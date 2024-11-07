In It: Raising Kids Who Learn Differently

Do parenting podcast hosts always take their own advice?
This week on In It, a crossover episode! Co-host Rachel Bozek chats with Mallory Yee, PhD, who is a host of Shining With ADHD, a parenting podcast from The Childhood Collective. Mallory is also a licensed psychologist specializing in kids with ADHD. On this episode, the two talk about how they handle moments and situations when their personal and professional lives meet. We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] a transcript and more resources, visit the In It page on Understood.org. Timestamps(04:30) Relating to our kids' teachers(09:20) Being able to look back and laugh(12:54) Mallory on our personal vs. professional selves(14:29) Rachel on taking experts' advice in real life(16:00) Thinking about our own advice and expectationsRelated resourcesShining With ADHD from The Childhood CollectiveHygiene battles: Tips from an ADHD expertSocial media and parenting: How much is too much?
Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
19:19
Is the news stressing your kids out? Tips for getting through it
The news is often scary, confusing, and sometimes overwhelming. And kids who learn and think differently may have an especially hard time with intense news cycles. In this episode of In It, hosts Gretchen Vierstra and Rachel Bozek talk with returning guest Dr. Kristin Carothers. Kristin is a clinical psychologist based in Atlanta and New York City who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy and behavioral interventions. She's also an adjunct associate professor of psychiatry at Morehouse School of Medicine and an expert contributor for Understood. Kristin offers tips and strategies to help parents and caregivers navigate difficult news cycles with kids who learn and think differently.To get a transcript of this show and check out more episodes, visit the In It podcast page at Understood.We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] resourcesHow scary news can impact kids who learn and think differentlyWhat is perseveration?Racism and violence: How to help kids handle the newsADHD parenting tips from a Black clinical psychologistTimestamps(3:18) Understanding the effect the news is having on your child(6:45) Flexible thinking(9:50) Respecting different points of view(13:32) Perseveration(17:08) Managing the impulse to overshare(17:44) Understanding levels of disclosure
28:17
ADHD and addiction: Knowledge is power
You may have read or heard that kids with ADHD are at a higher risk for addiction. Is this true? If so, why? And what can we, as parents and caregivers, do about it?In this episode of In It, hosts Gretchen Vierstra and Rachel Bozek talk with Dr. Roberto Olivardia. Roberto is a Massachusetts-based clinical psychologist. He has spent years evaluating people for learning and thinking differences including ADHD. And he was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult. He shares helpful information to help families understand the relationship between the risk of addiction and ADHD.To get a transcript of this show and check out more episodes, visit the In It podcast page at Understood.We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] resourcesSubstance Abuse and Mental Health Services AdministrationSuicide and Crisis Hotline5 common concerns parents have about ADHD medications for kidsStudy finds that ADHD medication reduces risk of drug abuse for people with ADHDADHD medication misuse, sharing, and abuse: What you need to knowTimestamps (02:01) Chemistry of ADHD(02:40) Helpful statistics about risk and ADHD(06:15) Self-medication studies(13:28) Risk of addiction(15:34) Talking to younger kids (21:22) The importance of communication(22:16) Assertiveness skills for kids
28:46
The “more” kids (from the “Good Inside with Dr. Becky” podcast)
This week on In It, we’re sharing an episode of another podcast we love called Good Inside with Dr. Becky.The show’s host, Dr. Becky Kennedy, is a clinical psychologist and mom of three. Each week, she talks to parents, experts, and trusted friends and colleagues about strategies and tips for the stickiest parenting situations.We’re sharing an episode called The ‘more’ kids, featuring Dr. Becky in conversation with Debbie Reber, the founder of Tilt Parenting. The two define what it means to have a “more” kid. These are kids we might describe as “deeply feeling.”From resistance to tears and meltdowns, “more” kids have big reactions, and yes, usually more often. Listen to learn about strategies for navigating life with a “more” kid.
36:14
Nonverbal learning disabilities in the national spotlight
Gus Walz is the son of vice presidential nominee Tim Walz. You may have seen him cheering for his dad at the Democratic National Convention in August. At that time, many of us learned that he has a nonverbal learning disability or NVLD.In this episode of In It, hosts Gretchen Vierstra and Rachel Bozek talk with Dr. Andy Kahn. Andy is a psychologist, and he's the associate director of Expertise and Strategic Design here at Understood. He also hosts the Understood podcast Parenting Behavior. Listen as Andy explains what it means to have an NVLD. He also talks about the relationship between NVLDs and ADHD. To get a transcript of this show and check out more episodes, visit the In It podcast page at Understood.We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] resourcesWhat are nonverbal learning disabilities?Classroom accommodations for nonverbal learning disabilitiesVideo: A young woman opens up about growing up with NVLDTimestamps (02:16) Defining NVLD(03:44) More details about NVLDs(07:21) ADHD and NVLDs(08:30) Neurodivergence in the news
