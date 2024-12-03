TODAY'S ROSARY for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024 - Sorrowful Mysteries - DAYS OF YULETIDE TRADITIONAL ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Sorrowful Mysteries - DAYS OF YULETIDE Experience a calm and reverent rosary including offertory prayers for each mystery, prayer for Our Pope, prayer to St. Michael the Archangel and Guardian Angel prayer. Featured Song Title: Starlight Wonder Artist - Megan Wofford Featured Song Title: December Sky Artist - Roots and Recognition Featured Song Title: O Come O Come Emmanuel (Guitar Version) Artist - Julyan Brynn May this Rosary become a faithful companion to your prayer life. Additional prayer tools at www.rosarywristband.com !!! SUPPORT OUR 2ND CHANNEL !!! COMMUNION OF SAINTS 2 features a FEMALE VOICE (my lovely wife Rea) https://youtu.be/8v2u3Sbhh4I?si=7CbWIGvgxquvNNQM **NEW** 30 MINUTE TRADITIONAL ROSARY - SORROWFUL TUESDAY - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/xuBcmbi8XKM SPOKEN ONLY VERSION: 17 Minute Rosary - Tuesday - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/KyCey-qH-lA MOST VIEWED TUESDAY ROSARY: Calm Music https://youtu.be/tcryvk5IlmY MOST VIEWED ONE HOUR ROSARY DEVOTION: Complete Rosary https://youtu.be/rrNMRJ5oH-Q MOST VIEWED SLEEP ROSARY: 4 Hour Sleep Rosary https://youtu.be/4a-uaEEJOF4 Have you joined our Membership? Starting at only $1.99 a month, you can directly help this channel grow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXCEpdy0etQAdEHB1z-oTg/join Or consider a donation through PayPal to help us continue creating quality content: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?business=CHerrera720037%40gmail.com&cmd=_donations¤cy_code=USD&item_name=Donation+to+The+Communion+of+Saints&return=https%3A%2F%2Frosarywristband.com%2Fhome Blessings, Chris - The Communion of Saints Email: [email protected] Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection. This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes. Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous. Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace. “Together we pray” Visit rosarywristband.com for comfortable one decade rosaries. #Rosary #SorrowfulMysteries #CatholicMeditation #TuesdayRosary #todayrosary #todayrosaryinenglish
--------
32:34
LISTEN - ROSARY TUESDAY - Theme: CHRISTMASTIME
TODAY'S ROSARY for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024 - Sorrowful Mysteries - Theme: CHRISTMASTIME TUESDAY HOLY ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Sorrowful Mysteries - SPOKEN with AMBIENT MUSIC May this collection of peaceful music bring you a sense of Christmas warmth as together, we offer up our intentions alongside this daily rosary. The spoken portion of this rosary is 20 minutes, with extended music for additional meditation. Featured Song Title: Starlight Wonder Artist - Megan Wofford Featured Song Title: December Sky Artist - Roots and Recognition Featured Song Title: O Come O Come Emmanuel (Guitar Version) Artist - Julyan Brynn May this Rosary become a faithful companion to your prayer life. Additional prayer tools at www.rosarywristband.com !!! SUPPORT OUR 2ND CHANNEL !!! COMMUNION OF SAINTS 2 features a FEMALE VOICE (my lovely wife Rea) https://youtu.be/8v2u3Sbhh4I?si=7CbWIGvgxquvNNQM **NEW** 30 MINUTE TRADITIONAL ROSARY - SORROWFUL TUESDAY - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/xuBcmbi8XKM SPOKEN ONLY VERSION: 17 Minute Rosary - Tuesday - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/KyCey-qH-lA MOST VIEWED TUESDAY ROSARY: Calm Music https://youtu.be/tcryvk5IlmY MOST VIEWED ONE HOUR ROSARY DEVOTION: Complete Rosary https://youtu.be/rrNMRJ5oH-Q MOST VIEWED SLEEP ROSARY: 4 Hour Sleep Rosary https://youtu.be/4a-uaEEJOF4 Have you joined our Membership? Starting at only $1.99 a month, you can directly help this channel grow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXCEpdy0etQAdEHB1z-oTg/join Or consider a donation through PayPal to help us continue creating quality content: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?business=CHerrera720037%40gmail.com&cmd=_donations¤cy_code=USD&item_name=Donation+to+The+Communion+of+Saints&return=https%3A%2F%2Frosarywristband.com%2Fhome All music in this video is licensed thru Epidemic Sound Publishing. Blessings, Chris - The Communion of Saints Email: [email protected] Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection. This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes. Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous. Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace. “Together we pray” Visit rosarywristband.com for comfortable one decade rosaries. #Rosary #SorrowfulMysteries #CatholicMeditation #TuesdayRosary #todayrosary #todayrosaryinenglish
--------
20:49
TRADITIONAL ROSARY - MONDAY - DAYS OF YULETIDE
TODAY'S ROSARY for MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024 - Joyful Mysteries - DAYS OF YULETIDE TRADITIONAL ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Joyful Mysteries - DAYS OF YULETIDE Experience a calm and reverent rosary including offertory prayers for each mystery, prayer for Our Pope, prayer to St. Michael the Archangel and Guardian Angel prayer. Featured Song Title: Starlight Wonder Artist - Megan Wofford Featured Song Title: December Sky Artist - Roots and Recognition Featured Song Title: O Come O Come Emmanuel (Guitar Version) Artist - Julyan Brynn May this Rosary become a faithful companion to your prayer life. Additional prayer tools at www.rosarywristband.com !!! SUPPORT OUR 2ND CHANNEL !!! COMMUNION OF SAINTS 2 features a FEMALE VOICE (my lovely wife Rea) https://youtu.be/8v2u3Sbhh4I?si=7CbWIGvgxquvNNQM **NEW** 30 MINUTE TRADITIONAL ROSARY - JOYFUL MONDAY - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/6UX8ObKpb3A SPOKEN ONLY VERSION: 17 Minute Rosary - Monday - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/vv8l7xMAOmM MOST VIEWED MONDAY ROSARY: Calm Music https://youtu.be/ryTdYnt1eUI MOST VIEWED ONE HOUR ROSARY DEVOTION: Complete Rosary https://youtu.be/rrNMRJ5oH-Q MOST VIEWED SLEEP ROSARY: 4 Hour Sleep Rosary https://youtu.be/4a-uaEEJOF4 Have you joined our Membership? Starting at only $1.99 a month, you can directly help this channel grow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXCEpdy0etQAdEHB1z-oTg/join Or consider a donation through PayPal to help us continue creating quality content: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?business=CHerrera720037%40gmail.com&cmd=_donations¤cy_code=USD&item_name=Donation+to+The+Communion+of+Saints&return=https%3A%2F%2Frosarywristband.com%2Fhome All music in this video is licensed thru Epidemic Sound Publishing. Blessings, Chris - The Communion of Saints Email: [email protected] Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection. This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes. Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous. Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace. “Together we pray” Visit rosarywristband.com for comfortable one decade rosaries. #Rosary #JoyfulMysteries #CatholicMeditation #MondayRosary #todayrosary #todayrosaryinenglish
--------
32:34
LISTEN - ROSARY MONDAY - Theme: CHRISTMASTIME
TODAY'S ROSARY for MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024 - Joyful Mysteries - Theme: CHRISTMASTIME MONDAY HOLY ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Joyful Mysteries - SPOKEN with AMBIENT MUSIC May this collection of peaceful music bring you a sense of Christmas warmth as together, we offer up our intentions alongside this daily rosary. The spoken portion of this rosary is 20 minutes, with extended music for additional meditation. Featured Song Title: Starlight Wonder Artist - Megan Wofford Featured Song Title: December Sky Artist - Roots and Recognition Featured Song Title: O Come O Come Emmanuel (Guitar Version) Artist - Julyan Brynn May this Rosary become a faithful companion to your prayer life. Additional prayer tools at www.rosarywristband.com !!! SUPPORT OUR 2ND CHANNEL !!! COMMUNION OF SAINTS 2 features a FEMALE VOICE (my lovely wife Rea) https://youtu.be/8v2u3Sbhh4I?si=7CbWIGvgxquvNNQM **NEW** 30 MINUTE TRADITIONAL ROSARY - JOYFUL MONDAY - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/6UX8ObKpb3A SPOKEN ONLY VERSION: 17 Minute Rosary - Monday - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/vv8l7xMAOmM MOST VIEWED MONDAY ROSARY: Calm Music https://youtu.be/ryTdYnt1eUI MOST VIEWED ONE HOUR ROSARY DEVOTION: Complete Rosary https://youtu.be/rrNMRJ5oH-Q MOST VIEWED SLEEP ROSARY: 4 Hour Sleep Rosary https://youtu.be/4a-uaEEJOF4 Have you joined our Membership? Starting at only $1.99 a month, you can directly help this channel grow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXCEpdy0etQAdEHB1z-oTg/join Or consider a donation through PayPal to help us continue creating quality content: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?business=CHerrera720037%40gmail.com&cmd=_donations¤cy_code=USD&item_name=Donation+to+The+Communion+of+Saints&return=https%3A%2F%2Frosarywristband.com%2Fhome All music in this video is licensed thru Epidemic Sound Publishing. Blessings, Chris - The Communion of Saints Email: [email protected] Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection. This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes. Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous. Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace. “Together we pray” Visit rosarywristband.com for comfortable one decade rosaries. #Rosary #JoyfulMysteries #CatholicMeditation #MondayRosary #todayrosary #todayrosaryinenglish
--------
20:48
TRADITIONAL ROSARY - SUNDAY - SLOW AND GRATEFUL
TODAY'S ROSARY for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2024 - Glorious Mysteries - SLOW AND GRATEFUL TRADITIONAL ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Glorious Mysteries - SLOW AND GRATEFUL Experience a calm and reverent rosary including offertory prayers for each mystery, prayer for Our Pope, prayer to St. Michael the Archangel and Guardian Angel prayer. Featured Song Title: An Elevation Artist - Megan Wofford Featured Song Title: Little Theatrics Artist - Trevor Kowalski Featured Song Title: Aroma Artist - Megan Wofford May this Rosary become a faithful companion to your prayer life. Additional prayer tools at www.rosarywristband.com !!! SUPPORT OUR 2ND CHANNEL !!! COMMUNION OF SAINTS 2 features a FEMALE VOICE (my lovely wife Rea) https://youtu.be/8v2u3Sbhh4I?si=7CbWIGvgxquvNNQM **NEW** 30 MINUTE TRADITIONAL ROSARY - GLORIOUS SUNDAY - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/v-gX7p-QznQ SPOKEN ONLY VERSION: 17 Minute Rosary - Sunday - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/LFcRgq2cQRA MOST VIEWED SUNDAY ROSARY: Calm Music https://youtu.be/1Fnoyv8EmO0 MOST VIEWED ONE HOUR ROSARY DEVOTION: Complete Rosary https://youtu.be/rrNMRJ5oH-Q MOST VIEWED SLEEP ROSARY: 4 Hour Sleep Rosary https://youtu.be/4a-uaEEJOF4 Have you joined our Membership? For only $1.99 a month, you can directly help this channel grow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXCEpdy0etQAdEHB1z-oTg/join Or consider a donation through PayPal to help us continue creating quality content: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?business=CHerrera720037%40gmail.com&cmd=_donations¤cy_code=USD&item_name=Donation+to+The+Communion+of+Saints&return=https%3A%2F%2Frosarywristband.com%2Fhome Blessings, Chris - The Communion of Saints Email: [email protected] Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection. This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes. Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous. Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace. “Together we pray” Visit rosarywristband.com for comfortable one decade rosaries. #Rosary #GloriousMysteries #CatholicMeditation #SundayRosary #todayrosary #todayrosaryinenglish
Duration: 15 minutes
Spoken word Rosary featuring 1 male voice with & without music or background accompaniment.
May these Rosary collections be a faithful companion to your prayer life. Blessings, Chris Herrera from The Communion of Saints
www.rosarywristband.com