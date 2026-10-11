Being particular is nothing like actually having OCD—and Rainn Wilson would know. The actor famous for playing Dwight Schrute on The Office gets real about his own experience with OCD in this episode of Get to know OCD.



Rainn was diagnosed with OCD in his late 50s, during a period of intense stress. It showed up through constant rumination and reassurance-seeking, and persistent doubts about his beliefs. These symptoms happened in his mind, which made them difficult to recognize as OCD.



In a conversation with Dr. Patrick McGrath, Chief Clinical Officer of NOCD, Rainn opens up about…

What the "neat freak" stereotype of OCD gets wrong

How internal OCD symptoms can go unnoticed

Trying to talk himself out of his intrusive thoughts, and why that didn’t work

How exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy changed the way he relates to his thoughts—and changed his life



At NOCD, we specialize in exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, the most effective treatment for OCD—the treatment that transformed Rainn Wilson’s life. If you’re ready to take your first step, book a free 15-minute call with us at ⁠https://learn.nocd.com/YT⁠



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