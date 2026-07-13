Trinity Anglican Seminary is built on the same daily prayer rhythms you practice every time you hit play. Morning Prayer. Evening Prayer. Weekly Eucharist. It's a place where chapel and classroom aren't two separate worlds, they're one. Whether you're pursuing a degree or exploring a certificate in Anglican studies, come experience being formed in community around study and prayer at Trinity. Learn more at tas.edu/dailyoffice.
Evening Prayer for Sunday, July 12, 2026 (Proper 10; Nathan Söderblom, Archbishop of Uppsala and Ecumenist, 1931).
Psalm and Scripture readings (60-day Psalter):
Psalm 33
Esther 8
1 Timothy 4
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Click here to access the text for the Daily Office at DailyOffice2019.com.