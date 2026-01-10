Animals Named After Other Animals (with naturalist Morgan Wittmer)
1/10/2026 | 25 mins.
Can you think of animals named after other animals? Hear Laura and Rob talk about a time that Rob caused a stampede of over 100 marine mammals, a fish that looks like a muppet, the fan favorite Great White Shark Song, awesome animal clues from 7 year old Archer, plus an interview with naturalist Morgan Wittmer. What animal is making Morgan happy today? Here are some clues. It is a mammal with dark fur, and it smells like popcorn.The Happiest Animal Show (on Planet Earth) is a comedy podcast for kids and families who love wildlife, with original animal songs, stories, jokes and special guests from comedians to scientists to kids. It's hosted by Laura Sams and Robert Sams, who are sister/brother zoologists, filmmakers and songwriters. If you like great white sharks, sea lions, wolf eels, raccoons or bearcats, you just might like this episode.
Animal Encounters Gone Wrong (with 9 year old Fable)
12/27/2025 | 25 mins.
Laura and Rob have been around a lot of animals. What are some times that their animal encounters went wrong? Hear Laura and Rob talk about animals that surprised them, a song about the time Rob accidentally swallowed animal poop, awesome animal clues from Serena from Grants Pass, Oregon, plus an interview with 9 year old Fable. What animal is making Fable happy today? Here are some clues. It lives in the ocean, and there are a lot of movies about it.The Happiest Animal Show (on Planet Earth) is a comedy podcast for kids and families who love wildlife, with original animal songs, stories, jokes and special guests from comedians to scientists to kids. It's hosted by Laura Sams and Robert Sams, who are sister/brother zoologists, filmmakers and songwriters. If you like jellyfish, wolves, sharks, moose or penguins, you just might like this episode.
Funny Animal Names (with underwater photographer Patrick Webster)
12/13/2025 | 27 mins.
What animal with a funny name is making you happy today? What animal can glow rainbow colors? What animal have people called the happiest animal? Hear Laura and Rob have fun saying lots of funny real (and made up) animal names, a song with funny animal names, awesome animal clues from 9 year old Emelia from Montana, plus an interview with underwater photographer Patrick Webster, who dives in some of the coldest places on the planet. What animal is making Patrick happy today? Here is a hint: it has no brain.The Happiest Animal Show (on Planet Earth) is a comedy podcast for kids and families who love wildlife, with original animal songs, stories, jokes and special guests from comedians to scientists to kids. It's hosted by Laura Sams and Robert Sams, who are sister/brother zoologists, filmmakers and songwriters. If you like jellies, quokkas, blennies, blue footed boobies, or birds, you just might like this episode.
Slimy Animals (with 14 year old Skye)
11/29/2025 | 23 mins.
What slimy animals are making you today? What animal is the slimiest animal on earth? Hear Laura and Rob choose very slimy animals, a new song about frogs, awesome animal clues from seven year old Elsie, and an interview with Skye from Montana. What animal is making Skye happy today? Here are some hints: it can get up to 10 feet long and it hangs out on the bottom of the ocean.The Happiest Animal Show (on Planet Earth) is a comedy podcast for kids and families who love wildlife, with original animal songs, stories, jokes and special guests from comedians to scientists to kids. It's hosted by Laura Sams and Robert Sams, who are sister/brother zoologists, filmmakers and songwriters. If you like frogs, toads, slugs, hagfish or sea cucumbers, you just might like this episode.
Funny Animal Butts (with comedians Jason and Randy Sklar)
11/15/2025 | 26 mins.
What funny animal butts are making you laugh today? What underwater animal can breathe from its butt? Hear Laura and Rob seriously talk about animal butts, a new song about duck butts, a song about baby hippos, awesome animal clues from five year old Nina, and a hilarious interview with comedians and brothers Jason and Randy Sklar. What animals are making Jason and Randy happy today? One animal grows up to have big teeth, and one animal is so popular that there are cafes in the world where you can sit near this animal.The Happiest Animal Show (on Planet Earth) is a comedy podcast for kids and families who love wildlife, with original animal songs, stories, jokes and special guests from comedians to scientists to kids. It's hosted by Laura Sams and Robert Sams, who are sister/brother zoologists, filmmakers and songwriters.
