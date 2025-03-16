Powered by RND
Into The Gray

Podcast Into The Gray
Rev. Benjamin R. Cremer
This is a weekly podcast specifically designed for those who are looking for thoughtful spiritual formation. Each episode invites listeners to ponder the big is...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

  • Do you see God as a fox or a mother hen?
    Luke 13:31-35 (NIV)At that very hour some Pharisees came and said to him, “Get away from here, for Herod wants to kill you.” He said to them, “Go and tell that fox for me, ’Listen, I am casting out demons and performing cures today and tomorrow, and on the third day I finish my work. Yet today, tomorrow, and the next day I must be on my way, because it is impossible for a prophet to be killed outside of Jerusalem.’ Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it! How often have I desired to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing! See, your house is left to you. And I tell you, you will not see me until the time comes when you say, ‘Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord.’ ”Email: [email protected] you'd like to support this project, you can do so here.Thank you for listening.
    21:25
  • Trust That Love Will Get The Last Word.
    In the face of all we are seeing in our world today, from growing division to human suffering, it can be really difficult to believe that love will truly overcome. Today I want to look at Mark 5:21-43 where we see several people in that same difficult circumstance and I want to reflect on this with you today as we think about our own. Scripture: Mark 5:21-43 New International Version 21 When Jesus had again crossed over by boat to the other side of the lake, a large crowd gathered around him while he was by the lake. 22 Then one of the synagogue leaders, named Jairus, came, and when he saw Jesus, he fell at his feet. 23 He pleaded earnestly with him, “My little daughter is dying. Please come and put your hands on her so that she will be healed and live.” 24 So Jesus went with him. A large crowd followed and pressed around him. 25 And a woman was there who had been subject to bleeding for twelve years. 26 She had suffered a great deal under the care of many doctors and had spent all she had, yet instead of getting better she grew worse. 27 When she heard about Jesus, she came up behind him in the crowd and touched his cloak, 28 because she thought, “If I just touch his clothes, I will be healed.” 29 Immediately her bleeding stopped and she felt in her body that she was freed from her suffering. 30 At once Jesus realized that power had gone out from him. He turned around in the crowd and asked, “Who touched my clothes?” 31 “You see the people crowding against you,” his disciples answered, “and yet you can ask, ‘Who touched me?’ ” 32 But Jesus kept looking around to see who had done it. 33 Then the woman, knowing what had happened to her, came and fell at his feet and, trembling with fear, told him the whole truth. 34 He said to her, “Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be freed from your suffering.” 35 While Jesus was still speaking, some people came from the house of Jairus, the synagogue leader. “Your daughter is dead,” they said. “Why bother the teacher anymore?” 36 Overhearing what they said, Jesus told him, “Don’t be afraid; just believe.” 37 He did not let anyone follow him except Peter, James and John the brother of James. 38 When they came to the home of the synagogue leader, Jesus saw a commotion, with people crying and wailing loudly. 39 He went in and said to them, “Why all this commotion and wailing? The child is not dead but asleep.” 40 But they laughed at him. After he put them all out, he took the child’s father and mother and the disciples who were with him, and went in where the child was. 41 He took her by the hand and said to her, “Talitha koum!” (which means “Little girl, I say to you, get up!”). 42 Immediately the girl stood up and began to walk around (she was twelve years old). At this they were completely astonished. 43 He gave strict orders not to let anyone know about this, and told them to give her something to eat. Find my weekly free newsletter here: https://benjamin-cremer.ck.page/profile
    21:26
  • "Can We Trust Each Other Again?"
    In today's sermon, I want to talk about trust. It feels like trust is being eroded no matter where we look. It can be a really scary and hopeless feeling. I want to invite us to think about what trust looks like in the midst of chaos as we read about Jesus calming the wind and the waves for those who follow him. Mark 4:35-41 New International Version Jesus Calms the Storm 35 That day when evening came, he said to his disciples, “Let us go over to the other side.” 36 Leaving the crowd behind, they took him along, just as he was, in the boat. There were also other boats with him. 37 A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped. 38 Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?” 39 He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm. 40 He said to his disciples, “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?” 41 They were terrified and asked each other, “Who is this? Even the wind and the waves obey him!”
    26:32
  • "How Do You Define A Kingdom?"
    What is the kingdom of God like? This is a question Jesus addresses often in the gospels, yet he uses parables as his answers. In this episode of Into The Gray, we are going to look at Jesus' parables of the growing seed and the mustered seed and then ponder what he is trying to cause us to think about here. Something that will challenge how we define the kingdoms of this world. Scripture (Mark 4:26-34): 26 He also said, “This is what the kingdom of God is like. A man scatters seed on the ground. 27 Night and day, whether he sleeps or gets up, the seed sprouts and grows, though he does not know how. 28 All by itself the soil produces grain—first the stalk, then the head, then the full kernel in the head. 29 As soon as the grain is ripe, he puts the sickle to it, because the harvest has come.” The Parable of the Mustard Seed 30 Again he said, “What shall we say the kingdom of God is like, or what parable shall we use to describe it? 31 It is like a mustard seed, which is the smallest of all seeds on earth. 32 Yet when planted, it grows and becomes the largest of all garden plants, with such big branches that the birds can perch in its shade.” 33 With many similar parables Jesus spoke the word to them, as much as they could understand. 34 He did not say anything to them without using a parable. But when he was alone with his own disciples, he explained everything. Support this project here: https://benjamin-cremer.ck.page/products/into-the-gray-podcast Join my weekly newsletter here: https://benjamin-cremer.ck.page/profile
    20:45
  • "Where Are You?"
    The first two chapters of Genesis are often used as a prescription for family, gender, and human sexuality. But what if these two chapters in Genesis mean so much more than that? What if they were indeed to communicate something deeper and more profound rather than a black and white prescription for all of humanity? In this episode of Into The Gray, we will think about these questions together. Scripture Passage: Genesis 3:8-15 8 Then the man and his wife heard the sound of the Lord God as he was walking in the garden in the cool of the day, and they hid from the Lord God among the trees of the garden. 9 But the Lord God called to the man, “Where are you?” 10 He answered, “I heard you in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked; so I hid.” 11 And he said, “Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten from the tree that I commanded you not to eat from?” 12 The man said, “The woman you put here with me—she gave me some fruit from the tree, and I ate it.” 13 Then the Lord God said to the woman, “What is this you have done?” The woman said, “The serpent deceived me, and I ate.” 14 So the Lord God said to the serpent, “Because you have done this, “Cursed are you above all livestock    and all wild animals!You will crawl on your belly    and you will eat dust    all the days of your life.15 And I will put enmity    between you and the woman,    and between your offspring and hers;he will crush your head,    and you will strike his heel.” Support the podcast here: https://benjamin-cremer.ck.page/products/into-the-gray-podcast Find my weekly newsletter here: https://benjamin-cremer.ck.page/profile
    18:13

About Into The Gray

This is a weekly podcast specifically designed for those who are looking for thoughtful spiritual formation. Each episode invites listeners to ponder the big issues of our current time while reflecting on scripture and hopefully come away feeling more equipped and encouraged than before they listened. "Into The Gray" is a project written, produced, and hosted by Pastor Ben Cremer. It includes this podcast and a weekly newsletter, which can be found at https://benjamin-cremer.ck.page. Thank you for being here!
