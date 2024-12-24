DEADLOCK: A Pro Wrestling Podcast

Revisiting WWE RAW 2011 The Muppets Host, The Rock & John Cena, CM Punk Challenges Alberto Del Rio
It's a Christmas Miracle! We are actually looking back at the infamous October 31, 2011 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw where The Muppets host! Funny enough, The Muppets are actually the best part of the show! They meet some Superstars, make some matches, and even get involved to help Santino Marella get a victory! Plus, one of the funniest backstage moments happens with Sheamus and Beaker. Also, The Rock says he will join John Cena to take on The Miz and R Truth and Survivor Series, CM Punk challenges Alberto Del Rio for the WWE Championship at the PPV, and Cena and The Miz battle in the main event. All this and more on this edition of the RAW Supershow!
--------
1:58:32
Revisiting WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event 1985 Uncle Elmer’s Wedding, Hulk Hogan Defends USA, Bobby Heenan’s $50,000 Bounty
Welcome everyone to WWF SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT on NBC! We are going back to October 5th, 1985! Love is in the air as Uncle Elmer is getting married! Uncle Elmer of the Hillbilly Jim family! Some wrestlers think wrestling and romance don't mix, but this is the first REAL wedding on TV since Tiny Tim and Miss Vicky! Also, Hulk Hogan is the WWF Champion and Nikolai Volkoff, Feddie Blassie, and the Soviet Union threaten the entire USA! It is up to the Hulkster to save the day and defend the honor of America! It's Flag vs Flag! Plus, Jesse Ventura's Body Shop talk show, Bobby Heenan's $50,000 Bounty, where's George "The Animal" Steele been, and much more as we throw it back to the '80s!
--------
2:20:07
Revisiting TNA Wrestling iMPACT! 2007 The 1st 2 Hour Episode, Kurt Angle Goes To Sting’s Son’s Football Game, Road To Bound For Glory
It's October 4th, 2007 and this is the first 2 hour episode of TNA iMPACT! As Sting is in the ring after the 1st match, Kurt Angle comes on the screen! He is at Sting's Son Garrett's football game! In a full suit cheering on Garrett as he plays football. The entire episode threads through the Kurt Angle football game! It's one of the best segments that no one talks about! Only Kurt Angle could make it work! Team 3D attacks Black Machismo and Sonjay Dutt backstage and demand that they get a Tag Team Title Match tonight! The match is made and they vs Team Pacman Jones for the titles. However, the match ends in shenanigans with The Steiner Brothers making a return and chasing Team 3D away! Plus, TNA is on the road to Bound For Glory 2007!
--------
1:52:12
Revisiting WWE SmackDown! 2003 The Debut Of Mr. America, Los Guerreros Steal Kurt Angle’s Medals, Big Show Is A Bully
AMERICA! HECK YEAH! The Debut of Hulk….UM...Mr. America happened on May 1st, 2003 and it was iconic! Stephanie McMahon signed a mystery person, sight unseen! She was so set on beating Eric Bischoff that she never even met the person who was going to wrestle on SmackDown! When she finally goes into his locker room she doesn't like what she sees, however we don't know who it is. At the end of the night Roddy Piper hosts Piper's Pit and we learn who Mr. America is! He personifies America and sort of looks like Hulk Hogan, but he swears that he isn't! Mr. McMahon comes out and tries to fire him. Turns out he has an iron clad contract and can't be fired or suspended! Also, we are getting fallout from WWE Backlash! Los Guerreros stole the WWE Tag Team Titles from Team Angle! They do give them back, but then they steal Kurt Angle's Gold Medals! Plus, Big Show has been a bully recently and Brock Lesnar isn't going to stand for it! Big Show says, "Not tonight!" They will fight another day! All this and more as SmackDown! rolls on!
--------
1:33:56
Revisiting ECW Hardcore TV 1996 Cactus Jack’s Final ECW Match, Taz vs Jericho, Raven Defends ECW Title VS The Franchise
It's the March 26th, 1996 episode of ECW Hardcore TV featuring matches from ECW Big Ass Extreme Bash. It's the final match for Cactus Jack in ECW before he goes to the WWF. He is facing his former tag team partner Mikey Whipwreck. Everyone is very grateful for Cactus Jack's time in ECW and he gets a very nice send off! "The Orange and Black Attack" Taz takes on Chris Jericho is a great match. This is unique as the ref stops the match after Chris Jericho hurts his neck. However, Jericho wants to continue the match, so it is restarted! Also, in the main event, Raven defends the ECW World Championship against "The Franchise" Shane Douglas. This features tons of shenanigans involving The Bruise Brothers, Stevie Richards, Blue Meanie, Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman, and Kimona Wanalaya. Plus, The DEADLOCK $5 Patreon Q&A is back!
The DEADLOCK Podcast is an off-the-rails retrospective look at pro wrestling's highest & lowest points hosted by James Darnell, Anthony Douglas, & John Blud. Formerly the present, currently the past, sometimes the future - this podcast has seemed to do it all when it comes to the landscape of professional wrestling. If you enjoy wrestling, you'll like it here. If you don't enjoy wrestling, you'll probably like it here even more. The boys are back in town.