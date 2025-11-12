Powered by RND
Help Me, I'm Single with Blaine Anderson
Help Me, I'm Single with Blaine Anderson

ComedyEducation
Help Me, I'm Single with Blaine Anderson
  • Fired For Being "Too Hot," Yet Still Single... w/ Annie Lederman
    No Blaine, No Gain! America's favorite dating coach and matchmaker, Blaine Anderson, is joined by comedian co-host ANNIE LEDERMAN to audit the dating life of The Bachelorette's JASON ALABASTER! They discuss why Jason enjoys doing mushrooms on the first date, why he was once fired for being "too hot", and Annie shares how she tried to break up with a guy on a hike... only to date him for three more years! PLUS: Blaine gives a homework assignment that every single should be doing once a day!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:00:13
  • Introducing Help Me, I'm Single!
    Dating therapy meets perceptive comedy. Each week on Help Me, I’m Single, matchmaker and dating coach Blaine Anderson teams up with a no-BS celebrity guest to help one stuck single break negative patterns, face their blind spots, and finally stop sabotaging their love life. It’s vulnerable, it's funny, and it's a chance to turn things around and find love.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About Help Me, I'm Single with Blaine Anderson

Dating therapy meets perceptive comedy. Each week on Help Me, I’m Single, matchmaker and dating coach Blaine Anderson teams up with a no-BS celebrity guest to help one stuck single break negative patterns, face their blind spots, and finally stop sabotaging their love life. It’s vulnerable, it's funny, and it's a chance to turn things around and find love.
ComedyEducationSelf-Improvement

