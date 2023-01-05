Name Redacted Podcast Episode 84: Masa Has Arrived

The Red Sox win ANOTHER series against a first-place team and boy did Masataka Yoshida show up. Masa became the first Red Sox player to hit two home runs in the same inning since David Ortiz to cap off what was one of the most exciting innings for the Red Sox in recent memory. We're talking the wild top of the 8th in the rubber match, Verdugo STILL tearing the cover off the ball, Jarren Duran continuing to be a guy, and Justin Turner coming up huge. Chris Cotillo joins the show to give his thoughts on plans for the starting rotation, and Coley joins to vote for KKSMVP. We also officially add another member to the Klark's Ketchup voting panel (Hint: he manages the Boston Red Sox). Enjoy!