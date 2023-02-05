Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Chiseled and Called

Brittany Dawn Nelson
Have you ever walked through trial after trial questioning how much more you can endure?Have you ever doubted how in the world God would call you to something w... More
Have you ever walked through trial after trial questioning how much more you can endure?Have you ever doubted how in the world God would call you to something w... More

  • The Reality of Foster Parenting: Peeking Behind the Curtain
    Have you ever thought about becoming a foster parent? Do you feel that you have a calling in life? Is it something the Lord stirred in your heart sporadically? My guest in this episode, Jamie C. Finn, has been a great sounding board for my husband and me in our season of foster parenting, and she shares the most incredible perspectives on the foster care system and foster parenting.Jamie C. Finn is the founder and executive director of Foster the Family, the author of Foster the Family, and a highly sought-after speaker for retreats, conferences, and events for foster and adoptive parents. She is also the founder and owner of Goods and Better. Jamie's social media platforms provide a glimpse into life as a foster parent, as well as inspiration and encouragement to thousands of foster parents. Jamie lives in New Jersey, with her husband, Alan. And at any given moment, is a mother to four to six children, including her two biological children and two children adopted through foster care.In this episode, Jamie C. Finn and I talk about how she and her husband became foster parents to 30 children, how God has used the foster care process to teach them, and advice for those considering fostering children.Here are a few reasons to listen to the entire episode with Jamie C. Finn:the mission behind Foster the Familyfoster care is bigger than taking care of a childbiggest misconceptions of foster carewhy churches need to step upMentioned Resources:Foster the Family BookConnect with Jamie C. Finn:Jamie C. Finn InstagramFoster the Family FacebookFoster the Family WebsiteFoster the Family InstagramFoster the Family Book InstagramGoods & Better InstagramSupport the showhttps://www.instagram.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://www.tiktok.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://www.youtube.com/brittanydawnhttps://www.pinterest.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://twitter.com/itsbrittanydawnhttps://www.lemon8-app.com/itsbrittanydawn Thank you so much for listening to this episode of Chiseled and Called. Please subscribe, leave a rating/review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and be sure to come back soon for more episodes. I hope you have a beautiful, blessed day!
    5/2/2023
    51:43
  • Abortion as a Christian: The Fight for Life
    ***Trigger Warning*** Today, we are going to be talking about abortion and other sensitive topics, such as miscarriage and rape — so if this is something you’re not ready to hear about, please feel free to exit out of this podcast and join us in the next episode.Would you consider yourself a Christian who supports both abortion and women's rights? Perhaps you or someone you know only believes in abortion in extreme cases. I can't think of a topic more polarizing than abortion. My guest in this episode, Lila Rose, has been called the “messenger in chief of the pro-life movement” by Vice News and “the face of the millennial anti-abortion movement” by the Atlantic. And today, we are diving into this controversial discussion headfirst.Lila Rose is a writer, speaker, and activist who founded and serves as president of Live Action, a human rights organization with the largest online impact among pro-life and pro-abortion groups. She has devoted her life to ending abortion and making America a more welcoming place to raise a family. Lila speaks internationally on family and cultural issues. She has addressed members of the European Parliament and has spoken at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Lila is a wife, a mother, and the author of “Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change In A Wounded World.”In this episode, Lila and I are going to be talking about abortion, being pro-life as a Christian, and what God's Word says about this. Here are a few reasons to listen to the entire episode with Lila Rose:it's never right to intentionally take a child's lifetaking a child’s life is not a medical treatmentthere are medical treatments and ways to care for both mother and childConnect with Lila Rose:Live Action WebsiteThe Lila Rose PodcastLila Rose Podcast YouTubeLive Action YouTubeLila Rose InstagramLive Action InstagramSupport the showhttps://www.instagram.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://www.tiktok.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://www.youtube.com/brittanydawnhttps://www.pinterest.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://twitter.com/itsbrittanydawnhttps://www.lemon8-app.com/itsbrittanydawn Thank you so much for listening to this episode of Chiseled and Called. Please subscribe, leave a rating/review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and be sure to come back soon for more episodes. I hope you have a beautiful, blessed day!
    4/25/2023
    43:32
  • The Reality of Being a Social Media Influencer
    Maybe you think that social media influencers don’t have a “real career”? Or maybe you perceive us as people who have the luxury of sleeping in, scrolling/posting all day, then clocking out early to go shopping. On the flip side, you might be under the impression that God cannot use social media influencers for His glory. But today I’m here to share that these assumptions couldn't be further from the truth…I recently posted a question box on my Instagram stories and asked people to give their thoughts on influencers; you guys did not hold back! In this episode, I answer your questions and bust myths around what social media influencers actually do.Here are a few reasons to listen to the entire episode:- how social media became my career- how you don’t need to be an influencer to have influence- setting boundaries on social media- God can use an influencer as a vessel for His KingdomSupport the showhttps://www.instagram.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://www.tiktok.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://www.youtube.com/brittanydawnhttps://www.pinterest.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://twitter.com/itsbrittanydawnhttps://www.lemon8-app.com/itsbrittanydawn Thank you so much for listening to this episode of Chiseled and Called. Please subscribe, leave a rating/review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and be sure to come back soon for more episodes. I hope you have a beautiful, blessed day!
    4/18/2023
    44:43
  • Let's Talk About Sex
    Why does sex still feel like a sinful subject to talk about – especially in Christian circles? Churches don't discuss it enough, and we are left to our own devices to figure it out along the way. You're left wondering how is sex before marriage a sin? And it can be difficult avoiding the temptations of sex before marriage… I’ve been there.In this episode, I'm bringing back my better half and my best friend, my husband, Jordan. And we are discussing the topic of S-E-X. That's right, and we are answering YOUR questions about it!Here are a few reasons to listen to the entire episode with Jordan:- why boundaries are vital when it comes to sex in marriage- how sex is a covenant- the things that have helped us most when we have been tempted - finding healing from a broken, painful pastSupport the showhttps://www.instagram.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://www.tiktok.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://www.youtube.com/brittanydawnhttps://www.pinterest.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://twitter.com/itsbrittanydawnhttps://www.lemon8-app.com/itsbrittanydawn Thank you so much for listening to this episode of Chiseled and Called. Please subscribe, leave a rating/review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and be sure to come back soon for more episodes. I hope you have a beautiful, blessed day!
    4/11/2023
    1:17:35
  • The Dangers of Lukewarm Living with Jamie Lyn
    Can you remember a time when you walked with the Lord with one foot in the world as well? Maybe that’s right now. You go to church every Sunday, but still live a sinful lifestyle – whether it's porn, gossiping, or gluttony. You finish committing a sin, and feel overcome with conviction from the Lord. I am not here to judge or condemn – there is no condemnation in Christ! However, I am here to assure you that you are not alone. Today’s guest, Jamie Lyn, and I have both been there. And sis, we know it's not a fun place to be…  Jamie Lyn and her husband Lance Wallnau Jr. live in the great state of Texas where she hosts the Set Apart Women Podcast and The Next America Show Podcast. She is the founder of Set Apart Women, author of Holy Revolution, and travels the nation preaching the gospel. Jamie empowers men and women to live a holy, set apart, and consecrated life for Jesus in all that they do. She connects women to Jesus, one another, and equips them to live the great commission. The word of God, prayer, and relationship with Jesus are what fuel Jamie Lyn on a daily basis.  Today, I talk with Jamie Lyn about why you can't live for Christ and live for the world – as well as what to do if you are stuck in a cycle of sin and lukewarm living.  Here are a few reasons to listen to the entire episode with Jamie Lyn:- we talk about the dangers of living a lukewarm lifestyle- we dig into how to live a life of freedom in Christ- we share advice for those stuck in the lukewarm waysMentioned Resourceshttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/set-apart-women/id1464905548https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-next-america-show/id1602469537https://www.uprmdallas.org/https://www.shelivesfreed.co/  Connect with Jamiehttps://www.instagram.com/setapartwomen/https://www.instagram.com/jamielynwallnau/http://www.setapartwomen.co/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYDQd5s-XU8nS_vMH9p7N1gSupport the showhttps://www.instagram.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://www.tiktok.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://www.youtube.com/brittanydawnhttps://www.pinterest.com/realbrittanydawnhttps://twitter.com/itsbrittanydawnhttps://www.lemon8-app.com/itsbrittanydawn Thank you so much for listening to this episode of Chiseled and Called. Please subscribe, leave a rating/review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and be sure to come back soon for more episodes. I hope you have a beautiful, blessed day!
    4/4/2023
    50:23

