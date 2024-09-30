Richard Syrett's Strange Planet

Powered by RND
Richard Syrett & Glassbox Media
Richard Syrett talks about UFOs, conspiracies and Paranormal phenomena on his critically acclaimed Alternative Radio Show and Podcast.
  • 1145 MH370, SPACE-TIME, AND MILITARY SECRETS: ASHTON FORBES UNVEILS THE PHYSICS OF THE UNKNOWN
    EPISODE 1145 MH370, SPACE-TIME, AND MILITARY SECRETS: ASHTON FORBES UNVEILS THE PHYSICS OF THE UNKNOWN Listen to Previous Episode with Ashton Forbes EPISODE #968 THE MYSTERY OF FLIGHT MH370 https://open.spotify.com/episode/5MyyFEAxfxORQQn1ugMqj1 In this mind-bending episode, Ashton Forbes returns to the show to discuss groundbreaking theories surrounding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. His research delves into the realms of advanced theoretical physics, suggesting the plane’s vanishing may be linked to space-time manipulation, UFO technology, and even the creation of "wormholes." Forbes explores how non-ionizing radiation could be used for propulsion, theorizing military applications for these extraordinary technologies. He discusses leaked footage of UFOs, military secrecy, and the implications of discovering zero-point energy, which could revolutionize space travel and global power dynamics. Prepare for a thrilling conversation that challenges conventional science and opens the door to unimaginable possibilities. GUEST: Ashton Forbes is a pioneering thinker at the intersection of advanced physics and aviation mysteries. Known for his research into space-time manipulation and zero-point energy, Forbes applies complex theoretical concepts to real-world enigmas, including the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. Ashton has become a leading voice in the discourse on UFO technologies and government secrecy. LINKS: @justXAshton on X and YouTube Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://strangeplanet.supportingcast.fm/
    1:05:39
  • 1144 Paranormal Pennsylvania
    EPISODE #1144 PARANORMAL PENNSYLVANIA Richard speaks with Kevin Paul, a researcher and author whose deep roots in Greene County, Pennsylvania, have uniquely equipped him to explore the eerie and unexplained. Kevin’s new book, Politics and the Paranormal in Greene County, Pennsylvania, dives into strange accounts of time slips, cryptid sightings, haunted sites, and the unexplained in the skies. GUEST: Kevin Paul was born and raised in the corner of the Keystone State. He is no stranger to the lifestyle and spiritual beliefs of the Appalachian hills and hollows. Kevin's ancestors were among the first from Europe to set foot in what is now Greene County PA, and he was fortunate enough to hear not only their history but folklore as well. He is the author of three books which explore paranormal activity in Greene County, Pennsylvania. WEBSITE: hauntedgreenecounty.com BOOKS: Haunted Hills and Hollows: What Lurks in Greene County, Pennsylvania Haunted Hills and Hollows II: Still Lurking in Greene County, Pennsylvania Politics and the Paranormal in Greene County, Pennsylvania Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://strangeplanet.supportingcast.fm/
    53:27
  • 1143 THE TRUE SCIENCE OF VEDIC ASTROLOGY
    EPISODE #1143 THE TRUE SCIENCE OF VEDIC ASTROLOGY Forget the vague horoscopes that barely scratch the surface of who you are. In this episode, we delve into the profound and precise world of Vedic astrology with Vish Chatterji, author of Astrology Decoded: The Secret Science of India's Sages. Rooted in ancient Indian wisdom and aligned with the actual positions of celestial bodies, Vedic astrology provides a deeply personalized karmic blueprint far beyond Western astrology’s sun-sign simplicity. Vish, an engineer-turned-yogi, bridges ancient science and modern life, showing how this sacred knowledge can guide us in relationships, career, and spiritual growth. Is your destiny truly written in the stars, or is it mapped out in the cosmos through something even more intricate? Join us to uncover how Vedic astrology offers practical insights to help you live a balanced, fulfilled life. GUEST: Vish Chatterji, a former engineer, executive, and entrepreneur, now fulfills his soul purpose as an East-meets-West executive coach and Vedic teacher. Through his practice, Head & Heart Insights, he blends Yoga, Ayurveda, Meditation, and Jyotish (Vedic Astrology) to help clients worldwide find meaning and balance in their work and lives. A faculty coach at UC Berkeley’s Executive Coaching Institute, Vish holds degrees in mechanical engineering (Northwestern University), an MBA (University of Michigan), and an executive coaching certificate (UC Berkeley). He has studied in Himalayan ashrams and at the Chopra Center for Wellbeing. Born in Hong Kong to Indian parents, Vish has traveled to 50+ countries, speaks seven languages, and now lives in Redondo Beach, California, with his wife and three children. When not coaching, he enjoys cooking, gardening, and writing, including his latest book, Astrology Decoded: The Secret Science of India’s Sages. WEBSITES: headandheartinsights.com astrology-decoded.com businesscasualyogi.com BOOKS: The Business Casual Yogi: Take Charge of Your Body, Mind, and Career Astrology Decoded: The Secret Science of India's Sages Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://strangeplanet.supportingcast.fm/
