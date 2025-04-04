Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessHow I Doctor
Listen to How I Doctor in the App
Listen to How I Doctor in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

How I Doctor

Podcast How I Doctor
Offcall
Join emergency medicine physician and Offcall co-founder Dr. Graham Walker as he connects with fellow physicians across the country to educate, elevate, and emp...
Health & WellnessMedicineScience

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • Mark Cuban: How I’d Reform Healthcare If I Were in Charge
    Mark Cuban is a business mogul, the “Shark” every entrepreneur wants to make a deal with, the former owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and, most recently, an online pharmacy CEO. In 2022, Mark co-founded Cost Plus Drugs with the goal of lowering prescription drug prices. The direct-to-consumer company makes generic drugs affordable by cutting pharmacy benefit managers out of the distribution chain. But, once Mark starts talking about tackling the pharmaceutical market, you get the sense he has his sights set on an even bigger goal: reforming the healthcare system at large. Offcall co-founder Graham Walker recently got the chance to interview Mark on How I Doctor, a podcast that explores the lives and careers of physicians who are practicing medicine differently. Mark, of course, is not a physician. But, as Graham notes, “I'm talking to him because I think he actually gives a damn about healthcare, and more importantly, he's doing something about it.”Mark pulls no punches in this episode, and frames American healthcare as a David- and Goliath-style fight between good and bad actors.Physicians are on the good team: “I happen to be a fan of people who save lives and make other people feel better, you know? Call me crazy.”Who’s on the bad team? Anyone trying to game the system and extract money from it for their own benefit — insurance companies, hospitals, private equity firms, and others. “In healthcare, that $4.9 trillion wherever anybody can arbitrage whatever they can out of the system, that's exactly what they are going to do.”With clarity of conviction and a hard-charging spirit, Mark shares his vision for how to fix healthcare. 🩺 Offcall is more than a platform — it’s a community. Join today!For a full transcript of this episode click HEREFind all episodes of How I Doctor at offcall.com/podcast or subscribe on your favorite podcast player at https://episodes.fm/1767429315.In this episode, Graham and Mark discuss:04:26 Expanding Medical School Enrollment09:33 Insurance Plan Designs16:27 Insurance Company Tactics20:45 Negotiation Loopholes and Legal Tangles28:04 Healthcare Spending 34:53 Transparency and Trust Drive Growth43:37 Unfair Broker Fees 49:53 Profitability in Specialized Medical Services55:08 Future of AI-Assisted Healthcare
    --------  
    59:55
  • It’s Time for Physicians To Fight Back Against Insurance Companies To Save Our Practice With Dr. Elisabeth Potter
    Dr. Elisabeth Potter is a plastic surgeon and practice owner in Austin, Texas, who specializes in post-mastectomy breast reconstruction. In January, Elisabeth made waves on social media when she posted a video about UnitedHealthcare calling her during surgery, pulling her out of the OR to explain why her patient — who was already under anesthesia — needed to stay in the hospital overnight. In this episode of How I Doctor, Offcall co-founder Dr. Graham Walker talks with Elisabeth about dealing with absurd coverage requirements, calling out insurance companies for undermining patient care, and being the “face of medicine” in today’s climate. Elisabeth also discusses the most rewarding and difficult aspects of running her own practice, opens up about her viral video, and shares how she’s using social media to educate patients and push for policy changes.🩺 Offcall is more than a platform — it’s a community. Join today!For a full transcript of this episode click HEREFind all episodes of How I Doctor at offcall.com/podcast or subscribe on your favorite podcast player at https://episodes.fm/1767429315.In this episode, Graham and Elisabeth discuss:03:15 Why Insurance Companies Are Getting Away with Abusing Doctors08:42 Going Viral After Speaking Out About Insurance Harassment2:20 The Challenges of Running an Independent Practice7:05 How Social Media Is Giving Doctors a Voice23:40 Balancing Patient Care with Advocacy28:55 Lessons Learned from Taking on UnitedHealthcare32:15 The Power of Speaking Up and Inspiring Others to Advocate
    --------  
    37:04
  • Banks Rejected Me in Residency - So I Started My Own Bank for Doctors with Dr. Michael Jerkins
