Help Me, I'm Single with Blaine Anderson

Fired For Being "Too Hot," Yet Still Single... w/ Annie Lederman

No Blaine, No Gain! America's favorite dating coach and matchmaker, Blaine Anderson, is joined by comedian co-host ANNIE LEDERMAN to audit the dating life of The Bachelorette's JASON ALABASTER! They discuss why Jason enjoys doing mushrooms on the first date, why he was once fired for being "too hot", and Annie shares how she tried to break up with a guy on a hike... only to date him for three more years! PLUS: Blaine gives a homework assignment that every single should be doing once a day!