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252 episodes
- Rainn Wilson describes his intrusive thoughts as “a shoe in the dryer”—relentless, loud, and impossible to ignore. Howie Mandel can relate.
Both entertainers live with OCD, and while their symptoms show up differently, their stories follow a similar path: from years of confusion before being diagnosed, to the relief of finally having a name for what they were experiencing, to speaking up so others can find help faster than they did.
In this special episode of Get to know OCD, the two actors sit down with Dr. Patrick McGrath, NOCD's Chief Clinical Officer, to talk about…
• Why OCD feels so real
• How stigma and misunderstandings kept Howie silent for years
• How ERP therapy and medication changed Rainn’s life
• Why being open about OCD matters
• Their advice for anyone who’s struggling
At NOCD, we specialize in exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, the most effective treatment for OCD—a treatment that can help you live a fulfilling life. If you’re ready to take your first step, book a free 15-minute call with us at https://learn.nocd.com/YT
Follow us on social media:
https://www.instagram.com/treatmyocd/
https://twitter.com/treatmyocd
https://www.tiktok.com/@treatmyocd
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Being particular is nothing like actually having OCD—and Rainn Wilson would know. The actor famous for playing Dwight Schrute on The Office gets real about his own experience with OCD in this episode of Get to know OCD.
Rainn was diagnosed with OCD in his late 50s, during a period of intense stress. It showed up through constant rumination and reassurance-seeking, and persistent doubts about his beliefs. These symptoms happened in his mind, which made them difficult to recognize as OCD.
In a conversation with Dr. Patrick McGrath, Chief Clinical Officer of NOCD, Rainn opens up about…
What the "neat freak" stereotype of OCD gets wrong
How internal OCD symptoms can go unnoticed
Trying to talk himself out of his intrusive thoughts, and why that didn’t work
How exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy changed the way he relates to his thoughts—and changed his life
At NOCD, we specialize in exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, the most effective treatment for OCD—the treatment that transformed Rainn Wilson’s life. If you’re ready to take your first step, book a free 15-minute call with us at https://learn.nocd.com/YT
Follow us on social media:
https://www.instagram.com/treatmyocd/
https://twitter.com/treatmyocd
https://www.tiktok.com/@treatmyocd
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- You’ve spent so long being terrified by your intrusive thoughts. Then treatment starts working, the fear fades, and OCD finds a new question to throw at you: If these thoughts don’t bother me anymore, does that mean I actually like them?
Dr. Patrick McGrath explains why becoming less afraid of an intrusive thought doesn’t mean you agree with it or are more likely to act on it. It means you’re learning to let the thought exist without giving OCD the power to control what you do.
At NOCD, we specialize in exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, the most effective treatment for OCD—a treatment that can help you live a fulfilling life. If you’re ready to take your first step, book a free 15-minute call with us at https://learn.nocd.com/YT
Follow us on social media:
https://www.instagram.com/treatmyocd/
https://twitter.com/treatmyocd
https://www.tiktok.com/@treatmyocd
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Bad OCD days are going to happen. Sometimes the thoughts feel more real, the anxiety is harder to shake, and resisting compulsions suddenly feels a lot harder than it did yesterday. The big question is how you respond when OCD catches you on one of those days.
You might think it’s okay to give yourself a pass when OCD is hitting especially hard. In this video, Dr. Patrick McGrath explains why giving in to compulsions on those bad days can actually make OCD worse, and his advice for what to do instead.
At NOCD, we specialize in exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, the most effective treatment for OCD—a treatment that can help you live a fulfilling life. If you’re ready to take your first step, book a free 15-minute call with us at https://learn.nocd.com/YT
Follow us on social media:
https://www.instagram.com/treatmyocd/
https://twitter.com/treatmyocd
https://www.tiktok.com/@treatmyocd
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- You know the fear doesn’t make sense. You’ve gone over the facts, reassured yourself, and tried to reason your way out of it — but OCD still leaves you with the same question: “But what if?” When something feels that real, knowing better doesn’t always make the fear disappear.
Dr. Patrick McGrath explains why OCD isn’t something you can simply think your way out of. Even when you know you’re safe, OCD can make danger feel real — and recovery means learning that you don’t have to respond to that feeling.
At NOCD, we specialize in exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, the most effective treatment for OCD—a treatment that can help you live a fulfilling life. If you’re ready to take your first step, book a free 15-minute call with us at https://learn.nocd.com/YT
Follow us on social media:
https://www.instagram.com/treatmyocd/
https://twitter.com/treatmyocd
https://www.tiktok.com/@treatmyocd
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Get to know OCD
Tune in each week for a deep dive into all things OCD with host Dr. Patrick McGrath, NOCD's Chief Clinical Officer. We’ll be sharing inspiring real-life stories of people who’ve faced OCD and came out the other side, as well as practical tips for understanding and tackling OCD. We hope you enjoy the podcast and it helps you get to know OCD. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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