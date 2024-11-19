Leadership, Hunting Tech, and the Future of Our Nation w/ Bill Thompson | HUNTR Podcast #217

In this episode of the HUNTR Podcast, we're in the studio with Bill Thompson, discussing the latest developments behind the scenes at Spartan Forge. We often talk about the future of hunting and what it might look like for the next generation. Bill and his team have elevated e-scouting and mapping software to a whole new level with Spartan Forge, giving hunters the ability to understand and study landscapes like never before. If this is just the beginning, it's incredible to imagine what we, as hunters, will be able to achieve in the years to come.