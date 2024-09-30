Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes Roberts

Last week’s convo between SJR and Laura Lentz was way too layered for just one episode—so here W.E. are, back with round two! First, SJR answers an advice question aimed at women veterans, followed by a discussion on friendship betrayal. Then, Laura dishes out the details of her family life, new church community, and the dreams she’s working toward. Press play, sis, if you’re ready to recognize that forgiveness is an opportunity to honor your resiliency!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
43:37
Take Healing Seriously w/ Laura Lentz
To kick things off this week, SJR brings us up to speed with what's going on in her personal life! Followed by a heartfelt advice question that hit our line to hold space for grief. You see, it's only in the rawness of hurt and healing that W.E. learn the true power of surrender. In this two-part episode, listeners will hear from Laura Lentz — a life coach, entrepreneur, speaker, interior designer, and prominent figure in ministry. After handling a public scandal so privately, two hot topics were on everyone's mind: WHY come out of hiding and WHY stay in the marriage? Listen up to learn how Laura withstood infidelity, went into full-on mom mode to heal her family, and navigated a cycle of church hurt.
53:42
Recognizing the Need to Labor w/ Stephanie Ike Okafor
Hear the story of how SJR and Pastor Stephanie Ike Okafor's lives first intertwined, long before they evolved into ministry! And get this—since the streets are still talkin' about all things "surrender" (chile, W.E. the streets), these two highlight the tension that comes with the posture of serving while mourning. Yes sis, things get deep! From finding the man of her dreams to writing a book about dreams, Stephanie is spilling all the tea. So, ladies, tap in to unlock the power of visual imagery and spiritual sight by grabbing a copy of her latest release, The Power of Your Dreams, today!
1:07:44
The Other Side of Surrender w/ Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts
Sis, this week is a whole vibe! Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts is giving us the inside scoop on her favorite moments from Woman Evolve Conference 2024. From the crazy breakthroughs to the moments that had us all in tears—it was powerful. Sarah's sharing what it really felt like to be in that room, and trust me, you're gonna feel like you were right there with her. But it doesn't stop there. We've got some tools to help you kick-start your own surrender journey, because this isn't just a recap—it's an invitation to step into your next level. We're evolving together, and this is your time to make it personal. Download and print The Other Side Of Surrender Digital Guide here!
1:09:26
The Co-Ed Panel w/ Kyle Campbell, George Searight, Isaiah Roberts, Kobe Campbell, Morgan DeBaun, & Stephanie Okafor
This week's podcast episode is bringing you a Co-Ed Panel straight from the Woman Evolve Conference! Hosted by Stephanie Okafor, get ready to glean from the likes of Kyle and Kobe Campbell, Bishop George Searight, Morgan DeBaun, and Isaiah Roberts. This lineup is unpacking surrender like never before, and trust us—things got REAL for both the ladies and the fellas! ***The following episode contains content that may be sensitive to listeners who have experienced physical abuse, depression, or suicidal thoughts. Listeners discretion is advised.
