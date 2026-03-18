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Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton
NewsPolitics
Dan Wootton Outspoken
Latest episode

402 episodes

  • Dan Wootton Outspoken

    TOMMY ROBINSON EXPLODES AFTER KEIR STARMER ATTACKS HIM IN PARLIAMENT OVER ISLAMIST TAKEOVER

    03/18/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    BREAKING RIGHT NOW: Slippery Starmer attacks Tommy Robinson in parliament as he calls on the Conservative party to sack front bencher Nick Timothy for rightly condemning Sadiq Khan’s Islamist takeover of Trafalgar Square yesterday as a display of dominance. Once again, our corrupted Prime Minister is proving how much he hated native Christian Brits who he is meant to represent.

    But Starmer is in his death throes and Red Rayner the Tax Evader and Zack Polanski, the tit whisperer, are now conspiring to destroy him together. In a terrifying sign of what’s coming, the Green Party leader has today promised to legalise drugs, re-enter the EU and wipe off all student debt, which would bankrupt the country overnight by costing at least £150 billion. But he’s still haunted by his breast enlargement stunt lies.

    Dan reveals what this all means as the Disunited Kingdom is about to surge even further to the communist left in his Digest.
    Then a giant Superstar Panel of giants to debate this all: Father Calvin Robinson – host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father, conservative social media sensation Hanna Kirkpatrick of Hanna’s World, Reform UK political commentator Kane Blackwell, and ex-Boris Johnson adviser Thomas Corbett-Dillon.

    PLUS: A massive political row breaks out over whether King Charles should still go on a state visit to the USA after Donald Trump’s scathing criticism of Slippery Starmer.
    AND: GB News is raised in parliament as it’s plunged into a white genocide row because of very sound comments made by today’s guest Thomas Corbett-Dillon. He’ll respond to the attacks on him for stating the truth.

    THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: More shocking revelations are emerging from Tom Bower’s book and a damning Variety Hollywood profile about Meghan Markle. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.

    Sign up to watch live or on demand and totally ad free at https://www.outspoken.live

    LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day: https://youtube.com/@danwoottonoutspoken?si=-2BhmEbBSN1fyESS?sub_confirmation=1

    ----------

    Find the full audio show wherever you get your podcasts:
    Apple — https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dan-wootton-outspoken/id1762436723
    Spotify — https://open.spotify.com/show/19Ltoneek2MSPL10CpSA1J?si=8f6d84e2db56448c

    ----------

    Follow Dan on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@outspokendan
    Follow Dan on Twitter: https://x.com/danwootton
    Follow Dan on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/danwootton/
    Follow Dan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danwootton/?hl=en

    #DanWootton#DanWoottonOutspoken#news#outspoken#uknews
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dan Wootton Outspoken

    LONDON CONQUERED BY ISLAMISTS AS SADIQ KHAN HOSTS WORLD'S BIGGEST IFTAR IN TRAFALGAR SQUARE

    03/17/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    BREAKING RIGHT NOW: London is conquered by Islamists as Sadiq Khan succeeds in taking over Trafalgar Square – centre of the UK’s VE Day celebrations over the Nazis just eight decades ago – to host the biggest Iftar event in history, a blatant show of Muslim dominance over the native population.

    Even mainstream figures, including the increasingly outspoken leftist John Cleese and The Sun’s long-time political editor
    Trevor Kavanagh, are now admitting that the Disunited Kingdom is on a march to become an Islamic Republic.

    But it’s not enough, with leftist denialism sweeping Slippery Starmer’s Labour party, as they become ever more fearful about being replaced by an Islamist Green party.

    Dan will explain why Sadiq Khan’s display of Islamist dominance must be the wake up call we all need in his Digest.

    Then the Superstar Panel are here: Social commentator Leilani Dowding, host of Leilani’s Smallholdings YouTube channel, and freedom activist Elizabeth Fox.
    PLUS: New fears for Eamonn Holmes as he disappears from GB News after falling asleep live on air.
    AND: Disgust as Channel 5 allows hard leftist Carol Vorderman to take over its shows for an entire day.

    THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle fights back against Tom Bower’s bombshell claims about the trouble in her marriage to Prince Harry, but no one is convinced. The Duke’s biographer and our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin will be here to analyse.

    Sign up to watch live or on demand and totally ad free at https://www.outspoken.live

    LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day: https://youtube.com/@danwoottonoutspoken?si=-2BhmEbBSN1fyESS?sub_confirmation=1

    ----------

    Find the full audio show wherever you get your podcasts:
    Apple — https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dan-wootton-outspoken/id1762436723
    Spotify — https://open.spotify.com/show/19Ltoneek2MSPL10CpSA1J?si=8f6d84e2db56448c

    ----------

    Follow Dan on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@outspokendan
    Follow Dan on Twitter: https://x.com/danwootton
    Follow Dan on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/danwootton/
    Follow Dan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danwootton/?hl=en

    #DanWootton#DanWoottonOutspoken#news#outspoken#uknews
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dan Wootton Outspoken

    ISLAMISTS SWARM LONDON TO BACK IRAN AS SADIQ KHAN COPS ARREST ANTI-HALAL RESTAURANT OWNER

    03/16/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    BREAKING RIGHT NOW: Islamist mad men swarm Sadiq Khan’s London to support Iran’s dead ayatollah, responsible for the brutal murders of tens of thousands of women who dared to fight for a future out of the niqab.

