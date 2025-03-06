Powered by RND
(36,319)(250,152)
Rosary Daily with Bruce Downes Catholic Ministries

Bruce Downes Catholic Ministries
Pray the Rosary daily with Bruce Downes Catholic Ministries
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

  • Pray The Rosary - The Sorrowful Mysteries
    Join us every day at https://BruceDownes.org/Rosary where you can request prayer from us as well as find all of the prayers and mysteries for you to pray along with us.  Get your free Rosary Prayer Guide at https://BruceDownes.org/PrayTheRosaryConnect With Bruce At:► Website: https://BruceDownes.org ► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheCatholicGuyBruceDownes ► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecatholicguy ► Twitter: https://twitter.com/thecatholicguy ► Online Store: https://brucedownes.org/store Listen to Bruce Downes' Daily Devotional on these popular podcast services:► Apple Pod Casts   - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bruce-downes-daily-devotional/id1606668155► Spotify Pod Casts - https://open.spotify.com/show/0gh58yAkcGJhm9EgIs160H?si=102cb235a289433bConsider Becoming a Faith Builders Partner:Everyone who donates to Bruce Downes Catholic Ministries is what we call a Faith Builder. The team are working to build the faith of every person we connect with whether they are powerful or weak, rich or poor, young or old, in whatever city, town, village and country they are in. ►https://brucedownes.org/giving/ ★ Support this podcast ★
    19:18
  • Pray The Rosary - The Luminous Mysteries
    Join us every day at https://BruceDownes.org/Rosary where you can request prayer from us as well as find all of the prayers and mysteries for you to pray along with us.
    19:57
  • Pray The Rosary - The Glorious Mysteries
    Join us every day at https://BruceDownes.org/Rosary where you can request prayer from us as well as find all of the prayers and mysteries for you to pray along with us.
    19:46
  • Pray The Rosary - The Sorrowful Mysteries
    Join us every day at https://BruceDownes.org/Rosary where you can request prayer from us as well as find all of the prayers and mysteries for you to pray along with us.
    19:18
  • Pray The Rosary - The Joyful Mysteries
    Join us every day at https://BruceDownes.org/Rosary where you can request prayer from us as well as find all of the prayers and mysteries for you to pray along with us.
    19:14

About Rosary Daily with Bruce Downes Catholic Ministries

Pray the Rosary daily with Bruce Downes Catholic Ministries
