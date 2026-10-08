The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer

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29 episodes
- In this episode of The Parent Chat, Dylan Dreyer gets real about Halloween, from boo bags she didn't know existed until last year to costumes that change the week before (bacon is in, baseball is out). She opens up about the guilt of missing the school parade, the pressure to keep up, and why she's learned to lean in without going overboard. Plus content creator and Halloween superfan, Steffy Degreff, breaks down last minute costume saves, easy decorating ideas, and why "good enough" might be the best parenting advice of the season. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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- In this episode of The Parent Chat, we’re talking kids’ birthday parties. Birthday season at Dylan Dreyer's house means a constantly morphing cake order (Ninjago is out, football is in), a calendar full of other kids' parties, and a lingering question: are kids' birthday parties just another arena for competitive parenting? Dylan gets honest about why she'd happily skip the big party, and what to do about "no gifts, please" invitations, gift-opening that's become a pile of bags, and a December birthday two days before Christmas.
Whether you're hosting, RSVP-ing late, or wondering what to bring, the takeaway is simple: make the day about the kid, not the Instagram.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
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- Fall means one thing for busy parents: sign-ups, schedules, and a whole lot of chaos. In this new season of The Parent Chat, Dylan Dreyer welcomes viewers into her home to talk about the reality of juggling three kids' fall sports - baseball, soccer, flag football, and everything in between. Dylan gets honest about her own hitting slump in an adult softball league (and the irony of her 9-year-old son coaching her the same way she coaches him), plus her go-to hacks for surviving the sidelines, from the toiletry-bag snack organizer to knowing when to pull out the umbrella. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
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- In this episode of The Parent Chat, Erin Andrews sits down with Dylan Dreyer for a conversation as raw and real as it gets — from her long journey to motherhood through IVF and surrogacy to the messy, beautiful reality of raising a toddler while working one of the most demanding jobs in sports broadcasting. Erin opens up about mom guilt, the pressure to pretend you have it all together, and why she made a promise to herself to just be honest with people. Because as both women agree — putting that wall up all the time is exhausting.
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Dylan Dreyer and The Office's Brian Baumgartner on Finding Your People as a Parent08/20/2026 | 28 mins.On this week’s The Parent Chat, Dylan Dreyer sits down with her real-life friend — The Office star Brian Baumgartner — for a conversation about how hard it is to make friends as an adult, let alone find another family your whole family actually likes. They tell the full story of how they met, why their kids clicked instantly despite boys-vs-girls dinner table teasing, and what it actually takes to make family vacations work — including the ski trip where Brian's booming voice reduced Dylan’s son Ollie to tears.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer
You know her as TODAY’s candid third hour host. But Dylan Dreyer is also a mom of 3 boys, trying to figure out the big stuff: how to raise kind, confident, resilient kids and keep her sanity along the way. And like every parent, sometimes she needs…HELP! On The Parent Chat, Dylan calls in reinforcements -- from parenting experts with big advice to fellow working moms that can help all parents feel less alone. Because parenting doesn’t come with a manual…but it can come with a group chat.Podcast website
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