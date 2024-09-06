Paul Bergrin takes on a new client, the “King of the Pimps” …and a new line of business: an elite Manhattan brothel. Meanwhile, Shawn Brokos races to save her informant Kemo after his cover is blown. Follow Criminal Attorney on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen to new episodes early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting https://wondery.com/links/criminal-attorney/ now. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

A man steps forward with a shocking confession - that leads Shawn directly to Paul Bergrin. And when the police raid New York Confidential, Paul Bergrin sees a new opportunity to expand his business.

Paul Bergrin continues defending U.S. soldiers accused of war crimes in Iraq. But just as Paul appears to be at the height of his powers, the feds are getting ready to set a trap.

When Paul Bergrin decides to defend himself, he pulls out all the stops in the fight of his life. And he faces off against his longtime nemesis, Agent Shawn Brokos - with his freedom on the line.

About Criminal Attorney

Paul Bergrin is a hotshot criminal defense attorney in Newark, New Jersey. Seemingly unstoppable and with unorthodox methods, he's built a reputation for getting his clients off the hook. But as Paul's legend grows, so do the suspicions swirling around him. When FBI Agent Shawn Brokos starts investigating a major drug ring, she makes a shocking discovery: the gang's most powerful player is none other than Newark's star attorney. Has the ex-federal prosecutor crossed the line and started committing crimes himself?From Wondery, comes a new series about a lawyer who breaks all the rules, the FBI agent determined to take him down at all costs, and the people caught in the middle who paid the ultimate price.