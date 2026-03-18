BREAKING RIGHT NOW: Slippery Starmer attacks Tommy Robinson in parliament as he calls on the Conservative party to sack front bencher Nick Timothy for rightly condemning Sadiq Khan’s Islamist takeover of Trafalgar Square yesterday as a display of dominance. Once again, our corrupted Prime Minister is proving how much he hated native Christian Brits who he is meant to represent.



But Starmer is in his death throes and Red Rayner the Tax Evader and Zack Polanski, the tit whisperer, are now conspiring to destroy him together. In a terrifying sign of what’s coming, the Green Party leader has today promised to legalise drugs, re-enter the EU and wipe off all student debt, which would bankrupt the country overnight by costing at least £150 billion. But he’s still haunted by his breast enlargement stunt lies.



Dan reveals what this all means as the Disunited Kingdom is about to surge even further to the communist left in his Digest.

Then a giant Superstar Panel of giants to debate this all: Father Calvin Robinson – host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father, conservative social media sensation Hanna Kirkpatrick of Hanna’s World, Reform UK political commentator Kane Blackwell, and ex-Boris Johnson adviser Thomas Corbett-Dillon.



PLUS: A massive political row breaks out over whether King Charles should still go on a state visit to the USA after Donald Trump’s scathing criticism of Slippery Starmer.

AND: GB News is raised in parliament as it’s plunged into a white genocide row because of very sound comments made by today’s guest Thomas Corbett-Dillon. He’ll respond to the attacks on him for stating the truth.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: More shocking revelations are emerging from Tom Bower’s book and a damning Variety Hollywood profile about Meghan Markle. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.



Sign up to watch live or on demand and totally ad free at https://www.outspoken.live



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