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Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin

TODAY
Society & Culture
Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin
Latest episode

39 episodes

  • Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin

    Tony Hawk on Nearly Dying, His Skateboarding Empire, and Why He Just Can’t Stop

    10/13/2026 | 44 mins.
    Glass Half Full is a new podcast from TODAY’s Craig Melvin. Each week, Craig sits down with a celebrity, athlete, comedian or just plain fascinating person for intimate conversations that feel like catching up with an old friend. With warmth, humor, and curiosity, he explores how setbacks become breakthroughs — and how you never really know when that moment can become the moment that changes everything.

    Join us. Because who knows? You might just leave with a fresh perspective…and your glass half full.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin

    Geno Auriemma on Building a Dynasty, the Dawn Staley Rivalry, and Why He Almost Quit in Year One

    10/06/2026 | 43 mins.
    Glass Half Full is a new podcast from TODAY’s Craig Melvin. Each week, Craig sits down with a celebrity, athlete, comedian or just plain fascinating person for intimate conversations that feel like catching up with an old friend. With warmth, humor, and curiosity, he explores how setbacks become breakthroughs — and how you never really know when that moment can become the moment that changes everything.

    Join us. Because who knows? You might just leave with a fresh perspective…and your glass half full.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin

    Jose Iglesias on His Broadway Debut, MLB Career and Billboard No. 1 Hit

    09/29/2026 | 38 mins.
    Glass Half Full is a new podcast from TODAY’s Craig Melvin. Each week, Craig sits down with a celebrity, athlete, comedian or just plain fascinating person for intimate conversations that feel like catching up with an old friend. With warmth, humor, and curiosity, he explores how setbacks become breakthroughs — and how you never really know when that moment can become the moment that changes everything.

    Join us. Because who knows? You might just leave with a fresh perspective…and your glass half full.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin

    Ryan Clark on Sickle Cell, Getting Fired on Live TV, and Why He Just Can't Stop

    09/22/2026 | 56 mins.
    Glass Half Full is a new podcast from TODAY’s Craig Melvin. Each week, Craig sits down with a celebrity, athlete, comedian or just plain fascinating person for intimate conversations that feel like catching up with an old friend. With warmth, humor, and curiosity, he explores how setbacks become breakthroughs — and how you never really know when that moment can become the moment that changes everything.

    Join us. Because who knows? You might just leave with a fresh perspective…and your glass half full.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin

    Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson on Brotherhood, Sneaking Into Bed at 2 a.m. and Running for Governor

    09/18/2026 | 35 mins.
    Glass Half Full is a new podcast from TODAY’s Craig Melvin. Each week, Craig sits down with a celebrity, athlete, comedian or just plain fascinating person for intimate conversations that feel like catching up with an old friend. With warmth, humor, and curiosity, he explores how setbacks become breakthroughs — and how you never really know when that moment can become the moment that changes everything.

    Join us. Because who knows? You might just leave with a fresh perspective…and your glass half full.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin
TODAY’s Craig Melvin brings warmth, humor, and curiosity to intimate conversations from his basement bar. Each week Craig sits down with a celebrity, athlete, comedian or just plain fascinating person to talk about the defining moments, challenges and triumphs that shaped their lives. Expect thoughtful insights, unexpected turns and the type of honesty that feels like catching up with an old friend. And who knows? You might just leave with a fresh perspective...and your glass half full.
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