Ep 203 Intermediate Risk Pulmonary Embolism Risk Stratification, Management and Algorithm
How do you predict which intermediate-risk patients will suddenly deteriorate? What role do risk scores, biomarkers, imaging, and hemodynamics play in decision-making? Should these patients receive anticoagulation alone, or is thrombolysis warranted? When should you consider catheter-directed or surgical interventions? This podcast focuses us to think critically about risk stratification, early interventions and escalation in care in PE. We include an algorithm in the show notes. Not all patients fit neatly into classification boxes, making clinical judgment crucial. Join Dr. Lauren Westafer, Dr. Justin Morgenstern, Dr. Bourke Tillman and Anton as they explore the key decision points, pitfalls, and lifesaving strategies for managing intermediate-risk PE in the ED...
EM Quick Hits 63 S-TEC and HUS, IM Epinephrine in OHCA, Dengue, Geriatric Trauma Imaging, TTP
On this month's EM Quick Hits podcast: Stephen Freedman on pediatric bloody diarrhea, S-TEC and hemolytic uremic syndrome, Justin Morgenstern on the evidence for IM epinephrine in out of hospital cardiac arrest, Matthew McArther on recognition and ED management of dengue fever, Andrew Petrosoniak on imaging decision making in trauma in older patients, Brit Long & Michael Gotlieb on recognition and management of TTP
Ep 202 Eating Disorders: Common, Commonly Missed, Mismanaged and Misunderstood
Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric illness, yet they are frequently missed in the Emergency Department as they can be elusive. Only one in 246 patients who screen positive for an eating disorder at triage have a chief complaint suggesting it. These patients don’t always fit the stereotype—many appear “healthy,” have normal BMI, or present with vague GI, cardiac, or neurological symptoms. Missing the diagnosis has important consequences. The earlier an eating disorder is identified and the earlier that appropriate treatment is initiated the better the long term outcomes. In this episode, with the expertise of Dr. Samantha Martin and Dr. Jennifer Tomlin, we’ll break down the essential clinical clues, screening questions, red flags, and subtle exam findings that can help Emergency Physicians diagnose eating disorders early and initiate treatment to decrease mortality and long term morbidity in these young patients. Eating disorders need to be thought of as both a psychiatric condition and medical condition to optimize the pick up rate and appropriate management. Missing or mismanaging eating disorders in the ED means missing an opportunity to save a life and prevent long term morbidity...
EM Quick Hits 62 Optimizing RSI Medication Timing, ED Boarding of Older Patients, Prolonged Tourniquet Use, Rural Peer Support Programs, ECG Reciprocal Changes, Nutrition Tips for Shift Workers
On this month's EM Quick Hits podcast: Anand Swaminathan on optimizing RSI medication timing, Brittany Ellis on ED boarding challenges in older patients and solutions to ED crowding and flow, Dave Jerome on managing prolonged tourniquet application, Nour Khatib and Phil Gillick on a rural peer support case, Jesse McLaren on ECG reciprocal changes in acute coronary occlusion, and Melody Ng on practical nutrition tips for shift workers...
Ep 201 How EM Experts Think Part 2: Data Gathering, Diagnostic and Treatment Decision Making, Test Ordering and Interpretation, Documentation, Emotional Resilience
In this Part 2 of our 2-part podcast series on How EM Experts Think with Dr. Reuben Strayer, Dr. Mike Betzner and Dr. Scott Weingart we dive deep into the nuances of practicing smarter, faster, and better in the ED. We answer questions like: How should we employ hypothetico-deductive reasoning in our daily practice of Emergency Medicine? How can we best streamline thorough data gathering for each case so that we don't miss key data points? How do the master EM clinicians perform an efficient and targeted history and physical exam? How can the concept of heuristic cycling help you avoid outdated or faulty thinking? How can we document our clinical encounter in a way that considers a differential diagnosis that prioritizes dangerous conditions and improve our thinking around cases? How can we use the 2-10% rule for pre-test probabilities and the concept of preferred error to guide our decision making for tests and treatments in the ED? What strategies can we use to avoid anchoring bias and keep your mind open to all possibilities? What’s the role of shared decision-making when navigating diagnostic uncertainty? How does understanding the vigilance pendulum help us assess our risk tolerance better? How can post-shift decision journaling, conducting pre-mortems and meditation improve our decision making and boost our emotional resilience on shift? and many more...The accompanying blog An EM Expert Mindset - A Female Perspective is recommended reading with this podcast https://emergencymedicinecases.com/the-em-expert-mindset-a-female-perspective/
