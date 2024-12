LISTEN - ROSARY TUESDAY - Theme: CHRISTMASTIME

TODAY'S ROSARY for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024 - Sorrowful Mysteries - Theme: CHRISTMASTIME

TUESDAY HOLY ROSARY by THE COMMUNION OF SAINTS - Sorrowful Mysteries - SPOKEN with AMBIENT MUSIC

May this collection of peaceful music bring you a sense of Christmas warmth as together, we offer up our intentions alongside this daily rosary. The spoken portion of this rosary is 20 minutes, with extended music for additional meditation.

Featured Song Title: Starlight Wonder
Artist - Megan Wofford

Featured Song Title: December Sky
Artist - Roots and Recognition

Featured Song Title: O Come O Come Emmanuel (Guitar Version)
Artist - Julyan Brynn

Simply, easy and quick rosary prayers for everyday recitation and reflection. This collection of Catholic rosary videos in english serve as a daily devotion and feature calm background music and nature soundscapes. Choose from audio only or follow along video with all mysteries: Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious and Luminous. Listen before sleep or any time for renewed focus and peace.