About Chiseled and Called

Have you ever walked through trial after trial questioning how much more you can endure?


Have you ever doubted how in the world God would call you to something with your broken past lurking around every corner?


Have you ever just doubted God?


Well sis, this might just be the podcast for you.


The Bible tells us that the storms of life are inevitable in this lifetime. I’ll dare to say that when you jump into the deep end with Jesus, that’s actually where the waters get rough. But the storm set out to drown you is the very storm that God will use to refine, chisel, and call you.


In the Chiseled and Called podcast, Brittany Dawn is authentically raw about her walk with the Lord as she shares past struggles, biggest failures, and current uphill battles. This is a space where all are welcome and no story is too far past the point of redemption.


Hey girl! I’m Brittany Dawn. A born and raised Texan, wife, foster mom, and founder of She Lives Freed. In 2019, I had a radical, unexplainable incomprehensible encounter with Jesus that would forever change my life. Since that night, no aspect of my life has looked the same.


Since that pivotal moment four years ago, I have walked through excruciating seasons of pruning. I’ve lost everything and everyone, I’ve navigated divorce, walked through the flames of cancel culture, faced hardship, and found myself broken amidst heartbreak. Yet through every high and low, I can confidently say that my constant has been Jesus. That my constant always will be Jesus. And I’m here to encourage you that at the end of it all, if all you have is Him, He is all you need.


I joke with friends that I skip the surface level talk and dive right in to the deep conversations over a cup of coffee… but truthfully, that’s what I’m here to do. And through it all, point your focus right back to the King.


Think of each episode as a big sister talk. I’m here through your worst day, tilting your chin up towards the King and reminding you that you can, in fact, continue on. I’m here to point you to scripture that speaks truth when your circumstances shout otherwise. I’m here to remind you that your past is not too broken and you’re not too far gone.


