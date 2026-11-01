Ja’Marr Chase and Annie Agar welcome NFL two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter for Episode 7 of Chasing No 1. Fresh off his international road trip with the Jaguars, Travis breaks down the brutal reality of playing both wide receiver and cornerback at the pro level, navigating dual game-plan meetings, and why he got hit with a $15,000 NFL fine. He also pulls back the curtain on why he flipped from Florida State to play for Coach Prime, his massive home fish tanks, and streaming on Twitch to decompress. On the back half of the show, Ja'Marr breaks down his viral locker-room speech that fueled the Bengals’ 35-point comeback win against the Ravens, blind-ranks top NFL receivers, and names the scariest teams to face in the playoffs.



TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 - Intro & Welcoming Travis Hunter

1:26 - Life in the NFL: Bye Weeks, London Travel & Twitch Streaming

5:38 - Travis Hunter’s $15,000 NFL Celebration Fine

6:35 - Playing Both Ways in the NFL: Recovery & Weekly Snap Counts

7:02 - Starting as a 5-Year-Old Nose Guard

9:23 - The NFL Routine: Balancing Offensive & Defensive Team Meetings

11:31 - Wide Receiver vs. Cornerback: Which Playbook is Harder?

13:47 - Travis Still Talks to Coach Prime

17:39 - Social Media in Sports & Avoiding Internet Negativity

21:27 - "Welcome to the NFL" Moments & Rookie Year Film Study

24:12 - Travis's 26 Peacock Bass & Massive Home Fish Tanks

29:20 - Why Travis Went to Jackson State

32:37 - Ja'Marr Breaks Down the 35-Point Comeback vs. the Ravens

34:47 - "Somebody Make a Play!": The Halftime Speech That Turned the Game

37:36 - Facing Double Teams & Tee Higgins Stepping Up

40:48 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Record Pace & Contested Catches

42:14 - Blind Ranking 5 NFL Wide Receivers

43:57 - Halloween Special: Scariest Playoff Matchups & Favorite Candy

47:25 - Outro & Wrap



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Always open, always unfiltered. Ja’Marr Chase takes you way beyond the gridiron on Chasing No 1. Joined by Annie Agar, Ja’Marr is putting the playbook away to break down the culture in ways you’ve never seen before. From unfiltered conversations about life, music, fashion, and the business of being a superstar, to the occasional route-running secret or raw game-day breakdown, we're covering it all.



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