Learning the Bible has never been this fun! The Kaleidoscope Kids Podcast, designed for kiddos ages 3-10, engages growing Bible readers in the good news of God'...
  • Episode 25: John 2 - Miracles and Merchants
    Join us as we explore John 2 and the miraculous story of Jesus at the wedding in Cana. We start with Jesus turning water into wine, an act that was not just a simple miracle but a profound symbol for a community that had long awaited salvation. We also journey with Jesus and his disciples to Jerusalem for Passover, where we witness his passionate response to the merchants who turned the sacred temple into a marketplace. This chapter teaches a number of important things about who Jesus was and how he was rescuing his people in very unexpected ways. By exploring these stories, we get a picture of the essence of Jesus' mission to win hearts back from evil and establish a kingdom of joy and redemption. After you listen, head over to ⁠readkaleidoscope.com⁠ and check out the podcast tab to submit your answers for a chance to win fantastic prizes! So gather around, young explorers, and let's make learning about the early church—an unforgettable adventure packed with fun and rewards! Podcast Questions: In the Old Testament, what was wine a sign of? What did Jesus do when he saw the merchants trying to make money at Passover? What was Jesus referring to when he talked about the temple being destroyed? Remember, you can submit your answers here, for a chance to win a prize! And if you would like to submit a Christmas Question for the podcast, you can email it to [email protected] Recommended Resources ⁠Kaleidoscope + Yoto⁠ Living Water: The Gospel of John Follow us: ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Facebook⁠ Thanks to our Sponsor This episode was made possible in part by Dwell Differently. Sign up for a monthly membership, which includes a keychain, stickers and more to help you memorize a new scripture every month! Visit dwelldifferntly.com and use promo code Kaleidoscope and get your first month free + an additional discount off an annual membership.  Editing and support by ⁠The Good Podcast Co.
    --------  
    14:09
  • Episode 24: John 1 - The Word & The Truth
    That’s right! We are back for Season 2! Join us as we explore the remarkable ministry of Jesus through the book of John. In John, we will hear how Jesus, the Son of God, was present from the dawn of creation and came to live among us, revealing God's truth and beauty. You'll hear about John the Baptist's role in preparing the way for Jesus, and how he recognized Jesus as the Lamb of God, despite the skepticism from religious leaders. Discover how Jesus began his ministry by calling his first disciples, including Andrew, Simon Peter, Philip, and Nathanael, and much much more! So buckle up as we start our journey through the Gospel of John: a true story that offers hope, reassurance, and affirmation that Jesus is God and through him, ALL can become children of God. After you listen, head over to ⁠readkaleidoscope.com⁠ and check out the podcast tab to submit your answers for a chance to win fantastic prizes! So gather around, young explorers, and let's make learning about the early church—an unforgettable adventure packed with fun and rewards! Podcast Questions: In this dark world, what did Jesus come to be? Who did the priests think that John was? What did Simon’s new name, Cephas, mean? Remember, you can submit your answers here, for a chance to win a prize! And if you would like to submit a Christmas Question for the podcast, you can email it to [email protected] Recommended Resources ⁠Kaleidoscope + Yoto⁠ Living Water: The Gospel of John Follow us: ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Facebook⁠ Thanks to our Sponsor This episode was made possible in part by Dwell, the audio Bible app.They have a new daily devotional made just for kids! Start the year off right with a new, family friendly bible reading plan! Visit ⁠dwellbible.com/kaleidoscope⁠ to get 25% off! -- Editing and support by ⁠The Good Podcast Co.
    --------  
    16:45
  • Episode 23: What does "virgin" mean? Christmas Special, Part 2
    What does the word "virgin" really mean, and why is it so important in the Christmas story? On this festive episode of the Kaleidoscope Kids podcast  we're on a joyful mission to unwrap this curious question. But that's not all—we've got a whole sleigh of excitement lined up. You will get to meet some of our Kaleidoscope team and we’ll also explore a cherished passage from Luke, chapter two, to relive a part of the Christmas story. And we’ll wrap things up with our podcast quiz!  After you listen, head over to ⁠readkaleidoscope.com⁠ and check out the podcast tab to submit your answers for a chance to win fantastic prizes! So gather around, young explorers, and let's make learning about the early church—an unforgettable adventure packed with fun and rewards! Podcast Questions: Who demanded that all the people be counted? What city was known as the City of David? What did Mary and Joseph offer at the temple? Remember, you can submit your answers here, for a chance to win a prize! And if you would like to submit a Christmas Question for the podcast, you can email it to [email protected] Recommended Resources ⁠Kaleidoscope + Yoto⁠ ⁠Good News: The Story of Acts Illustrated Book⁠ Follow us: ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Facebook⁠ Editing and support by ⁠The Good Podcast Co.
