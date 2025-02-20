Powered by RND
Fast People

Sarah Lorge Butler
Journalist Sarah Lorge Butler talks to top runners and the people who helped them get where they are today. 
SportsRunning

  • Keira D'Amato: A 95 is still an A | Episode 1
    Professional marathoner Keira D'Amato discusses her upcoming book "Don't Call it a Comeback: What Happened When I Stopped Chasing PRs, and Started Chasing Happiness." She also discusses overcoming her fear of failure, her move to Utah to train under coach Ed Eyestone, the supportive running community she's found there, and how her Boston Marathon training is going.Preorder Keira's book: https://static.macmillan.com/static/smp/dont-call-it-9781250344946/ (Available September 9, 2025)Follow Keira on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keiradamato/Sarah Lorge Butler on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/slorgebutler.bsky.socialFast Women on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fastwomen/Fast Women on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/fastwomen.bsky.socialSubscribe to the Fast Women newsletter: https://fastwomen.substack.com/Thanks for being one of the original listeners of the Fast People podcast!
    35:36

About Fast People