    Dr. Michael Jerkins is a meds-peds physician and the co-founder of Panacea Financial, a financial services company for doctors. After being rejected for multiple loans during residency, Michael realized that traditional banks were failing doctors as customers. So, he created a bank that understands the unique financial struggles and goals of the medical community. In this episode of How I Doctor, Offcall co-founder Dr. Graham Walker talks with Michael about why doctors need their own bank and how Panacea has evolved since its launch to meet the needs of physicians (and eventually other clinician groups). They also explore why more doctors are looking for ways to practice medicine on their own terms, and discuss numerous other aspects of doctors’ financial lives.🩺 Offcall is more than a platform — it’s a community. Join today!For a full transcript of this episode click HEREFind all episodes of How I Doctor at offcall.com/podcast or subscribe on your favorite podcast player at https://episodes.fm/1767429315.In this episode, Graham and Michael discuss:05:01 Peer Lending Solution for Loan Challenges13:06 Medical Practice Financing Challenges16:24 Financial Challenges for Med Students19:55 Medicare's Evolving Role with Dentistry24:19 Doctors' Dilemma: Medicine vs. Tech
    --------  
    30:41
  • Physician CEO: PBMs Are Ruining Healthcare! I Quit Full-Time Medicine to Start a Company ... So I Could Fight the Drug Industry Head-On!
    Dr. Simon Chang is a hospitalist and the CEO and co-founder of eNavvi, an online pharmacy platform. Since finishing his residency in 2022, Simon has been a part-time physician, splitting his time between clinical care and entrepreneurship. On this episode of How I Doctor, Offcall co-founder Dr. Graham Walker talks with Simon about building a career in medicine and a pharma-tech company at the same time, interacting with other physicians as both angel investors and product users, and partnering with like-minded companies including Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs. Simon explains why he set his entrepreneurial sights on prescription drugs and how eNavvi helps remove pricing-transparency barriers created by PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers). He also makes a convincing case that physicians are especially well-equipped to solve the most complex and stubborn problems in healthcare.🩺 Offcall is more than a platform — it’s a community. Join today!For a full transcript of this episode click HEREFind all episodes of How I Doctor at offcall.com/podcast or subscribe on your favorite podcast player at https://episodes.fm/1767429315.
    --------  
    20:40
  • I Made Myself Sick Working Back-to-Back 20-Hour Shifts in Residency. How Burned-Out Doctors Can Find Our Creativity Again with The Nocsturnist’s Dr. Emily Silverman
    Dr. Emily Silverman is a practicing internist and the founder of The Nocturnists, a groundbreaking podcast that amplifies the raw, deeply human stories of healthcare workers. In this episode of How I Doctor, Dr. Graham Walker sits down with Dr. Silverman to discuss her personal experience with burnout, the systemic flaws in medicine that drive physician exhaustion, and how storytelling can serve as a powerful tool for healing and connection. She shares how her own journey — from back-to-back 20-hour shifts in residency leading to a devastating health crisis — sparked her passion for rethinking medical culture and supporting fellow physicians through creative expression.What You’ll Learn in This Episode:The Reality of Physician Burnout – Emily recounts the moment she realized the system that trains doctors to heal was, ironically, making her sick.How Medical Training Stifles Creativity – Why doctors often feel they’ve “lost a piece of themselves” during training and how to reclaim personal expression.The Power of Storytelling in Medicine – How The Nocturnists became a movement for processing the emotional weight of medicine.Structural Issues in Healthcare – The impact of corporate consolidation, private equity, and systemic burnout on physician well-being.Supporting Women in Medicine – Dr. Silverman discusses maternity leave, childcare challenges, and the gender pay gap in healthcare.Career Advice for New Physicians – Why embracing diverse career paths can lead to greater fulfillment and impact.🩺 Offcall is more than a platform — it’s a community. Join today!For a full transcript of this episode click HEREFind all episodes of How I Doctor at offcall.com/podcast or subscribe on your favorite podcast player at https://episodes.fm/1767429315.
    --------  
    30:02

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About How I Doctor

Join emergency medicine physician and Offcall co-founder Dr. Graham Walker as he connects with fellow physicians across the country to educate, elevate, and empower fellow doctors by sharing inspiring stories of how to live a fulfilling career in today’s era of medicine. Each episode highlights a physician guest’s unique journey, providing lessons learned from their experience and offering tips & techniques for other physicians to elevate their own careers. Together, we can improve physicians’ lives and careers and help make practicing medicine more enjoyable. Welcome to How I Doctor, where we’re bringing joy back to medicine.
Podcast website

Listen to How I Doctor, Passion Struck with John R. Miles and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/6/2025 - 2:02:28 AM