery, a step-by-step cancer recovery and prevention method for women who want to feel empowered and energized after cancer treatment. After supporting hundreds of women through their diagnosis and treatment and then hearing about their lack of satisfaction with post-cancer care in the medical system, she decided that something great had to be done to help these women to regain control of their future and to feel their best after cancer. To talk to a member of Dr. Jenn's team and learn more about working privately with RHMD, visit: https://jennsimmons.simplero.com/page/377266?kuid=327aca17-5135-44cf-9210-c0b77a56e26d&kref=vOKy0sAiorrKTo get your copy of Dr. Jenn's book, The Smart Woman's Guide to Breast Cancer, visit: https://tinyurl.com/SmartWomansBreastCancerGuideTo purchase the auria breast cancer screening test go here https://auria.care/ and use the code DRJENN20 for 20% Off.Connect with Dr. Jenn:Website: https://www.realhealthmd.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrJennSimmonsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjennsimmons/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.jennsimmons
1:01:14
72: How to Stay Cancer-Free with Small Changes That Make a Big Difference with Dr. Amy Morris
In today’s episode of Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn, I’m joined by Dr. Amy Morris, a passionate advocate for women’s health and a cancer survivor who transformed her journey into a mission of empowerment. Together, we discuss how a cancer diagnosis is often the beginning of a life-altering transformation—shaping personal purpose, physical resilience, and emotional well-being.We explore the need to listen to your body, the challenges of navigating the medical system, and the critical importance of nutrition and exercise in recovery and prevention. Dr. Amy shares deeply personal insights into how she reclaimed her health and redefined her priorities after her treatment. This episode is a powerful reminder that a diagnosis is not the end of the story.In This Episode, You’ll Learn:The risks of rapid weight loss drugs on muscle and bone health—and what to do.How strength training can reduce cancer recurrence and improve metabolic health.The critical role of protein and fiber in recovery and long-term wellness.Strategies to break free from sedentary habits and regain energy during recovery.The connection between chronic inflammation and lingering cancer symptoms like exhaustion and weight gain.How balanced nutrition, including plant-based eating, supports healing and prevents recurrence.Why self-advocacy and intuition are essential when navigating medical decisions.Practical steps to create a sustainable exercise and nutrition plan post-treatment.Episode Timeline:00:00 Introduction and Dr. Amy Morris’s journey to healing07:38 The Importance of Listening to Your Body13:27 The Role of Nutrition in Cancer Care19:32 The Shift in Health and Purpose38:39 The Cycle of Suppression: Understanding Chronic Inflammation44:24 Exercise as Medicine: The Power of Movement51:14 Strength Training: The Key to Metabolic Health59:16 Breaking Societal Norms: Redefining Strength in Women01:09:59 The Impact of Alcohol on Health01:19:22 Processed Meats and Their Risks01:24:31 Nutritional Strategies for Cancer Prevention01:32:40 The Importance of Dietary Diversity1:36:13 Closing thoughtsDr. Amy Morris is a cancer recovery expert, scientist, and Stage 3 cancer survivor who transformed her personal battle into a mission to empower others. As the founder of the Cancer Freedom Program, she helps women reclaim their health through personalized strategies rooted in science, nutrition, and exercise. A former professional weightlifter for Team Canada, Dr. Amy inspires resilience and shares practical insights on her YouTube and Instagram channels.www.instagram.com/dramymorris/To talk to a member of Dr. Jenn's team and learn more about working privately with RHMD, visit: https://jennsimmons.simplero.com/page/377266?kuid=327aca17-5135-44cf-9210-c0b77a56e26d&kref=vOKy0sAiorrKTo get your copy of Dr. Jenn's book, The Smart Woman's Guide to Breast Cancer, visit: https://tinyurl.com/SmartWomansBreastCancerGuideTo purchase the auria breast cancer screening test go here https://auria.care/ and use the code DRJENN20 for 20% Off.Connect with Dr. Jenn:Website: https://www.realhealthmd.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrJennSimmonsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjennsimmons/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.jennsimmons
1:40:50
71: Discover How You Can Transform Your Gut to Prevent Disease and Boost Immunity with Dr. Vincent Pedre
