Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsHUNTR
Listen to HUNTR in the App
Listen to HUNTR in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

HUNTR

Podcast HUNTR
HUNTR
HUNTR is a community of passionate hunters who live for every part of the year from management to the hunt itself, all wrapped in a story-driven podcast by host...
More
SportsWilderness

Available Episodes

5 of 245
  • The Progression of a Bowhunter (Corey's 4th Buck) w/ Corey Horn | HUNTR Podcast #219
    In this episode of the HUNTR Podcast, we sit down with our good friend Corey Horn to hear the story of his most recent Ohio buck. Over the years, Jared has mentored Corey, sharing many hunts together on the family farm in Ohio. As bowhunters, we’re always striving to absorb as much knowledge as possible and add tools over time to improve our skills. Corey has done just that, with his progression as a bowhunter fueled by a passion for the thing we all love: chasing whitetails. Congrats to Corey on an incredible deer. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. Check out Corey's buck here: https://youtu.be/YdOPVxWjdvU New episodes of HUNTR Podcast drop every Tuesday and Thursday 6PM EST Buy some merch on our website: https://wearehuntr.com/ SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE: https://www.youtube.com/c/HUNTRTUBE HUNTR Podcast is presented by: Hoyt Archery: https://hoyt.com (USE CODE HUNTR FOR 20% OFF APPAREL) DeerGro: https://www.deergro.com (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) RackHub: https://www.rack-hub.com/huntr (USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF) Pure Wildlife Blends: https://www.purewildlifeblends.com (USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF) Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR FOR 7% OFF) Quest Hunt Co: https://questhuntco.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Better Backstrap: https://betterbackstrap.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Spartan Forge: https://spartanforge.ai/ (USE CODE HUNTR20 FOR 20% OFF) Sevr: https://www.sevrbroadheads.com Easton Archery: https://eastonarchery.com Stealth Cam: https://www.stealthcam.com/
    --------  
    1:38:28
  • Peak Rut Whitetail Strategy | Hunt Companion
    We're back with another Hunt Companion! The peak of the rut is here, which means we'll see a lot of deer activity. As it gets colder, bucks will be on their feet, searching for food. Predicting the different phases of the rut can be challenging, especially during these prolonged weather fronts, but eventually, mature bucks will start actively moving. It's just a matter of being in the right place at the right time. Good luck to everyone hunting this week, chase that rutting activity, and we'll see you in the next one. New episodes of Hunt Companion drop every Sunday 6PM EST New episodes of HUNTR Podcast drop every Tuesday and Thursday 6PM EST Buy some merch on our website: https://wearehuntr.com/ SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE: https://www.youtube.com/c/HUNTRTUBE HUNTR Podcast is presented by: Hoyt Archery: https://hoyt.com (USE CODE HUNTR FOR 20% OFF APPAREL) DeerGro: https://www.deergro.com (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) RackHub: https://www.rack-hub.com/huntr (USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF) Pure Wildlife Blends: https://www.purewildlifeblends.com (USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF) Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR FOR 7% OFF) Quest Hunt Co: https://questhuntco.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Better Backstrap: https://betterbackstrap.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Spartan Forge: https://spartanforge.ai/ (USE CODE HUNTR20 FOR 20% OFF) Sevr: https://www.sevrbroadheads.com Easton Archery: https://eastonarchery.com Stealth Cam: https://www.stealthcam.com/
    --------  
    20:17
  • Make Venison Great Again w/ Jeremy Limerick | HUNTR Podcast #218
    In this episode of the HUNTR Podcast, we welcome Jeremy Limerick from Better Backstrap to give us a taste of what he's been cooking up. Jeremy is a passionate whitetail hunter and equally passionate about making venison taste great. For us, as guys who eat a ton of venison, partnering with Better Backstrap was a no-brainer, as they offer a unique lineup of seasonings perfect for the meat we've worked so hard to harvest. We appreciate Jeremy joining us on the show, and we look forward to what's to come with Better Backstrap. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. Check out Better Backstrap: https://betterbackstrap.