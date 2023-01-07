Stealth: From Army Brat to American Gladiator

Tanji Johnson Bridgeman, was born and raised as an Army brat, she attended the U.S. Air Force Academy and she got into bodybuilding while she attended the Academy. In 2001, when she won the NPC Nationals and got her pro card which made her decide to pursue a career as a pro fitness athlete. After competing in fitness for a while, she decided to try out for American Gladiators. Join Ice and Stealth while they share how Stealth grew up as an Army brat, her time in the U.S. Air Force Academy, what was her life like after she left the military, how she got to try out for the American Gladiators, how was her life during the show, the injuries she’s had, and so much more. In today’s episode, we are covering: [00:01:57] Growing up as an Army Brat [00:09:44] Life after the military [00:14:30] Getting into American Gladiators [00:24:23] Getting her Gladiator name [00:26:52] The New American Gladiators [00:40:12] Life after American Gladiators Want more than just the audio? Subscribe to Patreon for early access to all episodes! Connect with Lori Instagram | @lori.ice.fetrick TikTok | @Lori.Ice.Fetrick YouTube | Chillin’ with ICE Website | Chil lin’ with Ice Merch | IceTeeShirts Connect with Stealth Instagram | @officialtanjijohnson