    But rather than arrest Bob Vylan, they’re instead targeting Harman Singh Kapoor, the Restore Britain supporter who refused to sell halal meat at his London restaurant, resulting in him having to defend himself from a mad mob.
    But when he did, he was arrested by the Met Police. He will join Dan to tell his story.

    Meanwhile, the mainstream media ignore what’s really happening in this country, deciding to instead focus their deranged hysteria-level coverage on the bogeymen of Tommy Robinson and truth tellers on GB News.

    We’ll get analysis with the great Doctor Phillip Kiszely, cultural historian. academic, author and senior fellow of the New Culture Forum.

    PLUS: Zack Polanski finally busted for his tit whispering stunt. The Green Party leader lied – and we’ve got the proof.
    AND: In a special edition of The Clash, we’ll debate whether it’s wrong for ultimate women shagger Harry Styles to keep pretending he’s gay in the new queer bating controversy after his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

    THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: We team up with the Royal News Network to reveal the truth about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public war with author Tom Bower, who they have branded “deranged” for daring to tell the truth about the strains in their marriage.

    Sign up to watch live or on demand and totally ad free at https://www.outspoken.live

    LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day: https://youtube.com/@danwoottonoutspoken?si=-2BhmEbBSN1fyESS?sub_confirmation=1

    ----------

    Find the full audio show wherever you get your podcasts:
    Apple — https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dan-wootton-outspoken/id1762436723
    Spotify — https://open.spotify.com/show/19Ltoneek2MSPL10CpSA1J?si=8f6d84e2db56448c

    ----------

    Follow Dan on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@outspokendan
    Follow Dan on Twitter: https://x.com/danwootton
    Follow Dan on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/danwootton/
    Follow Dan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danwootton/?hl=en

    #DanWootton#DanWoottonOutspoken#news#outspoken#uknews
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dan Wootton Outspoken

    HEATED CALLS FOR KING CHARLES TO ABDICATE & HAND PRINCE WILLIAM THRONE AFTER HUSH MONEY PAYMENT

    03/13/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Dan Wootton hosts a special edition of The Clash asking whether King Charles should abdicate with royal historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo going head to head with the author Anna May Mangan.

    To watch the Uncancelled After Show for exclusive extra content EVERY weekday, sign up at: https://www.outspoken.live

    LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day: https://youtube.com/@danwoottonoutspoken?si=-2BhmEbBSN1fyESS?sub_confirmation=1

    ----------

    Find the full audio show wherever you get your podcasts:

    Apple — https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dan-wootton-outspoken/id1762436723

    Spotify — https://open.spotify.com/show/19Ltoneek2MSPL10CpSA1J?si=8f6d84e2db56448c

    ----------

    Follow Dan on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@outspokendan

    Follow Dan on Twitter: https://x.com/danwootton

    Follow Dan on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/danwootton/

    Follow Dan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danwootton/?hl=en



    #DanWootton

    #DanWoottonOutspoken

    #news

    #outspoken

    #uknews
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dan Wootton Outspoken

    DEBATE THE SPECTATOR'S MICHAEL GOVE BANNED: BIRBALSINGH VS TOMLINSON ON RACE & INTEGRATION

    03/12/2026 | 53 mins.
    Dan hosts the heated conversation between Britain’s strictest headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh and right-wing political commentator Connor Tomlinson that The Spectator’s Michael Gove BANNED from the public on integration, race and ethnicity in modern Britain.

    To watch the Uncancelled After Show for exclusive extra content EVERY weekday, sign up at: https://www.outspoken.live

    LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day: https://youtube.com/@danwoottonoutspoken?si=-2BhmEbBSN1fyESS?sub_confirmation=1

    ----------

    Find the full audio show wherever you get your podcasts:

    Apple — https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dan-wootton-outspoken/id1762436723

    Spotify — https://open.spotify.com/show/19Ltoneek2MSPL10CpSA1J?si=8f6d84e2db56448c

    ----------

    Follow Dan on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@outspokendan

    Follow Dan on Twitter: https://x.com/danwootton

    Follow Dan on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/danwootton/

    Follow Dan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danwootton/?hl=en



    #DanWootton

    #DanWoottonOutspoken

    #news

    #outspoken

    #uknews
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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About Dan Wootton Outspoken

No Spin, No Bias, No Censorship. Join Dan Wootton on his Outspoken podcast Every weekday 5pm UK time live on YouTube. Let's Go!
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