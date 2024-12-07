73: What Happens after Cancer Treatment? A Guide to Life After Survivorship with Dr. Megan Bernard

In today's epsiode of Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn, Dr. Megan Bernard and I had a powerful discussion about cancer survivorship, focusing on holistic recovery. We explored the role of nutrition, gut health, estrogen detoxification, and personalized supplementation in reducing recurrence. Stress management, mental health, and lifestyle adjustments emerged as essential pillars for long-term health, alongside leveraging tools like blood testing and epigenetics for tailored care.Our message is clear: true healing goes beyond treating symptoms—it's about creating an environment where health flourishes.In This Episode, You'll Learn:Healing begins after treatment ends; holistic care is vital.Nutrition, gut health, and personalized supplementation are essential.Comprehensive blood tests guide tailored recovery plans.Constipation and estrogen detoxification affect recurrence risk.Stress management and lifestyle changes drive effective healing.Metabolic health and balanced blood sugar are often overlooked but crucial.Social media can increase stress—stay mindful.Small, consistent changes create lasting health improvements.You can't out-supplement a poor diet—focus on whole foods.PS: Start small—every step leads to better health!Episode Timeline:00:00 The Journey of Cancer Survivorship05:18 Understanding the Role of Naturopathic Medicine10:36 Nutrition's Impact on Recovery20:48 Estrogen Detoxification and Its Significance28:51 The Connection Between Gut Health and Cancer34:43 Understanding Metabolic Health Post-Cancer40:38 Addressing Stress in Cancer Recovery46:54 Navigating Medical Advice in the Age of Social Media55:32 Starting Small: Achieving Small Wins in RecoveryDr Megan Bernard is a board-certified naturopathic doctor and founder of Flourish! The Roadmap to Recovery, a step-by-step cancer recovery and prevention method for women who want to feel empowered and energized after cancer treatment. After supporting hundreds of women through their diagnosis and treatment and then hearing about their lack of satisfaction with post-cancer care in the medical system, she decided that something great had to be done to help these women to regain control of their future and to feel their best after cancer.