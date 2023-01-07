Come chill with your host Lori Fetrick, a.k.a Ice Ice Baby from the American Gladiators, the number one hit iconic TV show of the nineties.
Every week she will...
SPECIAL GUEST: Stephanie Wolff, P.A.-C (CEO) Hormone Expert
Stephanie Wolff, P.A.-C is the nation's leading sexual wellness expert, co-founder of Launch Medical, co-inventor of The Phoenix, a Board Certified Sexual Wellness Specialist, Hormone Expert, and Peptide Expert with the American Academy of Sexual Wellness Specialist, a Board Certified Physician’s Assistant, and a Certified Weight Loss Specialist with the National Academy Of Sports Medicine. CEO of Novus Anti-Aging Center and Ice's very own hormone expert. In today's episode Stephanie and Ice discuss how Stephanie got started and has now her own practice, the importance of balancing your hormones and feeling empowered by doing so, what women can do to have a more enjoyable menopause, why hormone therapy is so important in having an enjoyable life and so much more. Connect with Lori Instagram | @lori.ice.fetrick TikTok | @Lori.Ice.Fetrick YouTube | Chillin’ with ICE Website | Chillin’ with Ice Merch | IceTeeShirts Connect with Stephanie Wolff, P.A.-C: TikTok | @dikfixers Website | The Novus Center Facebook | Novus Center YouTube | Novus Center Instagram | @novus.centers
6/27/2023
0:48
Elektra: “Give me a character and I’ll play it”
Salina Bartunek-Andrews was born in Cleveland and moved to New York City to dance. She is a Broadway choreographer and performer, a rock climber and she is also known as Elektra from The American Gladiators. Join Ice and Elektra while they share about how it was growing up as an athlete, how she got into rock climbing, and how that helped her get into American Gladiators, even when she had no clue what the TV show was about. They also share their thoughts on ESPN’S The American Gladiators documentary, what Elektra has been up to after American Gladiators, and more! In today’s episode, we are covering: [00:03:12] Growing up as an athlete [00:13:35] Getting into Rock Climbing [00:18:07] Becoming an American Gladiator [00:27:36] The best memories from the Tour [00:28:47] ESPN’s The American Gladiators Documentary [00:40:16] Life for Elektra after American Gladiators [00:47:24] “Give me a character and I'll play it” Want more than just the audio? Subscribe to Patreon for early access to all episodes! Connect with Lori Instagram | @lori.ice.fetrick TikTok | @Lori.Ice.Fetrick YouTube | Chillin’ with ICE Website | Chillin’ with Ice Merch | IceTeeShirts
6/20/2023
1:00:44
ESPN: The American Gladiators Documentary Review
Have you ever wondered why there are 2 American Gladiators documentaries? Why was the team separated? In today's episode, Ice opens up about what really happened in the making of the 2 documentaries, she shares her thoughts about the 2 parts of the 30 for 30 ESPN documentary.
6/13/2023
53:33
Stealth: From Army Brat to American Gladiator
Tanji Johnson Bridgeman, was born and raised as an Army brat, she attended the U.S. Air Force Academy and she got into bodybuilding while she attended the Academy. In 2001, when she won the NPC Nationals and got her pro card which made her decide to pursue a career as a pro fitness athlete. After competing in fitness for a while, she decided to try out for American Gladiators. Join Ice and Stealth while they share how Stealth grew up as an Army brat, her time in the U.S. Air Force Academy, what was her life like after she left the military, how she got to try out for the American Gladiators, how was her life during the show, the injuries she’s had, and so much more. In today’s episode, we are covering: [00:01:57] Growing up as an Army Brat [00:09:44] Life after the military [00:14:30] Getting into American Gladiators [00:24:23] Getting her Gladiator name [00:26:52] The New American Gladiators [00:40:12] Life after American Gladiators Want more than just the audio? Subscribe to Patreon for early access to all episodes! Connect with Lori Instagram | @lori.ice.fetrick TikTok | @Lori.Ice.Fetrick YouTube | Chillin’ with ICE Website | Chil lin’ with Ice Merch | IceTeeShirts Connect with Stealth Instagram | @officialtanjijohnson
6/6/2023
1:01:44
Storm: Blowing Everyone Away
Debbie Clark was named All-American in track and field at the University of Nebraska, she is a woman of many talents. Storm was watching the American Gladiators show and knew she wanted to be a Contender, but she blew everyone away so she joined the already established team of the American Gladiators. Join Ice and Storm while they share Storm’s journey of getting on to American Gladiators, what were the most memorable moments of the tour and the show, how was Storm’s experience when she came into an already established team In today’s episode, we are covering: [00:08:00] Getting on to American Gladiators [00:18:12] Most memorable moments for Storm [00:21:23] The start of American Gladiators [00:38:57] Life after American Gladiators Want more than just the audio? Subscribe to Patreon for early access to all episodes! Connect with Lori Instagram | @lori.ice.fetrick TikTok | @Lori.Ice.Fetrick YouTube | Chillin’ with ICE Website | Chil lin’ with Ice Merch | IceTeeShirts
Join Lori as she goes down memory lane and shares with you the best parts of her life.