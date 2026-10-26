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27 episodes
- Explore the updates in Grok Bot 0.75.5, including the new credential-saving Vault, email forwarding with attachments, and refined Auto review approvals. Discover enhanced routine frequency limits, Slack message attribution, and key connector updates.
- Grok Bot 0.75.2 brings live, shareable Pages; video creation from prompts or images; new Shop Pay and X Money payment options; and memory that carries across chats and voice calls. We cover the practical changes, key usability fixes, and how to use team sharing, payments, and persistent memory thoughtfully—plus how this release differs from the previous episode. Brought to you by Jellypod AI.
Show Notes
Grok Bot Changelog | SpaceXSI: https://x.ai/changelog/bot
- xAI’s official Grok Bot 0.71.2 notes bundle changes from 0.71.0 and 0.71.1: tagged email addresses for separate routines, larger attachments and video uploads, support for up to 200 plugin skills, smarter desktop notifications, and more resilient voice calls. We also cover fixes for sleeping computers, stalled connections, background tasks, subagents, Outlook and X searches—and practical ways to put the changes to work.
Show Notes
Grok Bot Changelog | SpaceXSI: https://x.ai/changelog/bot
- Brought to you by Jellypod AI. This rundown covers Grok Bot 0.70.2’s interactive app cards, payment and approval safeguards, PDF and audio support, team approvals, and computer controls. It also separates official release notes from community reports about version 0.71.2’s Windows 11 local-tools issue.
- We break down the October 12–16 changes affecting Grok Bot: a shared weekly usage pool across Grok Bot, Cursor, and X; Grok Voice 3.0; and community-reported issues in desktop version 0.71.2, including local-tool access and cloud-computer reliability. Learn how to manage quota, try voice mode, and protect your work with external backups. Brought to you by Jellypod AI.
Show Notes
https://x.ai/changelog/bot/rss.xml: https://x.ai/changelog/bot/rss.xml
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About Grok Bot Release Notes
Stay up to date with every new feature in Grok Bot. Daily episodes breaking down every new Grokbot release, feature, and bug fix. Brought to you by Jellypod.Podcast website
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Grok Bot Release Notes
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