Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityA Rosary Companion
Listen to A Rosary Companion in the App
Listen to A Rosary Companion in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

A Rosary Companion

Podcast A Rosary Companion
The Communion of Saints
Duration: 15 minutes Spoken word Rosary featuring 1 male voice with & without music or background accompaniment. May these Rosary collections be a faithful ...
More
Religion & SpiritualityReligionReligion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

5 of 2471
  • TRADITIONAL ROSARY - TUESDAY - DAYS OF YULETIDE
    TODAY'S ROSARY for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024  - Sorrowful Mysteries - DAYS OF YULETIDE TRADITIONAL ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Sorrowful Mysteries - DAYS OF YULETIDE Experience a calm and reverent rosary including offertory prayers for each mystery, prayer for Our Pope, prayer to St. Michael the Archangel and Guardian Angel prayer.   Featured Song Title: Starlight Wonder   Artist - Megan Wofford Featured Song Title: December Sky   Artist - Roots and Recognition Featured Song Title: O Come O Come Emmanuel (Guitar Version)   Artist - Julyan Brynn May this Rosary become a faithful companion to your prayer life. Additional prayer tools at www.rosarywristband.com !!! SUPPORT OUR 2ND CHANNEL !!!  COMMUNION OF SAINTS 2 features a FEMALE VOICE (my lovely wife Rea)  https://youtu.be/8v2u3Sbhh4I?si=7CbWIGvgxquvNNQM **NEW**  30 MINUTE TRADITIONAL ROSARY - SORROWFUL TUESDAY - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/xuBcmbi8XKM SPOKEN ONLY VERSION: 17 Minute Rosary - Tuesday - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/KyCey-qH-lA MOST VIEWED TUESDAY ROSARY: Calm Music    https://youtu.be/tcryvk5IlmY MOST VIEWED ONE HOUR ROSARY DEVOTION: Complete Rosary    https://youtu.be/rrNMRJ5oH-Q MOST VIEWED SLEEP ROSARY: 4 Hour Sleep Rosary    https://youtu.be/4a-uaEEJOF4 Have you joined our Membership?  Starting at only $1.99 a month, you can directly help this channel grow:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXCEpdy0etQAdEHB1z-oTg/join Or consider a donation through PayPal to help us continue creating quality content:  https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?business=CHerrera720037%40gmail.com&cmd=_donations¤cy_code=USD&item_name=Donation+to+The+Communion+of+Saints&return=https%3A%2F%2Frosarywristband.com%2Fhome Blessings, Chris - The Communion of Saints Email: [email protected] Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection.   This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes.   Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous.  Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace. “Together we pray” Visit rosarywristband.com for comfortable one decade rosaries. #Rosary #SorrowfulMysteries #CatholicMeditation #TuesdayRosary #todayrosary #todayrosaryinenglish
    --------  
    32:34
  • LISTEN - ROSARY TUESDAY - Theme: CHRISTMASTIME
    TODAY'S ROSARY for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024  - Sorrowful Mysteries - Theme: CHRISTMASTIME TUESDAY HOLY ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Sorrowful Mysteries - SPOKEN with AMBIENT MUSIC May this collection of peaceful music bring you a sense of Christmas warmth as together, we offer up our intentions alongside this daily rosary. The spoken portion of this rosary is 20 minutes, with extended music for additional meditation. Featured Song Title: Starlight Wonder   Artist - Megan Wofford Featured Song Title: December Sky   Artist - Roots and Recognition Featured Song Title: O Come O Come Emmanuel (Guitar Version)   Artist - Julyan Brynn May this Rosary become a faithful companion to your prayer life. Additional prayer tools at www.rosarywristband.com !!! SUPPORT OUR 2ND CHANNEL !!!  COMMUNION OF SAINTS 2 features a FEMALE VOICE (my lovely wife Rea)  https://youtu.be/8v2u3Sbhh4I?si=7CbWIGvgxquvNNQM **NEW**  30 MINUTE TRADITIONAL ROSARY - SORROWFUL TUESDAY - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/xuBcmbi8XKM SPOKEN ONLY VERSION: 17 Minute Rosary - Tuesday - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/KyCey-qH-lA MOST VIEWED TUESDAY ROSARY: Calm Music    https://youtu.be/tcryvk5IlmY MOST VIEWED ONE HOUR ROSARY DEVOTION: Complete Rosary    https://youtu.be/rrNMRJ5oH-Q MOST VIEWED SLEEP ROSARY: 4 Hour Sleep Rosary    https://youtu.be/4a-uaEEJOF4 Have you joined our Membership?  