Canelo Alvarez: Why Boxing’s Biggest Star is Finally Returning Home
Canelo Alvarez’s fight against John Ryder this weekend might be the biggest fight of his career, but it could be the most meaningful. For the first time in 12 years, the face of boxing gets to fight in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico in front of all of his family and friends. The fight is set to take place at Akron Stadium in Jalisco, and up to 50,000 people are expected to fill the seats to watch their hometown hero defend his undisputed super middleweight title. So today, Mike Coppinger joins the show to tell us about his experience traveling to Guadalajara with Canelo, and why it is so special for him to fight in his hometown once again.
5/4/2023
27:10
Damar Hamlin, Commotio Cordis, and a Life Saving Long Island Mom
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed, seemingly lifeless, on Monday Night Football in January: the world stood still. But somewhere on Long Island, New York, one mother watched everything unfold knowingly, fully aware of what had happened to Hamlin. Because the cause of Hamlin’s collapse was the same condition – Commotio Cordis – that had taken her son’s life 23 years earlier.
So today, Tisha Thompson shares the story of a decades-long mission that grew from that loss, which has saved hundreds of lives, including Damar Hamlin.
5/3/2023
33:14
Blood in the Garden 2.0: Knicks, Heat Rivalry Renewed
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the New York Knicks and Miami Heat are facing off in the NBA Playoffs. That phrase alone brings back memories of the 1990s, when the two teams engaged in one of the most intense rivalries in NBA history. While the conflict lacked the ultimate glory of championships, it was always filled to the brim with bad blood, betrayals, fisticuffs, animosity, and the occasional head coach hanging onto the leg of a star player. So today, ahead of Game 2, Chris Herring, author of Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks, explains the feud between these two franchises, and how this series is bringing the 90’s back into today’s NBA Playoffs.
5/2/2023
30:05
Bill Barnwell’s NFL Draft Winners and Losers
The pinnacle of the NFL offseason has come and gone with the NFL Draft, and this year’s edition was more…unusual…than others to say the least. We saw surprising trades, running backs and inside linebackers taken in the first round - the Detroit Lions took both - leaving analytics-minded people discombobulated. So with the Draft officially in the rearview mirror and the start of the season on the distant horizon, Bill Barnwell gives guest host Myron Medcalf his reactions…and tries to make sense of a weekend unlike any the NFL has seen in a few years.
5/1/2023
29:52
The Game Inside the Game: How NBA Players Work the Refs
NBA officials are human beings (at least for now)...and they are emotional beings, just like the NBA players they share the court with. So it’s no surprise when you see tempers flare in the heat of the moment between the two parties. And despite the contentious interactions we sometimes see on the court, players and officials often do end up forming relationships. And like any relationship, there are ups and downs. So today, Tim Macmahon takes us inside the game within the game, as NBA players try to win over the referees…and whether or not it actually works.