    1:02:28
  • 1142 GROUNDED: THE MOTHER EARTH EFFECT
    EPISODE #1142 GROUNDED: THE MOTHER EARTH EFFECT Discover the transformative power of grounding with Elisabeth Carson, author of The Mother Earth Effect and founder of ElisabethCarson.com. In this episode, Elisabeth reveals how reconnecting with the Earth can profoundly impact physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Learn the science behind grounding, hear Elisabeth’s personal journey of healing from chronic pain and stress, and explore inspiring stories of resilience from her book. Whether through simple outdoor practices or innovative grounding tools, Elisabeth explains how this ancient wisdom offers modern solutions for a healthier, more balanced life. This conversation will change how you view your relationship with the Earth! GUEST: Elisabeth Carson is a highly regarded author, wellness advocate, and the founder of ElisabethCarson.com, a platform dedicated to empowering individuals to lead healthier, more sustainable lives. She is the co-host host of the podcast Bio-Hack along with her husband Billy Carson (4BiddenKnowledge). With a deep commitment to environmental awareness and holistic living, Elisabeth is the author of *Mother Earth Effect*, a book that explores the inter-connectedness of humanity and the planet, advocating for a lifestyle that nurtures both personal well-being and the Earth’s health. Her work draws on a range of scientific research, personal experience, and spiritual insights to promote eco-conscious living. Elisabeth's writing and teachings center on the importance of environmental sustainability, mind-body wellness, and conscious choices that benefit both individuals and the global community. Through her website and her book, she has become a leading voice in the growing movement towards more mindful, earth-friendly living. Elisabeth’s passion for holistic health, sustainable living, and her dedication to inspiring others to make positive changes in their lives have earned her a loyal following. She continues to contribute to the wellness and environmental discourse, offering resources, advice, and inspiration for those seeking a more balanced, eco-conscious life. WEBSITE: https://www.elisabethcarson.com PODCAST: https://biohackyourbestlife.buzzsprout.com BOOKS: The Mother Earth Effect: Connect To The Earth and Heal Volume 1 The Mother Earth Effect: Connect To The Earth and Heal Volume 2 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://strangeplanet.supportingcast.fm/
    50:23
  • 1141 THE CHARLES DICKENS' CONSPIRACY
    EPISODE #1141 THE CHARLES DICKENS' CONSPIRACY Richard welcomes a filmmaker and researcher who delves into groundbreaking findings that suggest Charles Dickens plagiarized the idea for A Christmas Carol from Mathew Franklin Whittier, the lesser-known younger brother of poet John Greenleaf Whittier. After uncovering a past-life connection to Whittier, the researcher reveals how A Christmas Carol was originally a spiritualist story co-written by Mathew and his wife, Abby, before Dickens rewrote it into the iconic ghost story. Through meticulous research, they provide compelling evidence that Dickens borrowed heavily from Mathew's work, offering a new perspective on this beloved holiday classic. GUEST: Stephen Sakellarios has studied reincarnation for over 50 years, beginning with the teachings of Eastern Mysticism at age 19. He focused on death and dying while obtaining a master's degree in counseling, in 1982. In 1997, he began work on an independent documentary entitled "In Another Life: Reincarnation in America," which was released in 2003, and is still distributed to universities through Films Media Group. Two years later, in 2005, he discovered a possible past life as his own, as an obscure 19th-century author named Mathew Franklin Whittier. The following year, he recorded in his public blog the feeling that Mathew might have had something to do with the writing of "A Christmas Carol." In 2009 he began researching that question in earnest, and after 15 years of delving into primary sources, he is convinced that Dickens plagiarized that story from Mathew and his wife, Abby, in 1842, after which he hastily commercialized it in time for Christmas of 1843, to make desperately-needed cash. Stephen has sought to prove that Charles Dickens could not possibly have written the original version of "A Christmas Carol," and at the same time, to prove that Mathew and Abby Whittier were plausibly the real authors. PAPER: Evidence That “A Christmas Carol” Was Originally Written by Mathew Franklin Whittier and Abby Poyen Whittier, Rather Than by Charles Dickens WEBSITE: https://www.reincarnationproof.com BOOKS: Mathew Franklin Whittier in his Own Words Loving Abby in Truth and Spirit DOCUMENTARY: In Another Life: Reincarnation in America Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://strangeplanet.supportingcast.fm/
    1:02:24

