The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer

You know her as TODAY’s candid third hour host. But Dylan Dreyer is also a mom of 3 boys, trying to figure out the big stuff: how to raise kind, confident, resilient kids and keep her sanity along the way.

And like every parent, sometimes she needs…HELP! On The Parent Chat, Dylan calls in reinforcements -- from parenting experts with big advice to fellow working moms that can help all parents feel less alone. Because parenting doesn’t come with a manual…but it can come with a group chat.