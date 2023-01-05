A Red Sox podcast hosted by Jared Carrabis and Tyler Milliken offering unfiltered takes on the Boston boys of summer. With regular contributions from Pete Black... More
Name Redacted Podcast Episode 87: The Red Sox Are Good
The Red Sox swept the FUCKING BLUE JAYS TYLER AND THE POSITIVITY HORN IS RIPPING! Tonight we’re joined by everyone. Lou Merloni drops in, Pete checks in from the dead, Coley joins to drizzle, it’s an absolute party. We’re debuting our new NINE person Klark’s Ketchup Series MVP panel of the most qualified voters in Boston sports media. Masataka Yoshida is having an unbelievable 14-game stretch, Connor Wong is getting it done at the plate, Raffy seems to be heating up, Duran is doing everything right… it’s been a good week to be a Sox fan. Enjoy!
5/5/2023
2:32:33
Name Redacted Podcast Episode 86: Rotation Roulette
The Red Sox took two out of three from the Guardians which means we’re drizzlin’ some ketchup! Christian Arroyo came alive and had a series, Jarren Duran stayed hot, Verdugo had another walk-off, and Chris Sale had another solid outing. Today we’re talking about where we go from here in terms of the starting rotation. Garrett Whitlock is hitting the IL and Paxton had his best rehab start so far, so the Red Sox have some tough roster decisions to make. Connor Wong also had a big series both offensively and defensively so we’re talking about what his role could look like moving forward. Enjoy!
5/1/2023
2:18:03
Name Redacted Podcast Episode 85: Kaleb Ort Is A Nice Guy
The Red Sox finally lost a series but it wasn't Kaleb Ort's fault. Look, Kaleb Ort might not be the best pitcher in the world, but he's a really nice guy and he organized steak dinners for the whole team. He doesn't deserve to get bullied. No one does. On today's episode we're talking Kaleb Ort being a nice guy, Emmanuel Valdez being terrible at defense, Yoshida turning the corner in a BIG way, Jarren Duran's best game of his career and his comments after the game, Chris Sale's bad start and Cora's comments about the Orioles hitters, and Cory Kluber's quality outing. Enjoy!
4/27/2023
2:03:15
Name Redacted Podcast Episode 84: Masa Has Arrived
The Red Sox win ANOTHER series against a first-place team and boy did Masataka Yoshida show up. Masa became the first Red Sox player to hit two home runs in the same inning since David Ortiz to cap off what was one of the most exciting innings for the Red Sox in recent memory. We're talking the wild top of the 8th in the rubber match, Verdugo STILL tearing the cover off the ball, Jarren Duran continuing to be a guy, and Justin Turner coming up huge. Chris Cotillo joins the show to give his thoughts on plans for the starting rotation, and Coley joins to vote for KKSMVP. We also officially add another member to the Klark's Ketchup voting panel (Hint: he manages the Boston Red Sox). Enjoy!
4/24/2023
2:19:32
Name Redacted Podcast Episode 83: Christopher Allen Sale
The Red Sox win another series, this team against the first-place Minnesota Twins! Chris Sale was filthy. We’re talking about how he looked like vintage Sale and might’ve just needed to get angry to get his swagger back. Alex Verdugo is tearing the cover off the ball, Jarren Duran looks like a whole new player at the plate, Yoshida seems to be making progress in his approach, and Tanner Houck had the best start of his career. The vibes are high going into the weekend, enjoy!
