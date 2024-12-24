DEADLOCK: A Pro Wrestling Podcast

Revisiting WWE SmackDown! 2003 The Debut Of Mr. America, Los Guerreros Steal Kurt Angle’s Medals, Big Show Is A Bully

AMERICA! HECK YEAH! The Debut of Hulk….UM...Mr. America happened on May 1st, 2003 and it was iconic! Stephanie McMahon signed a mystery person, sight unseen! She was so set on beating Eric Bischoff that she never even met the person who was going to wrestle on SmackDown! When she finally goes into his locker room she doesn't like what she sees, however we don't know who it is. At the end of the night Roddy Piper hosts Piper's Pit and we learn who Mr. America is! He personifies America and sort of looks like Hulk Hogan, but he swears that he isn't! Mr. McMahon comes out and tries to fire him. Turns out he has an iron clad contract and can't be fired or suspended! Also, we are getting fallout from WWE Backlash! Los Guerreros stole the WWE Tag Team Titles from Team Angle! They do give them back, but then they steal Kurt Angle's Gold Medals! Plus, Big Show has been a bully recently and Brock Lesnar isn't going to stand for it! Big Show says, "Not tonight!" They will fight another day! All this and more as SmackDown! rolls on!