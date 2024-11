In It: Raising Kids Who Learn Differently

ADHD and addiction: Knowledge is power

In this episode of In It, hosts Gretchen Vierstra and Rachel Bozek talk with Dr. Roberto Olivardia. Roberto is a Massachusetts-based clinical psychologist. He has spent years evaluating people for learning and thinking differences including ADHD. And he was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult. He shares helpful information to help families understand the relationship between the risk of addiction and ADHD.To get a transcript of this show and check out more episodes, visit the In It podcast page at Understood.We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected] resourcesSubstance Abuse and Mental Health Services AdministrationSuicide and Crisis Hotline5 common concerns parents have about ADHD medications for kidsStudy finds that ADHD medication reduces risk of drug abuse for people with ADHDADHD medication misuse, sharing, and abuse: What you need to knowTimestamps (02:01) Chemistry of ADHD(02:40) Helpful statistics about risk and ADHD(06:15) Self-medication studies(13:28) Risk of addiction(15:34) Talking to younger kids (21:22) The importance of communication(22:16) Assertiveness skills for kids