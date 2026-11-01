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Chasing No 1

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Chasing No 1
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Chasing No 1

    Travis Hunter & Ja'Marr Chase Talk Playing WR & CB in the NFL, Coach Prime & Turning Down Florida State

    10/28/2026 | 47 mins.
    Ja’Marr Chase and Annie Agar welcome NFL two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter for Episode 7 of Chasing No 1. Fresh off his international road trip with the Jaguars, Travis breaks down the brutal reality of playing both wide receiver and cornerback at the pro level, navigating dual game-plan meetings, and why he got hit with a $15,000 NFL fine. He also pulls back the curtain on why he flipped from Florida State to play for Coach Prime, his massive home fish tanks, and streaming on Twitch to decompress. On the back half of the show, Ja'Marr breaks down his viral locker-room speech that fueled the Bengals’ 35-point comeback win against the Ravens, blind-ranks top NFL receivers, and names the scariest teams to face in the playoffs.

    TIMESTAMPS:
    0:00 - Intro & Welcoming Travis Hunter
    1:26 - Life in the NFL: Bye Weeks, London Travel & Twitch Streaming
    5:38 - Travis Hunter’s $15,000 NFL Celebration Fine
    6:35 - Playing Both Ways in the NFL: Recovery & Weekly Snap Counts
    7:02 - Starting as a 5-Year-Old Nose Guard
    9:23 - The NFL Routine: Balancing Offensive & Defensive Team Meetings
    11:31 - Wide Receiver vs. Cornerback: Which Playbook is Harder?
    13:47 - Travis Still Talks to Coach Prime
    17:39 - Social Media in Sports & Avoiding Internet Negativity
    21:27 - "Welcome to the NFL" Moments & Rookie Year Film Study
    24:12 - Travis's 26 Peacock Bass & Massive Home Fish Tanks
    29:20 - Why Travis Went to Jackson State
    32:37 - Ja'Marr Breaks Down the 35-Point Comeback vs. the Ravens
    34:47 - "Somebody Make a Play!": The Halftime Speech That Turned the Game
    37:36 - Facing Double Teams & Tee Higgins Stepping Up
    40:48 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Record Pace & Contested Catches
    42:14 - Blind Ranking 5 NFL Wide Receivers
    43:57 - Halloween Special: Scariest Playoff Matchups & Favorite Candy
    47:25 - Outro & Wrap

    ---

    Always open, always unfiltered. Ja’Marr Chase takes you way beyond the gridiron on Chasing No 1. Joined by Annie Agar, Ja’Marr is putting the playbook away to break down the culture in ways you’ve never seen before. From unfiltered conversations about life, music, fashion, and the business of being a superstar, to the occasional route-running secret or raw game-day breakdown, we're covering it all.

    Powered by Overtime

    Want to be featured on the show? Call us at ‪(201)-297-5302‬ and leave us a message.

    FOLLOW CHASING NO 1:
    Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/chasingno1show/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@chasingno1⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    FOLLOW JA'MARR CHASE:
    IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/lahjay10_⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    FOLLOW ANNIE AGAR:
    IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/annieagar5/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@annieagar5
  • Chasing No 1

    Ja'Marr Chase on Bouncing Back From a Concussion, Travis Hunter's Greatness & Why He Dislikes the Chiefs

    10/21/2026 | 44 mins.
    Ja'Marr Chase and Annie Agar are back for Episode 6 of Chasing No 1. Ja'Marr opens up about his recent concussion, explaining the NFL protocol, reading while recovering in the dark, and what it felt like to finally get back on the field. The duo reacts to the wildest storylines in the NFL, including Travis Hunter playing both sides of the ball and AI-generated quarterback memes. In the back half of the show, Ja'Marr reveals why he almost committed to the Florida Gators over LSU, builds his ultimate NFL-to-NBA starting five, and plays a hilarious game of "Never Have I Ever." The episode wraps up with answering the latest "Press 1 for Uno" fan voicemails.

    TIMESTAMPS:
    0:00 - Intro
    1:46 - Ja'Marr's Concussion & NFL Protocol
    4:58 - Reading & Blockbuster Video Memories
    8:11 - Would You Get a Face Tattoo For a Super Bowl?
    11:10 - Travis Hunter Playing Both Sides of the Ball
    13:24 - AI NFL Memes & Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
    14:15 - NFL Struggles
    18:23 - The Florida Gators & College Recruiting Stories
    22:21 - LeBron James & NBA Greatness
    26:14 - NFL vs. NBA Athletics & Building the Ultimate Starting 5
    29:41 - Playing "Never Have I Ever"
    36:06 - "Press 1 for Uno": Fan Voicemails
    43:56 - Outro

    ---

    Always open, always unfiltered. Ja’Marr Chase takes you way beyond the gridiron on Chasing No 1. Joined by Annie Agar, Ja’Marr is putting the playbook away to break down the culture in ways you’ve never seen before. From unfiltered conversations about life, music, fashion, and the business of being a superstar, to the occasional route-running secret or raw game-day breakdown, we're covering it all.