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/betterbackstrap/ New episodes of HUNTR Podcast drop every Tuesday and Thursday 6PM EST Buy some merch on our website: https://wearehuntr.com/ SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE: https://www.youtube.com/c/HUNTRTUBE HUNTR Podcast is presented by: Hoyt Archery: https://hoyt.com (USE CODE HUNTR FOR 20% OFF APPAREL) DeerGro: https://www.deergro.com (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) RackHub: https://www.rack-hub.com/huntr (USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF) Pure Wildlife Blends: https://www.purewildlifeblends.com (USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF) Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR FOR 7% OFF) Quest Hunt Co: https://questhuntco.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Better Backstrap: https://betterbackstrap.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Spartan Forge: https://spartanforge.ai/ (USE CODE HUNTR20 FOR 20% OFF) Sevr: https://www.sevrbroadheads.com Easton Archery: https://eastonarchery.com Stealth Cam: https://www.stealthcam.com/
    --------  
    2:15:08
  • Leadership, Hunting Tech, and the Future of Our Nation w/ Bill Thompson | HUNTR Podcast #217
    In this episode of the HUNTR Podcast, we're in the studio with Bill Thompson, discussing the latest developments behind the scenes at Spartan Forge. We often talk about the future of hunting and what it might look like for the next generation. Bill and his team have elevated e-scouting and mapping software to a whole new level with Spartan Forge, giving hunters the ability to understand and study landscapes like never before. If this is just the beginning, it's incredible to imagine what we, as hunters, will be able to achieve in the years to come. Check out Spartan Forge: https://spartanforge.ai/ (USE CODE HUNTR20 FOR 20% OFF) Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spartan.forge/ New episodes of HUNTR Podcast drop every Tuesday and Thursday 6PM EST Buy some merch on our website: https://wearehuntr.com/ SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE: https://www.youtube.com/c/HUNTRTUBE HUNTR Podcast is presented by: Hoyt Archery: https://hoyt.com (USE CODE HUNTR FOR 20% OFF APPAREL) DeerGro: https://www.deergro.com (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) RackHub: https://www.rack-hub.com/huntr (USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF) Pure Wildlife Blends: https://www.purewildlifeblends.com (USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF) Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR FOR 7% OFF) Quest Hunt Co: https://questhuntco.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Better Backstrap: https://betterbackstrap.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Spartan Forge: https://spartanforge.ai/ (USE CODE HUNTR20 FOR 20% OFF) Sevr: https://www.sevrbroadheads.com Easton Archery: https://eastonarchery.com Stealth Cam: https://www.stealthcam.com/
    --------  
    3:05:09
  • Live from Illinois Deer Camp | Hunt Companion
    We're back with another live Hunt Companion! Join us at Illinois Deer Camp while we hangout and talk deer with Bobby Kendall and Chris Brackett. New episodes of Hunt Companion drop every Sunday 6PM EST New episodes of HUNTR Podcast drop every Tuesday and Thursday 6PM EST Buy some merch on our website: https://wearehuntr.com/ SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE: https://www.youtube.com/c/HUNTRTUBE HUNTR Podcast is presented by: Hoyt Archery: https://hoyt.com (USE CODE HUNTR FOR 20% OFF APPAREL) DeerGro: https://www.deergro.com (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) RackHub: https://www.rack-hub.com/huntr (USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF) Pure Wildlife Blends: https://www.purewildlifeblends.com (USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF) Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR FOR 7% OFF) Quest Hunt Co: https://questhuntco.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Better Backstrap: https://betterbackstrap.com/ (USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF) Spartan Forge: https://spartanforge.ai/ (USE CODE HUNTR20 FOR 20% OFF) Sevr: https://www.sevrbroadheads.com Easton Archery: https://eastonarchery.com Stealth Cam: https://www.stealthcam.com/
    --------  
    2:33:42

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About HUNTR

HUNTR is a community of passionate hunters who live for every part of the year from management to the hunt itself, all wrapped in a story-driven podcast by hosts Jeremy Flinn and Jared Prusia.
Podcast website

Listen to HUNTR, Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

HUNTR: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:17:02 PM