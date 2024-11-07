In It: Raising Kids Who Learn Differently

The “more” kids (from the “Good Inside with Dr. Becky” podcast)

This week on In It, we’re sharing an episode of another podcast we love called Good Inside with Dr. Becky.The show’s host, Dr. Becky Kennedy, is a clinical psychologist and mom of three. Each week, she talks to parents, experts, and trusted friends and colleagues about strategies and tips for the stickiest parenting situations.We’re sharing an episode called The ‘more’ kids, featuring Dr. Becky in conversation with Debbie Reber, the founder of Tilt Parenting. The two define what it means to have a “more” kid. These are kids we might describe as “deeply feeling.”From resistance to tears and meltdowns, “more” kids have big reactions, and yes, usually more often. Listen to learn about strategies for navigating life with a “more” kid. Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give