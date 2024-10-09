In Episode 147, Jay and Matt sit down with bodybuilding phenom Sam Sulek... The Cast talks about his explosion of fame, his daily youtube videos and his future in the sport.
--------
1:26:39
#146 - Last breakdown of 2024
In Episode 146, Jay, Matt and Milos sit down to discuss the Big Man show in Spain, Matt trying to be skinny and a host of other things
--------
1:25:43
#145 - Happy Thanksgiving from the Cutler Cast
Happy Thanksgiving from the Cutler Cast to you and your family... In Episode 145, Jay answers fans instagram questions!
--------
1:14:55
#144 - Did Cbum get robbed?
In Episode 144 Jay and Matt bring on Milos to talk about UFC 309, Romania and Prague pro results for one of the last breakdowns of the year!
--------
1:43:24
#143 - Dr. Mike / Jared Feather - RP Strength
in Episode 143, Jay and Matt sit down with Dr Mike and Jarrod Feather from RP strength for a discussion about any and all!!!
