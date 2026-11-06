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손에 잡히는 경제

MBC
Business
손에 잡히는 경제
Latest episode

1400 episodes

  • 손에 잡히는 경제

    [손경제] 11/6(금) 美 반도체주 | 커버드콜 ETF 분배금 | 집중투표제 | 지분적립형 분양주택

    11/05/2026 | 23 mins.
    [깊이 있는 경제뉴스]
    1) 美 증시 급락.. 데이터센터 우려에 반도체주 ↓
    2) 美 커버드콜 ETF, 배당소득세 두고 논란.. 내막은?
    3) '집중투표제' 우회 견제.. 시차 임기제 설명 책임 묻는다
    4) 분양가 25%만 내고 입주.. '지분적립형' 아파트 분양
    - 한국경제신문 조미현 기자
    - 한겨레신문 이재연 기자
    - 매일경제신문 이희수 기자
  • 손에 잡히는 경제

    [플러스] 11/5(목) 트럼프 레임덕 한국 기업의 운명 - 우정엽 선임연구위원 (미국 허드슨연구소)

    11/05/2026 | 47 mins.
    1,2부
    트럼프 레임덕
    한국 기업의 운명
    - 우정엽 선임연구위원 (미국 허드슨연구소)
  • 손에 잡히는 경제

    [손경제] 11/5(목) 미국 중간선거 | 테슬라 합병 세금 | 금융위원회 사업

    11/04/2026 | 23 mins.
    [깊이 있는 경제뉴스]
    1) 미 중간선거, 민주당 압승… 경제 영향은?
    2) 테슬라·스페이스X 합병설에.. 韓 투자자들 '양도세' 우려
    3) 민생지킴대출, 신용 하위 50%면 받는다.. 연봉 1억도 가능
    - 연합인포맥스 정지서 기자
    - 하수정 경제 전문 기자
    - 매일경제신문 명지예 기자
  • 손에 잡히는 경제

    [플러스] 11/4(수) 로펌 붕괴 (하수정 경제전문기자) | 이스라엘 총선 (김덕일 고려대 아문 중동 이슬람센터 연구위원)

    11/04/2026 | 48 mins.
    1부
    [업되는 기업]
    100년 로펌 무너뜨린
    뜻밖의 복병
    - 하수정 경제 전문 기자

    2부
    총선이 정리된 후
    네타냐후의 운명
    - 김덕일 연구위원 (고려대 아문 중동 이슬람센터)
  • 손에 잡히는 경제

    [손경제] 11/4(수) 코너스톤 투자자 제도 | 위안화 가치

    11/03/2026 | 23 mins.
    [깊이 있는 경제뉴스]
    1) IPO 공모주 사전배정 제도 도입.. '따상 후 급락' 막는다
    2) 위안화 가치 4년새 최고 수준.. 中, 외화 지급준비율 인상
    - 김치형 경제뉴스 큐레이터
    - 연합인포맥스 정지서 기자

    [친절한 경제]
    전산자료 사라지면
    잔액 어떻게 입증하나요?
    - 청취자 최영주 씨
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About 손에 잡히는 경제
MBC 표준 FM [이진우의 손에 잡히는 경제]평일 오전 8시 30분~9시, [박정호의 손경제 플러스]매일 오후 10시 5분~11시
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