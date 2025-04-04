It’s Time for Physicians To Fight Back Against Insurance Companies To Save Our Practice With Dr. Elisabeth Potter

Dr. Elisabeth Potter is a plastic surgeon and practice owner in Austin, Texas, who specializes in post-mastectomy breast reconstruction. In January, Elisabeth made waves on social media when she posted a video about UnitedHealthcare calling her during surgery, pulling her out of the OR to explain why her patient — who was already under anesthesia — needed to stay in the hospital overnight. In this episode of How I Doctor, Offcall co-founder Dr. Graham Walker talks with Elisabeth about dealing with absurd coverage requirements, calling out insurance companies for undermining patient care, and being the “face of medicine” in today’s climate. Elisabeth also discusses the most rewarding and difficult aspects of running her own practice, opens up about her viral video, and shares how she’s using social media to educate patients and push for policy changes.🩺 Offcall is more than a platform — it’s a community. Join today!For a full transcript of this episode click HEREFind all episodes of How I Doctor at offcall.com/podcast or subscribe on your favorite podcast player at https://episodes.fm/1767429315.In this episode, Graham and Elisabeth discuss:03:15 Why Insurance Companies Are Getting Away with Abusing Doctors08:42 Going Viral After Speaking Out About Insurance Harassment2:20 The Challenges of Running an Independent Practice7:05 How Social Media Is Giving Doctors a Voice23:40 Balancing Patient Care with Advocacy28:55 Lessons Learned from Taking on UnitedHealthcare32:15 The Power of Speaking Up and Inspiring Others to Advocate