In today’s episode of Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn, I sit down with Dr. Vincent Pedre, a board-certified internist, functional medicine expert, and bestselling author of Happy Gut. Together, we dive into the vital role gut health plays in overall wellness, from its influence on inflammation and immunity to its connection with breast health. Dr. Pedre shares actionable insights on how microplastics disrupt gut health, why organic coffee matters, and the creation of Happy Gut Coffee.This episode is packed with takeaways, including the risks of GLP1 medications, the importance of real foods over processed options, and personalized gut health protocols to transform your well-being.In This Episode, You’ll Learn:How microplastics harm gut health and fuel chronic inflammation.The benefits of organic coffee for gut health and Happy Gut Coffee.Risks of GLP1 medications on muscle and bone health.How to personalize gut health protocols for different gut types.The connection between gut health, immunity, and overall wellness.Why avoiding processed foods is key to vibrant health.Dr. Pedre’s journey from gut struggles to advocating for holistic healing.Episode Timeline:00:00 Introduction and the role of gut health04:06 Dr. Pedre’s journey to functional medicine12:02 Gut health’s link to immunity27:07 Understanding leaky gut38:01 Gluten, pesticides, and gut health45:58 Antibiotics and their impact on gut health49:26 Navigating antibiotics' effects01:00:00 Redesigning medical education for gut health01:13:00 Overview of the Happy Gut program01:17:00 Personalized healing with the Gut Smart Protocol01:23:00 Soy: helpful or harmful?01:25:00 Fermented foods for gut health01:27:00 Benefits of collagen and bone broth01:31:00 Coffee and gut health01:48:00 Closing remarksDr. Vincent Pedre is a board-certified internist, functional medicine expert, and the bestselling author of Happy Gut: The 28-Day Program. With over two decades of clinical experience, he has become a leading authority on gut health and the microbiome, blending holistic approaches with conventional medicine to help people heal naturally. Dr. Pedre is the creator of the Gut C.A.R.E. Program, a proven system designed to resolve digestive issues, reduce inflammation, and improve overall well-being. He is a sought-after speaker, educator, and advisor who is passionate about empowering individuals to take control of their health.www.pedremd.comHappy Gut Coffee: https://happy-gut-coffee.kckb.me/0b1a5b74Instagram: www.instagram.com/drpedre/To talk to a member of Dr. Jenn's team and learn more about working privately with RHMD, visit: https://jennsimmons.simplero.com/page/377266?kuid=327aca17-5135-44cf-9210-c0b77a56e26d&kref=vOKy0sAiorrKTo get your copy of Dr. Jenn's book, The Smart Woman's Guide to Breast Cancer, visit: https://tinyurl.com/SmartWomansBreastCancerGuideTo purchase the auria breast cancer screening test go here https://auria.care/ and use the code DRJENN20 for 20% Off.Connect with Dr. Jenn:Website: https://www.realhealthmd.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrJennSimmonsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjennsimmons/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.jennsimmons
1:50:35
70: The Self-Care Secrets for Women That Will Transform Your Life with Ella Lucas-Averett
In this episode of Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn, Dr. Jenn sits down with Ella Lucas-Averett to discuss how societal norms and generational patterns shape women's self-worth, and the importance of women “taking up space” in their own lives. From Ella’s inspiring personal transformation to actionable advice, this episode is a must-listen for any woman striving to prioritize her well-being while balancing career, family, and self-care. Dive deep into the power of the CIA Model (Control, Influence, Accept/Adapt) and discover how small, intentional changes can lead to big impacts in personal wellness.In This Episode You’ll:Explore generational patterns affecting women’s self-worth and the urge to put others first.Learn why "taking up space" is essential for women’s empowerment and growth.Discover practical tools for balancing career, family, and personal goals without guilt.Uncover the CIA Model and how to apply Control, Influence, Accept/Adapt in everyday life.Understand why wellness is built through small, steady changes, not quick fixes.Acknowledge the value of supportive communities for personal growth and self-care.Episode Timeline00:05 Introduction and Warm Welcome02:01 Examining Generational Patterns in Women's Self-Worth03:24 Recognizing Intrinsic Value and Its Impact07:04 The Power of Taking Up Space and Thinking "Big"11:32 Societal Pressures and Overcoming Guilt in Self-Care12:08 Ella’s Journey22:55 Introducing the CIA Model (Control, Influence, Accept)28:57 Multitasking Challenges: "The Math Ain't Mathing"30:50 Small, Sustainable Steps for Wellness33:41 Importance of Building a Supportive Community42:46 Parenting with CIA: Control, Influence, Adaptation58:38 Embracing Life’s Seasons and Evolving Priorities01:00:41 Closing Thoughts and Contact InformationElla Lucas-Averett, is the host of ON AIR WITH ELLA, a passionate speaker, coach, and women’s empowerment advocate dedicated to helping women reclaim their self-worth through intentional self-care and personal growth. Through her own journey of overcoming an unhealthy relationship with food, Ella now inspires women to challenge limiting beliefs, think big, and embrace holistic wellness. Her work centers around creating a sustainable, fulfilling life by focusing on what we can control, influence, and accept.https://www.instagram.com/onairwithellaTo talk to a member of Dr. Jenn's team and learn more about working privately with RHMD, visit: https://jennsimmons.simplero.com/page/377266?kuid=327aca17-5135-44cf-9210-c0b77a56e26d&kref=vOKy0sAiorrKTo get your copy of Dr. Jenn's book, The Smart Woman's Guide to Breast Cancer, visit: https://tinyurl.com/SmartWomansBreastCancerGuideTo purchase the auria breast cancer screening test go here https://auria.care/ and use the code DRJENN20 for 20% Off.Connect with Dr. Jenn:Website: https://www.realhealthmd.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrJennSimmonsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjennsimmons/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.jennsimmons