Starting at only $1.99 a month, you can directly help this channel grow:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXCEpdy0etQAdEHB1z-oTg/join Or consider a donation through PayPal to help us continue creating quality content:  https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?business=CHerrera720037%40gmail.com&cmd=_donations¤cy_code=USD&item_name=Donation+to+The+Communion+of+Saints&return=https%3A%2F%2Frosarywristband.com%2Fhome All music in this video is licensed thru Epidemic Sound Publishing. Blessings, Chris - The Communion of Saints Email: [email protected] Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection.   This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes.   Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous.  Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace. “Together we pray” Visit rosarywristband.com for comfortable one decade rosaries. #Rosary #SorrowfulMysteries #CatholicMeditation #TuesdayRosary #todayrosary #todayrosaryinenglish
    --------  
    20:49
  • TRADITIONAL ROSARY - MONDAY - DAYS OF YULETIDE
    TODAY'S ROSARY for MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024  - Joyful Mysteries - DAYS OF YULETIDE TRADITIONAL ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Joyful Mysteries - DAYS OF YULETIDE Experience a calm and reverent rosary including offertory prayers for each mystery, prayer for Our Pope, prayer to St. Michael the Archangel and Guardian Angel prayer.   Featured Song Title: Starlight Wonder   Artist - Megan Wofford Featured Song Title: December Sky   Artist - Roots and Recognition Featured Song Title: O Come O Come Emmanuel (Guitar Version)   Artist - Julyan Brynn May this Rosary become a faithful companion to your prayer life. Additional prayer tools at www.rosarywristband.com !!! SUPPORT OUR 2ND CHANNEL !!!  COMMUNION OF SAINTS 2 features a FEMALE VOICE (my lovely wife Rea)  https://youtu.be/8v2u3Sbhh4I?si=7CbWIGvgxquvNNQM **NEW**  30 MINUTE TRADITIONAL ROSARY - JOYFUL MONDAY - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/6UX8ObKpb3A SPOKEN ONLY VERSION: 17 Minute Rosary - Monday - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/vv8l7xMAOmM MOST VIEWED MONDAY ROSARY: Calm Music    https://youtu.be/ryTdYnt1eUI MOST VIEWED ONE HOUR ROSARY DEVOTION: Complete Rosary    https://youtu.be/rrNMRJ5oH-Q MOST VIEWED SLEEP ROSARY: 4 Hour Sleep Rosary    https://youtu.be/4a-uaEEJOF4 Have you joined our Membership?  Starting at only $1.99 a month, you can directly help this channel grow:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXCEpdy0etQAdEHB1z-oTg/join Or consider a donation through PayPal to help us continue creating quality content:  https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?business=CHerrera720037%40gmail.com&cmd=_donations¤cy_code=USD&item_name=Donation+to+The+Communion+of+Saints&return=https%3A%2F%2Frosarywristband.com%2Fhome All music in this video is licensed thru Epidemic Sound Publishing. Blessings, Chris - The Communion of Saints Email: [email protected] Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection.   This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes.   Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous.  Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace. “Together we pray” Visit rosarywristband.com for comfortable one decade rosaries. #Rosary #JoyfulMysteries #CatholicMeditation #MondayRosary #todayrosary #todayrosaryinenglish
    --------  
    32:34
  • LISTEN - ROSARY MONDAY - Theme: CHRISTMASTIME
    TODAY'S ROSARY for MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024  - Joyful Mysteries - Theme: CHRISTMASTIME MONDAY HOLY ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Joyful Mysteries - SPOKEN with AMBIENT MUSIC May this collection of peaceful music bring you a sense of Christmas warmth as together, we offer up our intentions alongside this daily rosary. The spoken portion of this rosary is 20 minutes, with extended music for additional meditation. Featured Song Title: Starlight Wonder   Artist - Megan Wofford Featured Song Title: December Sky   Artist - Roots and Recognition Featured Song Title: O Come O Come Emmanuel (Guitar Version)   Artist - Julyan Brynn May this Rosary become a faithful companion to your prayer life. Additional prayer tools at www.rosarywristband.com !!! SUPPORT OUR 2ND CHANNEL !!!  