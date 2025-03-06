Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityJoni Eareckson Tada: Sharing Hope
Joni Eareckson Tada: Sharing Hope

Joni and Friends
Need a spark of joy or a word of encouragement? Listen in for your daily dose of help and hope in Jesus. This four-minute program from Joni Eareckson Tada will ...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • Delightful and Joyful Service
    Join an outreach team to share the Gospel while hand-delivering and custom-fitting wheelchairs to people in less-resourced countries. Learn more here:https://joniandfriends.org/wheels-for-the-world/volunteer-information/
    --------  
    4:00
  • A 17th Century Prayer for Today
    We would love to pray for you! Please send us your request here:https://joniandfriends.org/contact-us/?department=Radio
    --------  
    4:00
  • Walk Away
    We would love to pray for you! Please send us your request here:https://joniandfriends.org/contact-us/?department=Radio
    --------  
    4:00
  • Habit of Giving Thanks
    We would love to pray for you! Please send us your request here:https://joniandfriends.org/contact-us/?department=Radio
    --------  
    4:00
  • The Hairstylist, the Hero
    A Joni and Friends Family Retreat is a little slice of heaven on earth! Learn how you be part of providing a Christ-centered, accessible week of respite for families living with disability here:https://joniandfriends.org/family-retreat/
    --------  
    4:00

About Joni Eareckson Tada: Sharing Hope

Need a spark of joy or a word of encouragement? Listen in for your daily dose of help and hope in Jesus. This four-minute program from Joni Eareckson Tada will inspire you! Your soul will be lifted up and your faith strengthened no matter what trials you may be facing today.
