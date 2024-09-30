Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes Roberts

The Other Side of Surrender w/ Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sis, this week is a whole vibe! Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts is giving us the inside scoop on her favorite moments from Woman Evolve Conference 2024. From the crazy breakthroughs to the moments that had us all in tears—it was powerful. Sarah’s sharing what it really felt like to be in that room, and trust me, you’re gonna feel like you were right there with her. But it doesn’t stop there. We’ve got some tools to help you kick-start your own surrender journey, because this isn’t just a recap—it’s an invitation to step into your next level. We’re evolving together, and this is your time to make it personal. Download and print The Other Side Of Surrender Digital Guide here! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.