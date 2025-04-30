How to Train Your Dragon: The 'Mistakes' That Made a Masterpiece
Ever wonder how How to Train Your Dragon became one of the most beloved animated films of all time? In this episode, we’re diving into the behind-the-scenes story of the making of the movie and how some decisions that seemed like mistakes at the time were actually genius moves in disguise. From the bold creative risks to unexpected changes that totally paid off, we’ll break down the choices that made How to Train Your Dragon such a standout success. Whether you’re a huge fan or just curious about what went into making this movie, you won’t want to miss these fascinating details!Cover Art by Daniel DueñasEdited by Taya Miller
54:28
What Really Happened with the Snow White Remake?
The hype has cooled, the hot takes have settled… so what really went down with the live-action Snow White? From costume redesigns to musical numbers that sparked debates, we dive into the reboot of Disney’s first princess.Edited by Vegard LysfjordCover Art by Daniel DueñasFind us on socials @girlswithahobby
Ever wondered how your favorite movies and shows came to life? So did Taya and Gabi—two best friends with a shared passion (okay, obsession) for all things film and TV.
In their biweekly podcast, they dive deep into the stories behind the screen—unpacking iconic productions, spotlighting the creative minds who made them, and uncovering the history that shaped them. From cult classics to groundbreaking series, no reel is left unspooled.
Grab your popcorn, get cozy, and press play—movie magic awaits.