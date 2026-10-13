Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin

Glass Half Full is a new podcast from TODAY’s Craig Melvin. Each week, Craig sits down with a celebrity, athlete, comedian or just plain fascinating person for intimate conversations that feel like catching up with an old friend. With warmth, humor, and curiosity, he explores how setbacks become breakthroughs — and how you never really know when that moment can become the moment that changes everything.



Join us. Because who knows? You might just leave with a fresh perspective…and your glass half full.



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