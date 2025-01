Episode 25: John 2 - Miracles and Merchants

Join us as we explore John 2 and the miraculous story of Jesus at the wedding in Cana. We start with Jesus turning water into wine, an act that was not just a simple miracle but a profound symbol for a community that had long awaited salvation. We also journey with Jesus and his disciples to Jerusalem for Passover, where we witness his passionate response to the merchants who turned the sacred temple into a marketplace. This chapter teaches a number of important things about who Jesus was and how he was rescuing his people in very unexpected ways. By exploring these stories, we get a picture of the essence of Jesus' mission to win hearts back from evil and establish a kingdom of joy and redemption. Podcast Questions: In the Old Testament, what was wine a sign of? What did Jesus do when he saw the merchants trying to make money at Passover? What was Jesus referring to when he talked about the temple being destroyed?