What animal with a funny name is making you happy today? What animal can glow rainbow colors? What animal have people called the happiest animal? Hear Laura and Rob have fun saying lots of funny real (and made up) animal names, a song with funny animal names, awesome animal clues from 9 year old Emelia from Montana, plus an interview with underwater photographer Patrick Webster, who dives in some of the coldest places on the planet. What animal is making Patrick happy today? Here is a hint: it has no brain.The Happiest Animal Show (on Planet Earth) is a comedy podcast for kids and families who love wildlife, with original animal songs, stories, jokes and special guests from comedians to scientists to kids. It's hosted by Laura Sams and Robert Sams, who are sister/brother zoologists, filmmakers and songwriters. If you like jellies, quokkas, blennies, blue footed boobies, or birds, you just might like this episode.