Campside Media / Sony Music Entertainment
What if someone close to you just … vanished one day? That happens to tens of thousands of families a year in Japan, and it happened to Jake Adelstein, too, ba...
True Crime

  Episode 9: The Right to Disappear
    One mystery is solved – Morimoto is alive. But finding him raises a question: Do those who disappear to start a new life have the right to stay missing?
    53:35
  Episode 8: Conspiracy on the Coast
    A series of evaporations on the western coastline of Japan eluded families and investigators for nearly 25 years. One theory – international espionage.
    55:53
  Episode 7: The March Room
    Tiphaine Veron, a French tourist, went missing in 2018. Understanding the circumstances around her disappearance –and the lasting ripple effect of the investigation–leads Jake and Shoko to Nikko.
    1:03:32
  Episode 6: Sakura Sachiko Does Not Exist
    Jake and Shoko leave Tokyo to go to a big-shot detective school in Sapporo. They learn how to solve missing persons cases — from some of the best detectives in Japan.
    50:27
  Episode 5: Vanishing By The Book
    Japan has some very strange –and dark– instructional manuals. Some of them can help you vanish…or commit the perfect crime.
    54:48

What if someone close to you just … vanished one day? That happens to tens of thousands of families a year in Japan, and it happened to Jake Adelstein, too, back in 2018 — when his accountant disappeared, just before tax day. Adelstein, the author of Tokyo Vice, and co-host Shoko Plambeck go in search of that missing accountant, and take us on a journey into the fascinating and bizarre world of Japan's johatsu, or "evaporated" people.