    Powered by Overtime

    Want to be featured on the show? Call us at ‪(201)-297-5302‬ and leave us a message.

    FOLLOW CHASING NO 1:
    Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/chasingno1show/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@chasingno1⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    FOLLOW JA'MARR CHASE:
    IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/lahjay10_⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    FOLLOW ANNIE AGAR:
    IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/annieagar5/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@annieagar5
  • Chasing No 1

    Ja'Marr Chase & Dexter Lawrence Talk The "Sexy Dexy" Dance, How to Trash Talk, and AFC North Rivalries

    09/30/2026 | 48 mins.
    Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Annie Agar welcome Cincinnati's newest defensive powerhouse, Dexter Lawrence, to the couch for Episode 5 of Chasing No 1. Dexter gets candid about his trade to the Bengals, embracing the intense AFC North rivalries against the Steelers and Browns, and what really goes through his head when he's mic'd up on the field. The crew also breaks down the origins of his viral "Sexy Dexy" sack dance, his wild "Pink Power Ranger" days at Clemson, and test his memory with a game of Dexter Lawrence trivia. Plus, Ja'Marr reflects on hitting his 7,000 career receiving yards milestone and shares his thoughts on the latest NFL celebration fines.

    TIMESTAMPS:
    0:00 Show Intro
    1:27 Cincy's Southern Vibe
    3:33 First Impressions
    5:14 "I Don't Mess With Little Dudes"
    5:52 Tripping Over Aaron Rodgers
    6:18 AFC North Rivalries
    7:36 NFC East vs. AFC North
    8:24 Mic'd Up & Trash Talk
    11:46 LSU WR Room Battles
    12:39 LSU #7 Jersey Tradition
    13:19 Growing "Wide, Not Tall"
    16:11 Elephant Trophy Room
    16:47 "Sexy Dexy" Sack Dance
    18:50 Dexter Lawrence Trivia
    22:47 Pink Power Ranger Story
    24:14 Mad Scientist Costume
    25:18 Protecting Smaller Players
    28:00 Tee Higgins' Catch & New Celly
    29:10 Strict NFL Celebration Fines
    32:39 Ja'Marr Hits 7,000 Yards
    34:31 Ageless NFL Quarterbacks
    37:06 Wild College TD Celebrations
    40:29 Book of Uno: First NFL TDs
    43:49 Fan Voicemails
    47:48 Outro

    ---

    Always open, always unfiltered. Ja’Marr Chase takes you way beyond the gridiron on Chasing No 1. Joined by Annie Agar, Ja’Marr is putting the playbook away to break down the culture in ways you’ve never seen before. From unfiltered conversations about life, music, fashion, and the business of being a superstar, to the occasional route-running secret or raw game-day breakdown, we're covering it all.

    Powered by Overtime

    Want to be featured on the show? Call us at ‪(201)-297-5302‬ and leave us a message.

    FOLLOW CHASING NO 1:
    Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/chasingno1show/⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@chasingno1⁠⁠⁠⁠

    FOLLOW JA'MARR CHASE:
    IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/lahjay10_⁠⁠⁠⁠

    FOLLOW ANNIE AGAR:
    IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/annieagar5/⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@annieagar5
  • Chasing No 1

    Chad Ochocinco & Ja'Marr Chase Talk Best Bengals WR Ever, Ja'Marr's TDs & Crazy Celebrations

    09/23/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    The ultimate Bengals wide receiver summit takes place as Chad Ochocinco joins Ja'Marr Chase and Annie Agar on Chasing No 1. Ochocinco shares his unfiltered thoughts on Ja'Marr's game-changing abilities, officially crowning him the best receiver to ever wear the stripes in Cincinnati. Ja'Marr gives an inside look at his wild stumble-recovery touchdown and shares his toughest defensive back matchups in the league. The crew also dives into the evolution of NFL celebrations, meeting Adrian Peterson, and the benefits of a pre-game McDonald's run.