COMMUNION OF SAINTS 2 features a FEMALE VOICE (my lovely wife Rea)  https://youtu.be/8v2u3Sbhh4I?si=7CbWIGvgxquvNNQM **NEW**  30 MINUTE TRADITIONAL ROSARY - JOYFUL MONDAY - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/6UX8ObKpb3A SPOKEN ONLY VERSION: 17 Minute Rosary - Monday - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/vv8l7xMAOmM MOST VIEWED MONDAY ROSARY: Calm Music    https://youtu.be/ryTdYnt1eUI MOST VIEWED ONE HOUR ROSARY DEVOTION: Complete Rosary    https://youtu.be/rrNMRJ5oH-Q MOST VIEWED SLEEP ROSARY: 4 Hour Sleep Rosary    https://youtu.be/4a-uaEEJOF4 Have you joined our Membership?  Starting at only $1.99 a month, you can directly help this channel grow:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXCEpdy0etQAdEHB1z-oTg/join Or consider a donation through PayPal to help us continue creating quality content:  https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?business=CHerrera720037%40gmail.com&cmd=_donations¤cy_code=USD&item_name=Donation+to+The+Communion+of+Saints&return=https%3A%2F%2Frosarywristband.com%2Fhome All music in this video is licensed thru Epidemic Sound Publishing. Blessings, Chris - The Communion of Saints Email: [email protected] Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection.   This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes.   Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous.  Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace. “Together we pray” Visit rosarywristband.com for comfortable one decade rosaries. #Rosary #JoyfulMysteries #CatholicMeditation #MondayRosary #todayrosary #todayrosaryinenglish  
    --------  
    20:48
  • TRADITIONAL ROSARY - SUNDAY - SLOW AND GRATEFUL
    TODAY'S ROSARY for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2024  - Glorious Mysteries - SLOW AND GRATEFUL TRADITIONAL ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Glorious Mysteries - SLOW AND GRATEFUL Experience a calm and reverent rosary including offertory prayers for each mystery, prayer for Our Pope, prayer to St. Michael the Archangel and Guardian Angel prayer.   Featured Song Title: An Elevation   Artist - Megan Wofford Featured Song Title: Little Theatrics   Artist - Trevor Kowalski Featured Song Title: Aroma   Artist - Megan Wofford May this Rosary become a faithful companion to your prayer life. Additional prayer tools at www.rosarywristband.com !!! SUPPORT OUR 2ND CHANNEL !!!  COMMUNION OF SAINTS 2 features a FEMALE VOICE (my lovely wife Rea)  https://youtu.be/8v2u3Sbhh4I?si=7CbWIGvgxquvNNQM **NEW**  30 MINUTE TRADITIONAL ROSARY - GLORIOUS SUNDAY - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/v-gX7p-QznQ SPOKEN ONLY VERSION: 17 Minute Rosary - Sunday - SPOKEN ONLY https://youtu.be/LFcRgq2cQRA MOST VIEWED SUNDAY ROSARY: Calm Music    https://youtu.be/1Fnoyv8EmO0 MOST VIEWED ONE HOUR ROSARY DEVOTION: Complete Rosary    https://youtu.be/rrNMRJ5oH-Q MOST VIEWED SLEEP ROSARY: 4 Hour Sleep Rosary    https://youtu.be/4a-uaEEJOF4 Have you joined our Membership?  For only $1.99 a month, you can directly help this channel grow:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXCEpdy0etQAdEHB1z-oTg/join Or consider a donation through PayPal to help us continue creating quality content:  https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?business=CHerrera720037%40gmail.com&cmd=_donations¤cy_code=USD&item_name=Donation+to+The+Communion+of+Saints&return=https%3A%2F%2Frosarywristband.com%2Fhome Blessings, Chris - The Communion of Saints Email: [email protected] Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection.   This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes.   Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous.  Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace. “Together we pray” Visit rosarywristband.com for comfortable one decade rosaries. #Rosary #GloriousMysteries #CatholicMeditation #SundayRosary #todayrosary #todayrosaryinenglish
    --------  
    32:16

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About A Rosary Companion

Duration: 15 minutes Spoken word Rosary featuring 1 male voice with & without music or background accompaniment. May these Rosary collections be a faithful companion to your prayer life. Blessings, Chris Herrera from The Communion of Saints www.rosarywristband.com
Podcast website

Listen to A Rosary Companion, Unashamed with the Robertson Family and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:44:30 AM