    --------  
    16:02
  • Episode 22: Why do we give gifts at Christmas? Christmas Special, Part 1
    Why do we give each other gifts every Christmas? This episode kicks off our three-part Christmas series, and we're inviting our young listeners to fuel the fun by sending in their curious queries about Christmas! We promise to tackle these in the coming weeks! Join us on this festive episode of the Kaleidoscope Kids podcast as we go on a historical adventure from ancient Rome's Saturnalia to the Magi's gifts to Jesus to find out where the gift giving tradition came from! We will discover how these customs interwoven over the centuries to shape the joyous present-giving we cherish today. And we will also hear from the Gospel of Luke how the greatest gift ever given came to us! After you listen, head over to ⁠readkaleidoscope.com⁠ and check out the podcast tab to submit your answers for a chance to win fantastic prizes! So gather around, young explorers, and let's make learning about the early church—an unforgettable adventure packed with fun and rewards! Podcast Questions: Who was the king of Judea when Jesus was born? Who was unable to speak for a time in this story? What was the name of the angel that God sent to the city of Galilee? Remember, you can submit your answers here, for a chance to win a prize! And if you would like to submit a Christmas Question for the podcast, you can email it to [email protected] Recommended Resources ⁠Kaleidoscope + Yoto⁠ ⁠Good News: The Story of Acts Illustrated Book⁠ Follow us: ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Facebook⁠ Thanks to our Sponsor This episode was made possible in part by Dwell, the audio Bible app.They have a new daily devotional made just for kids! Visit ⁠dwellbible.com/kaleidoscope⁠ to try Dwell, free for 7 days! Editing and support by ⁠The Good Podcast Co.
    --------  
    17:11
  • Episode 21: Acts 27-28 – On To Rome
    Shipwrecks, storms, and venomous snakes OH MY! Join us as we finish the book of Acts with the thrilling tale of Paul's voyage to Rome. From the moment Paul requests an audience with Caesar, he faces a 1,400-mile odyssey fraught with peril. While Acts wraps up with Paul's presence in Rome, it leaves us with a resounding reminder: the spreading of the good news of Jesus is far from over. God can and will use anyone to tell others about His good news…even you! We may be wrapping up the book of Acts, but join us next week as we start a four-part series on Christmas!  After you listen, head over to ⁠readkaleidoscope.com⁠ and check out the podcast tab to submit your answers for a chance to win fantastic prizes! So gather around, young explorers, and let's make learning about the early church—an unforgettable adventure packed with fun and rewards! Podcast Questions: Where did the boat with Paul shipwreck? What jumped out of the fire at Paul? Did Paul eventually make it to Rome? Remember, you can submit your answers here, for a chance to win a prize! And if you would like to submit a joke for the podcast, you can email it to [email protected] Recommended Resources ⁠Kaleidoscope + Yoto⁠ ⁠Good News: The Story of Acts Illustrated Book⁠ Follow us: ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Facebook⁠ Thanks to our Sponsor This episode was made possible in part by Dwell, the audio Bible app.They have a new daily devotional made just for kids! Visit ⁠dwellbible.com/kaleidoscope⁠ to try Dwell, free for 7 days! Editing and support by ⁠The Good Podcast Co.
    --------  
    14:02

About Kaleidoscope Kids Podcast

Learning the Bible has never been this fun! The Kaleidoscope Kids Podcast, designed for kiddos ages 3-10, engages growing Bible readers in the good news of God's Word through captivating storytelling, exciting games, and all sorts of silly shenanigans. Your kids will love learning God's word with Mr. Chris and the team from Kaleidoscope.