52:09
69: How the Intersection of Health, Politics, and Jewish Identity is Defining This Election with Lizzy Savetsky
In this episode of Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn, Dr. Jenn sits down with Lizzy Savetsky to explore health, politics, and safety within the Jewish community as the election approaches. Together, they discuss how political landscapes affect individual and collective well-being, the essential role of Israel in global security, and the surge of anti-Semitism. Their conversation highlights the critical need for medical sovereignty, especially for women, and the ways in which stress from political tension impacts health. Dr. Jenn and Lizzy emphasize the power of informed voting and discuss strategies for choosing leaders who prioritize health, safety, and genuine wellness. They address the role of big business in America’s health crisis and urge listeners to advocate for a healthier and more secure future.In This Episode, You’ll:Understand the mental and physical toll of election-related stress on individual health.Learn why Israel's security plays a key role in safeguarding the Western world.Recognize the troubling rise in anti-Semitism and its implications for societal stability.Discover the importance of medical sovereignty in protecting women’s health rights.Analyze how political narratives influence public perception of health and safety.Uncover how big business interests contribute to the ongoing health crisis in America.See how media bias shapes political perspectives and affects healthcare choices.Consider the importance of voting for candidates who support safe food practices and public health.Episode Timeline:00:00 Introduction: Navigating Health and Politics in Complex Times08:02 Israel’s Role in Global Security and Its Impacts12:08 Examining Anti-Semitism and Public Health16:49 Women’s Rights and Medical Sovereignty24:58 Vision for a Healthier Future26:46 The Influence of Big Business on America’s Health30:15 The Business of Sickness32:47 Immigration Policy and National Safety36:53 Media Narratives and Public Perception39:10 Health and Safety as Key Voting Issues48:33 Final Thoughts: The Call to Vote for HealthLizzy Savetsky is a prominent advocate for the Jewish community, dedicated to addressing social and political issues affecting her community and beyond. With a focus on the rising challenges around anti-Semitism and global security, Lizzy’s platform educates and empowers others to take action. Through her work, she sheds light on the need for unity, awareness, and proactive measures in times of social unrest.To talk to a member of Dr. Jenn's team and learn more about working privately with RHMD, visit: https://jennsimmons.simplero.com/page/377266?kuid=327aca17-5135-44cf-9210-c0b77a56e26d&kref=vOKy0sAiorrKTo get your copy of Dr. Jenn's book, The Smart Woman's Guide to Breast Cancer, visit: https://tinyurl.com/SmartWomansBreastCancerGuideTo purchase the auria breast cancer screening test go here https://auria.care/ and use the code DRJENN20 for 20% Off.Connect with Dr. Jenn:Website: https://www.realhealthmd.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrJennSimmonsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjennsimmons/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.jennsimmons
Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn is a podcast dedicated to empowering women and promoting breast health through a functional medicine lens. Dr. Jenn is a leading functional medicine practitioner specializing in restoring health to the breast cancer population. She explores a range of topics related to breast health, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and holistic approaches to support overall well-being. Whether you're a breast cancer survivor, a woman seeking to improve your breast health, a caregiver supporting a loved one, or you are just looking to thrive in this complicated world, this podcast is designed to meet your needs. Discover how functional medicine approaches can complement conventional treatments, support hormone balance, enhance nutrition, manage stress, optimize lifestyle choices, and promote overall well-being. Tune into Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn to gain the knowledge, tools, and resources to take control of your breast health journey. Remember, at the end of the day, breast health is health! Note: The Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn podcast is intended for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult with your healthcare provider for personalized guidance and treatment recommendations.