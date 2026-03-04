JULIEN J. MARION, father of six and men’s coach, reveals why good men shrink, how unhealed wounds show up in fatherhood, and what it really takes to lead with strength, presence, and love.
Born in the Congo, raised across continents, and now raising six kids while building a business with his wife, Julien works with married entrepreneur dads navigating pressure, identity, and emotional weight. His work focuses on helping men stop shrinking, face their inner storms, and become steady leaders at home.
He explains:
◼️ Why good men choose peace over truth and slowly lose themselves
◼️ How achievement gets mistaken for worthiness in men
◼️ Why resentment must be released before real growth can happen
◼️ How kids expose unhealed wounds in fathers
◼️ Why presence matters more than perfection, even when you’re not physically there
◼️ The difference between control and leadership in parenting
◼️ Why emotional intelligence is a non-negotiable skill for dads
◼️ How to stop bringing work stress home and protect your family from it
Julien Marion— Where to find him
Website — https://www.julienmarion.org/
Coaching: https://www.julienmarion.org/coaching
Book Julien: https://www.julienmarion.org/book-julien
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/julieninspires/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/julienmarion/
Free Breakthrough Call: https://gentleragemethod.com/
DadderUp — Join the Movement
Website — https://dadderup.com/
Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/dadderuppod/
Contact — [email protected]
