The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole
The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole

Dear Media
Everyone knows the best part of any night out is the pre-game. You know the vibes – feels like a hype session in the bathroom mirror. From group chat debriefs t...
Society & Culture

  • Welcome to The Pre-Game
    Welcome to The Pre-Game

It's the kickoff episode of The Pre-Game, where pop culture, trendy life topics, and unfiltered fun take center stage! In this debut, we're setting the tone with a get to know me Q&A, a peek into my chaotic notes/diary app, and a little bit of inspo — just how we like it. From the latest in entertainment to wild "what would you ask me if we ran into each other at 2am in the bar bathroom" scenarios, nothing is off-limits. Grab your drink, get comfy, and let's pre-game!

31:57
    31:57
  • Coming Soon: The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole
    Coming Soon: The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole

Everyone knows the best part of any night out is the pre-game. You know the vibes – feels like a hype session in the bathroom mirror. From group chat debriefs to deep dives into the latest headlines (with a drink in hand, of course). The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole is exactly that: the party before the party. Each week, we're diving into all the things you and your homegirls actually talk about, from pop culture tea and beauty secrets to those 'what would you do?' scenarios that have you screaming at your phone.It's unfiltered, hilarious, and has just the right amount of chaos, served with a splash of tequila and zero apologies. So grab your gloss, pour up, and let's pre-game.Listen to the first episode on Thursday, April 3rd.

1:06
About The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole

Everyone knows the best part of any night out is the pre-game. You know the vibes – feels like a hype session in the bathroom mirror. From group chat debriefs to deep dives into the latest headlines (with a drink in hand, of course). The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole is exactly that: the party before the party. Each week, we’re diving into all the things you and your homegirls actually talk about, from pop culture tea and beauty secrets to those ‘what would you do?’ scenarios that have you screaming at your phone.It’s unfiltered, hilarious, and has just the right amount of chaos, served with a splash of tequila and zero apologies. So grab your gloss, pour up, and let’s pre-game.
