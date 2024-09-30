Richard Syrett's Strange Planet

1143 THE TRUE SCIENCE OF VEDIC ASTROLOGY
Forget the vague horoscopes that barely scratch the surface of who you are. In this episode, we delve into the profound and precise world of Vedic astrology with Vish Chatterji, author of Astrology Decoded: The Secret Science of India's Sages. Rooted in ancient Indian wisdom and aligned with the actual positions of celestial bodies, Vedic astrology provides a deeply personalized karmic blueprint far beyond Western astrology’s sun-sign simplicity.
Vish, an engineer-turned-yogi, bridges ancient science and modern life, showing how this sacred knowledge can guide us in relationships, career, and spiritual growth. Is your destiny truly written in the stars, or is it mapped out in the cosmos through something even more intricate? Join us to uncover how Vedic astrology offers practical insights to help you live a balanced, fulfilled life.
GUEST: Vish Chatterji, a former engineer, executive, and entrepreneur, now fulfills his soul purpose as an East-meets-West executive coach and Vedic teacher. Through his practice, Head & Heart Insights, he blends Yoga, Ayurveda, Meditation, and Jyotish (Vedic Astrology) to help clients worldwide find meaning and balance in their work and lives.
A faculty coach at UC Berkeley’s Executive Coaching Institute, Vish holds degrees in mechanical engineering (Northwestern University), an MBA (University of Michigan), and an executive coaching certificate (UC Berkeley). He has studied in Himalayan ashrams and at the Chopra Center for Wellbeing.
Born in Hong Kong to Indian parents, Vish has traveled to 50+ countries, speaks seven languages, and now lives in Redondo Beach, California, with his wife and three children. When not coaching, he enjoys cooking, gardening, and writing, including his latest book, Astrology Decoded: The Secret Science of India’s Sages.