    TIMESTAMPS:
    00:00 - Intro & Welcoming Ochocinco
    01:27 - Breaking Down Ja'Marr's Insane Catch
    00:05:43 - Celebrating in Houston
    07:21 - Chad's Secret: Catching with One Eye
    09:49 - The Social Media & Meme Era
    13:08 - Bounties & The DB Checklist
    16:37 - Off-Field Life
    18:57 - The Art of the NFL Celebration
    22:37 - Embracing the Villain Role
    26:48 - Hardest Hits in the NFL
    34:14 - Hall of Fame Mentality
    36:30 - Financial Advice for Future Athletes
    40:19 - Craziest NFL Moment: The Orlando Brown Story
    43:55 - Post-Game Vibe & Defensive Praise
    48:42 - Joe Burrow's Health & Scramble Drills
    55:32 - Steelers Preview & Jersey Swaps
    58:54 - Fan Voicemails (Press 1 for Uno)

    ---

    Always open, always unfiltered. Ja’Marr Chase takes you way beyond the gridiron on Chasing No 1. Joined by Annie Agar, Ja’Marr is putting the playbook away to break down the culture in ways you’ve never seen before. From unfiltered conversations about life, music, fashion, and the business of being a superstar, to the occasional route-running secret or raw game-day breakdown, we're covering it all.

    Powered by Overtime

    Want to be featured on the show? Call us at ‪(201)-297-5302‬ and leave us a message.

    FOLLOW CHASING NO 1:
    Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/chasingno1show/⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@chasingno1⁠⁠⁠

    FOLLOW JA'MARR CHASE:
    IG: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/lahjay10_⁠⁠⁠

    FOLLOW ANNIE AGAR:
    IG: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/annieagar5/⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@annieagar5
  • Chasing No 1

    Johnny Manziel & Ja'Marr Chase Talk Fantasy Rants, NFL Regrets & Drake

    09/16/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Ja'Marr Chase and Annie Agar kick off Episode 3 of Chasing No 1 by calling out angry fantasy football managers and addressing Justin Jefferson's recent "love-hate" rivalry comments. Heisman winner Johnny Manziel joins the show to share critical NIL advice for college athletes, reflect on his football journey, and explain how golf and MMA helped him find peace. Johnny Football then breaks down his wild studio sessions on tour with Drake and confesses to sneaking out of team hotels during his rookie year in Cleveland. The crew caps off the episode by answering "Press 1 for Uno" fan voicemails.

    TIMESTAMPS:
    0:00 - Intro
    1:31 - Justin Jefferson's "Love-Hate" Comments & Bengals Week 1
    3:41 - NFL Week 1 Reactions: Packers, Bears, Ravens & Vikings
    6:34 - Rams vs. 49ers & NFL International Travel
    11:04 - Ja'Marr's Week 1 Performance & Responding to Fantasy Owners
    14:51 - Week 2 Texans Preview & 1 P.M. vs. Night Games
    17:56 - College Football: Texas vs. Ohio State & Arch Manning
    22:24 - Jeremiah Smith & LSU's "WRU" Legacy
    24:48 - LSU vs. Ole Miss & The Lane Kiffin Effect
    28:45 - Welcoming Johnny Manziel & The Texas A&M vs. LSU Rivalry
    33:09 - Mentoring the Next Generation & Navigating NIL Money
    40:13 - The Transfer Portal & Playing for Different Offensive Coordinators
    47:57 - Johnny’s MMA Fight Experience & NFL Recovery Routines
    55:16 - Finding Peace: Golfing in Cabo & Touring with Drake
    1:01:17 - Mental Health & Life After Football
    1:08:03 - Untold Story: Sneaking Out During His Rookie Year in Cleveland
    1:09:53 - "Press 1 for Uno": Fan Voicemails & Dealing with Internet Trolls
    1:18:20 - Outro & Wrap

    ---

    Always open, always unfiltered. Ja’Marr Chase takes you way beyond the gridiron on Chasing No 1. Joined by Annie Agar, Ja’Marr is putting the playbook away to break down the culture in ways you’ve never seen before. From unfiltered conversations about life, music, fashion, and the business of being a superstar, to the occasional route-running secret or raw game-day breakdown, we're covering it all.

    Powered by Overtime

    Want to be featured on the show? Call us at ‪(201)-297-5302‬ and leave us a message.

    FOLLOW CHASING NO 1:
    Instagram: ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/chasingno1show/⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@chasingno1⁠⁠

    FOLLOW JA'MARR CHASE:
    IG: ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/lahjay10_⁠⁠

    FOLLOW ANNIE AGAR:
    IG: ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/annieagar5/⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@annieagar5
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About Chasing No 1
Always open, always unfiltered. Ja’Marr Chase takes you inside the mind of one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers on Chasing No 1. Joined by Annie Agar, Ja’Marr breaks down the game in ways you’ve never seen before. From unfiltered conversations about life, music, fashion, and the business of being a superstar, to the occasional route running secret or raw game day breakdown, we're covering it all. Powered by Overtime
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