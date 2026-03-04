Open app
DadderUp Podcast
DadderUp Podcast

Andrew Russell
Education
DadderUp Podcast
  DadderUp Podcast

    My Reality of Being a Single Dad

    02/03/2026 | 49 mins.
    Download your ANCHOR Assessment here: https://dadderup.com/anchor-assessment/?utm_source=YouTube

    A lot of dads quietly carry guilt, self-criticism, and the feeling that they’re never doing enough. One late pickup, one moment of impatience, or one hard day can spiral into the belief that you’re failing as a father.

    This breaks down why perfection is the wrong standard, how to redefine failure, and why validation and reassurance are essential for dads who actually want to enjoy the journey. Progress, not perfection, is what builds stronger relationships and a healthier mindset as a dad.
    Episode Description Continued: DadderUp — Join the Movement

  DadderUp Podcast

    Being A New Dad: Things No One Told You w/ Kyle Beats

    01/21/2026 | 36 mins.
    KYLE BEATS, music producer, YouTube creator, and new dad, opens up about how fatherhood reshaped his priorities, sharpened his focus, and gave his life real meaning beyond views, money, and momentum.

    Kyle Beats is one of the most influential creators in modern music culture, known for building a massive audience through creativity, consistency, and authenticity. In this conversation, he steps away from algorithms and uploads to talk honestly about becoming a dad, navigating sleep deprivation, and preparing to welcome his second child.

    He explains:
    ◼️ Why becoming a dad made his life feel clearer, not smaller
    ◼️ How unlimited freedom actually created noise and burnout
    ◼️ Why fatherhood forces creators to focus on what truly matters
    ◼️ The mental shift from grinding endlessly to working with intention
    ◼️ How having kids made him more disciplined, present, and purposeful
    ◼️ Why society gets fatherhood completely wrong for young men
    ◼️ How ambition and presence don’t have to compete

    Follow Kyle Beats
    Website: https://kylebeats.com/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KyleBeats_
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kylebeats/
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1jt0slkwCPorL4PeFoQtWZ?si=I2XUcoFuQGGscz5vrFm9QQ&nd=1&dlsi=efb9f4691ec34e77

    DadderUp — Join the Movement
    Website: https://dadderup.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dadderup/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dadderup?lang=en
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/61577426596906/
  DadderUp Podcast

    The WORST feeling ANY Father can have (How Dads can lead the family without Yelling) | Julien Marion

    01/14/2026 | 49 mins.
    JULIEN J. MARION, father of six and men’s coach, reveals why good men shrink, how unhealed wounds show up in fatherhood, and what it really takes to lead with strength, presence, and love.

    Born in the Congo, raised across continents, and now raising six kids while building a business with his wife, Julien works with married entrepreneur dads navigating pressure, identity, and emotional weight. His work focuses on helping men stop shrinking, face their inner storms, and become steady leaders at home.

    He explains:
    ◼️ Why good men choose peace over truth and slowly lose themselves
    ◼️ How achievement gets mistaken for worthiness in men
    ◼️ Why resentment must be released before real growth can happen
    ◼️ How kids expose unhealed wounds in fathers
    ◼️ Why presence matters more than perfection, even when you’re not physically there
    ◼️ The difference between control and leadership in parenting
    ◼️ Why emotional intelligence is a non-negotiable skill for dads
    ◼️ How to stop bringing work stress home and protect your family from it

    Julien Marion— Where to find him
    Website — https://www.julienmarion.org/
    Coaching: https://www.julienmarion.org/coaching
    Book Julien: https://www.julienmarion.org/book-julien
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/julieninspires/
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/julienmarion/
    Free Breakthrough Call: https://gentleragemethod.com/

    DadderUp — Join the Movement
    Website — https://dadderup.com/
    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/dadderuppod/
    Contact — [email protected]
  DadderUp Podcast

    The Fatherhood Expert: How Your "Dad Identity" Shapes YOUR Childs Life

    01/07/2026 | 50 mins.
    DR. NATASHA CABRERA, one of the world’s top fatherhood researchers, reveals why dads were missing from parenting science, how “dad identity” shapes a child’s life, and the small daily habits that build lifelong connection.

    Dr. Natasha Cabrera is a Professor at the University of Maryland and Director of the Family Involvement Lab. Her work has helped redefine what father involvement actually means in modern families, including diverse, blended, and non-traditional homes.

    She explains:
    ◼️ Why early parenting research accidentally centered moms and left dads out
    ◼️ How dads form their identity differently than moms and why the prenatal runway matters
    ◼️ The “dad brain” shift that changes a man neurologically after a baby
    ◼️ The daily behaviors that create secure connection (and what kids actually need most)
    ◼️ Why stepfather relationships work best when built with time, honesty, and real commitment
    ◼️ How fatherhood is evolving and why dads are becoming less “replaceable” culturally and legally

    Dr. Natasha Cabrera (University of Maryland)
    Connect: https://education.umd.edu/directory/natasha-cabrera
    Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natasha_J._Cabrera

    DadderUp — Join the Movement
    Website — https://dadderup.com/
    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/dadderuppod/
    Contact — [email protected]
  DadderUp Podcast

    The HARSH Truth Regarding Youth Sports (Losing IS Okay!) | Kevin Barney

    12/31/2025 | 38 mins.
    KEVIN BARNEY, Executive Director of Massachusetts Youth Lacrosse, reveals why youth sports aren’t about winning and how dads on the sidelines shape confidence, character, and lifelong memories.

    Kevin Barney leads one of the largest youth sports organizations in the country, serving over 21,000 boys and girls across Massachusetts. As a coach, father, and nonprofit leader, he’s seen firsthand how presence, restraint, and encouragement matter far more than trophies.

    He explains:
    ◼️ Why kids don't remember the final score but remember the car rides and actions after
    ◼️ How a dad’s sideline behavior becomes lifelong modeling
    ◼️ Why losing is essential for resilience and confidence
    ◼️ The most powerful thing a parent can say after a game
    ◼️ How youth sports can build community instead of pressure

    Follow Kevin & Massachusetts Youth Lacrosse:
    Website — https://www.massyouthlax.org/
    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/Mass_Youth_Lax
    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/MassYouthLax

    DadderUp — Join the Movement
    Website — https://dadderup.com/
    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/dadderuppod/
    Contact — [email protected]
About DadderUp Podcast

DadderUp is redefining what it means to be a dad in today’s world. We’re not here for corny memes or clichés — we’re building a culture where fatherhood is powerful, purposeful, and proud. Through raw stories, daily challenges, and real conversations, DadderUp inspires men to show up better for themselves, their kids, and their legacy. Our content blends connection, humor, and growth — from viral “Dad Flex” reactions to real talks about identity, discipline, and presence. Every video, post, and challenge is designed to make being an intentional dad feel as motivating as hitting the gym or growing your business. This is where dads turn reflection into action, laughter into learning, and everyday moments into lifelong memories. Because being a great dad isn’t luck — it’s a lifestyle. Step up. Show up. DadderUp.
