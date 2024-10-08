Harry Potter and the Sacred Text

This week, Vanessa and Matt explore the theme of Knowledge in Chapter 17 of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince! They discuss Harry’s lesson with Dumbledore, early Slug Clubs, and Slughorn’s titular memory! Throughout the episode we consider the question: how do raw facts turn into knowledge?Thank you to Simone for this week’s voicemail! Next week we're reading Chapter 18, Birthday Surprises, through the theme of Discovery with Casper ter Kuile.--It’s two sickles to join S.P.E.W., and only five dollars to join our Patreon for extra content every week! Please consider helping us fill our Gringotts vault so we can continue to make this show. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

This week, Vanessa and Casper explore the theme of Discovery in Chapter 18 of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince! They discuss Slughorn's poisoned mead, Harry's life saving bezoar, and Romilda Vane's love potion! Throughout the episode we consider the question: are we always on some journey of discovery?Thank you to Auryn for this week's voicemail! Next week we're reading Chapter 19, Elf Tails, through the theme of Rebellion with Matt Potts.

This week, Vanessa and Matt explore the theme of Rebellion in Chapter 19 of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince! They discuss Snape and Dumbledore's agreement, Dobby and Kreacher's quarrel, and McLaggen's big game! Throughout the episode we consider the question: how do we rebel in both big and small ways?Thank you to Travis for this week's voicemail! Next week we're reading Chapter 20, Lord Voldemort's Request, through the theme of Possibility with special guest Mauricio Bruce.

This week, Vanessa and special guest Mauricio Bruce explore the theme of Possibility in Chapter 20 of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince! They discuss Dumbledore's memory of Voldemort, Harry's quest, and Hermione and Ron's reconciliation! Throughout the episode we consider the question: how can we hold space for a multitude of possibilities?Thank you to Serena for this week's voicemail! Next week we're reading Chapter 21, The Unknowable Room, through the theme of Patience with Matt Potts.

Patience: The Unknowable Room (Book 6, Chapter 21)This week, Vanessa and Matt explore the theme of Patience in Chapter 21 of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince! They discuss Harry's stakeout, Hermione's new approach to Ron and Lavender, and the upcoming promise of Apparition! Throughout the episode we consider the question: how does patience reward us?Thank you to Elizabeth for this week's voicemail! Next week we're reading Chapter 22, After The Burial, through the theme of Failure with Casper ter Kuile.

About Harry Potter and the Sacred Text

It's the English class you didn't know you missed and the meaningful conversations you didn't know you craved. Join Vanessa Zoltan and Matt Potts as they bring thought, reflection and laughter to Harry Potter; not just as novels, but as instructive and inspirational texts that will teach us about our own lives. Relive the magic of Harry Potter chapter by chapter as Matt and Vanessa explore themes such as commitment, revenge and forgiveness. This podcast creates time in your week to think about life's big questions. Because reading fiction doesn't just help us escape the world, it helps us live in it.Harry Potter and the Sacred Text is produced by Not Sorry Productions, a feminist organization that produces podcasts, educational content, live shows, and immersive experiences with the explicit goal of addressing the spiritual needs of its participants. Through community, rigor, and ritual, we treat traditionally secular things as if they were sacred.