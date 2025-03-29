Coming Soon: The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole

Everyone knows the best part of any night out is the pre-game. You know the vibes – feels like a hype session in the bathroom mirror. From group chat debriefs to deep dives into the latest headlines (with a drink in hand, of course). The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole is exactly that: the party before the party. Each week, we're diving into all the things you and your homegirls actually talk about, from pop culture tea and beauty secrets to those 'what would you do?' scenarios that have you screaming at your phone.It's unfiltered, hilarious, and has just the right amount of chaos, served with a splash of tequila and zero apologies. So grab your gloss, pour up, and let's pre-game.Listen to the first episode on Thursday, April 3rd.