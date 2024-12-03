Japan has some very strange –and dark– instructional manuals. Some of them can help you vanish…or commit the perfect crime. Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods, ad-free right now. Click ‘try free’ at the top of the Evaporated: Gone with the Godsshow page on Apple Podcasts to start your free trial or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from SonyMusic Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Jake and Shoko leave Tokyo to go to a big-shot detective school in Sapporo. They learn how to solve missing persons cases — from some of the best detectives in Japan.

Tiphaine Veron, a French tourist, went missing in 2018. Understanding the circumstances around her disappearance –and the lasting ripple effect of the investigation–leads Jake and Shoko to Nikko.

A series of evaporations on the western coastline of Japan eluded families and investigators for nearly 25 years. One theory – international espionage.

One mystery is solved – Morimoto is alive. But finding him raises a question: Do those who disappear to start a new life have the right to stay missing?

About Evaporated: Gone with the Gods

What if someone close to you just … vanished one day? That happens to tens of thousands of families a year in Japan, and it happened to Jake Adelstein, too, back in 2018 — when his accountant disappeared, just before tax day. Adelstein, the author of Tokyo Vice, and co-host Shoko Plambeck go in search of that missing accountant, and take us on a journey into the fascinating and bizarre world of Japan's johatsu, or "evaporated" people.