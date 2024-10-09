Powered by RND
Cutler Cast

Official podcast of 4x Mr. Olympia - Jay Cutler
  #147 - Sam Sulek
    In Episode 147, Jay and Matt sit down with bodybuilding phenom Sam Sulek... The Cast talks about his explosion of fame, his daily youtube videos and his future in the sport.  
    1:26:39
  #146 - Last breakdown of 2024
    In Episode 146, Jay, Matt and Milos sit down to discuss the Big Man show in Spain, Matt trying to be skinny and a host of other things  
    1:25:43
  #145 - Happy Thanksgiving from the Cutler Cast
    Happy Thanksgiving from the Cutler Cast to you and your family... In Episode 145, Jay answers fans instagram questions!  
    1:14:55
  #144 - Did Cbum get robbed?
    In Episode 144 Jay and Matt bring on Milos to talk about UFC 309, Romania and Prague pro results for one of the last breakdowns of the year!  
    1:43:24
  #143 - Dr. Mike / Jared Feather - RP Strength
    in Episode 143, Jay and Matt sit down with Dr Mike and Jarrod Feather from RP strength for a discussion about any and all!!!  
Health & Wellness, Sports
