To his critics: He is not a demagogue. He is a lauded stage and screen actor, and the man responsible for Succession's terrifying President-Elect to life. It's Justin Kirk!
5/24/2023
22:16
S04 E09 He Made Me Breathe Funny - with Harriet Walter
Did you think you'd pre-grieved, but then collapsed in a sobbing heap watching 'Church and State'? We are here with a hug and a hankie, and a front row seat courtesy of our guest, Dame Harriet Walter - aka Lady Caroline Collingwood. Should we go and pile in?
5/23/2023
56:25
FRIDAY SPRINKLES: S4 EP8
Your post-election reaction and analysis, plus news about finale week...
5/19/2023
27:49
S04 E08 Eggplant, Eggplant, Flag - with Peter Friedman & David Rasche
We just watched 'America Decides' - a night of good TV, or a forced stare into the rotten soul of western democracy? Don't worry! We also have a warm bath of Frank and Karl for you to wallow in. Something clean and true. And refreshing. Aaaaarrrrgh.
5/16/2023
56:00
FRIDAY SPRINKLES: S4 EP7
Hello! We're taking a break from shouting 'Lukas!' 'Ebba!' at each other around the house to bring you this week's correspondence. AND more details about our emergency live show at London's Soho Theatre on Weds 24th May. Tickets are moving fast, you need to act quick like a jerk-off coder from Göteborg trying to close a deal so that sh*t will get crazy good.BOOK HERE: https://sohotheatre.com/shows/firecrotch-normcore-a-succession-podcast-live/
Husband and wife, Geoff Lloyd (Reasons to Be Cheerful; Absolute Radio, BBC Radio 5 Live) and Sara Barron (Live at the Apollo; Would I Lie to You?) reporting for duty as Firecrotch and Normcore with this 'Succession' love-in. It's the place to put your feelings and obsessions over all things Waystar Royco: Will Shiv renew her vow to gobble the odd side-D? Whatever happened to Marcia's creepy son? Could the Roys work it out with one more round of Boar on the Floor? All this, plus Greg sprinkles.
Our marriage is always at its strongest when there's good TV to watch. Help us help you when there's a week to go until that next episode airs. (Or until Connor secures investment for his Napoleonic history podcast.)