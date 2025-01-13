That’s right! We are back for Season 2! Join us as we explore the remarkable ministry of Jesus through the book of John. In John, we will hear how Jesus, the Son of God, was present from the dawn of creation and came to live among us, revealing God's truth and beauty. You'll hear about John the Baptist's role in preparing the way for Jesus, and how he recognized Jesus as the Lamb of God, despite the skepticism from religious leaders. Discover how Jesus began his ministry by calling his first disciples, including Andrew, Simon Peter, Philip, and Nathanael, and much much more!
So buckle up as we start our journey through the Gospel of John: a true story that offers hope, reassurance, and affirmation that Jesus is God and through him, ALL can become children of God.
After you listen, head over to readkaleidoscope.com and check out the podcast tab to submit your answers for a chance to win fantastic prizes! So gather around, young explorers, and let's make learning about the early church—an unforgettable adventure packed with fun and rewards!
Podcast Questions:
In this dark world, what did Jesus come to be?
Who did the priests think that John was?
What did Simon’s new name, Cephas, mean?
