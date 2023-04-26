What happens when a city on the verge of collapse tries to reinvent itself? How much will it cost? Who will pay the price? Reporter David Weinberg spent years f... More
Welcome to Dreamtown: The Story of Adelanto
What happens when a city on the verge of collapse tries to reinvent itself? How much will it cost? Who will pay the price? Reporter David Weinberg spent years following one California Mojave desert town’s transformation from a city of prisons to a city of pot. And it worked... Until it didn’t. From Crooked Media, this is Dreamtown: The Story of Adelanto.Coming June 7th wherever you get your podcasts. For early, ad-free access to episodes, join ‘Friends of the Pod’—Crooked’s new subscription community—at crooked.com/friends.
5/17/2023
3:00
Introducing: Dreamtown (premieres June 7)
Welcome to Crooked Media’s newest limited series Dreamtown: The Story of Adelanto - An official Tribeca selection. Subscribe to be the first to hear new Dreamtown content when it drops, and tune in to the official premiere on June 7th.
