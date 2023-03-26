Dark Sanctum is a thrilling and spine-tingling limited audio series showcasing things that go bump in the night. Inspired by TV classics like The Twilight Zone ... More
Dark Sanctum - TEASER
Teaser for the terrifying thriller series, Dark Sanctum. From the creators of Inside the Exorcist and Inside Psycho. Featuring Bethany Joy Lenz, Clive Standen, and Michael O’Neill.
3/26/2023
1:00
Requiem for a Traveler
A man discovers the value of time too late. Did you know that the brain remains alive for hours after the body dies? That brain thinks its body is still alive. Can you imagine? Featuring Clive Standen, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Michael O’Neill.
3/26/2023
15:35
Bess
For years Mrs. Harry Houdini has been trying to contact the spirit of her dead husband, the world-famous magician. After a decade of failed attempts she gives up. Until a sign from the afterlife presents her with more than she bargained for. Featuring Bethany Joy Lenz, Clive Standen, and Michael O’Neill.
3/26/2023
25:18
Detour
A man racing home to repay a debt is detoured, risking the lives of his wife and young daughter. Can he save their lives before his time runs out? Featuring Clive Standen, Bethany Joy Lenz, Mark Ramsey, and Michael O’Neill.
3/26/2023
20:33
Rose
A man grieves the tragic loss of his young daughter in a freak accident. But what happens when her toy doll appears to possess her living spirit? Featuring Mark Ramsey, Karissa Vacker, and Michael O’Neill.
Dark Sanctum is a thrilling and spine-tingling limited audio series showcasing things that go bump in the night. Inspired by TV classics like The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt and classic radio fright-fests like Inner Sanctum and Lights Out, this new series blends captivating storytelling with chilling audio and spectacular sound design to transport you through a twisted and memorable audio thrill ride.
Mark Ramsey is a producer of the Ambie-nominated cinematic podcast Aftershock featuring Sarah Wayne Callies, David Harbour, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and the creator/writer/narrator of acclaimed podcasts like Inside Psycho, Inside The Exorcist, Inside JAWS, and more. For Dark Sanctum he collaborates with his Inside partner and sound designer Jeff Schmidt, who is also known for his work on the podcasts-turned-television hits such as Dirty John and Dr. Death. The cast boasts the considerable voice talents of Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill, Dexter), Clive Standen (Vikings, Doctor Who), and Michael O’Neill (Jack Ryan, Dallas Buyers Club).