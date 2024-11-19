The Progression of a Bowhunter (Corey's 4th Buck) w/ Corey Horn | HUNTR Podcast #219
In this episode of the HUNTR Podcast, we sit down with our good friend Corey Horn to hear the story of his most recent Ohio buck. Over the years, Jared has mentored Corey, sharing many hunts together on the family farm in Ohio. As bowhunters, we’re always striving to absorb as much knowledge as possible and add tools over time to improve our skills. Corey has done just that, with his progression as a bowhunter fueled by a passion for the thing we all love: chasing whitetails. Congrats to Corey on an incredible deer. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
Check out Corey's buck here:
https://youtu.be/YdOPVxWjdvU
HUNTR Podcast is presented by:
Hoyt Archery: https://hoyt.com
(USE CODE HUNTR FOR 20% OFF APPAREL)
DeerGro: https://www.deergro.com
(USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF)
RackHub: https://www.rack-hub.com/huntr
(USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF)
Pure Wildlife Blends: https://www.purewildlifeblends.com
(USE CODE HUNTR10 FOR 10% OFF)
Lone Wolf Custom Gear: https://www.lonewolfcustomgear.com/
(USE CODE HUNTR FOR 7% OFF)
Quest Hunt Co: https://questhuntco.com/
(USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF)
Better Backstrap: https://betterbackstrap.com/
(USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF)
Spartan Forge: https://spartanforge.ai/
(USE CODE HUNTR20 FOR 20% OFF)
Sevr: https://www.sevrbroadheads.com
Easton Archery: https://eastonarchery.com
Stealth Cam: https://www.stealthcam.com/
--------
Peak Rut Whitetail Strategy | Hunt Companion
We're back with another Hunt Companion! The peak of the rut is here, which means we'll see a lot of deer activity. As it gets colder, bucks will be on their feet, searching for food. Predicting the different phases of the rut can be challenging, especially during these prolonged weather fronts, but eventually, mature bucks will start actively moving. It's just a matter of being in the right place at the right time. Good luck to everyone hunting this week, chase that rutting activity, and we'll see you in the next one.
Make Venison Great Again w/ Jeremy Limerick | HUNTR Podcast #218
In this episode of the HUNTR Podcast, we welcome Jeremy Limerick from Better Backstrap to give us a taste of what he's been cooking up. Jeremy is a passionate whitetail hunter and equally passionate about making venison taste great. For us, as guys who eat a ton of venison, partnering with Better Backstrap was a no-brainer, as they offer a unique lineup of seasonings perfect for the meat we've worked so hard to harvest. We appreciate Jeremy joining us on the show, and we look forward to what's to come with Better Backstrap. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
Check out Better Backstrap:
https://betterbackstrap.com/
(USE CODE HUNTR15 FOR 15% OFF)
Follow on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/betterbackstrap/
Leadership, Hunting Tech, and the Future of Our Nation w/ Bill Thompson | HUNTR Podcast #217
In this episode of the HUNTR Podcast, we're in the studio with Bill Thompson, discussing the latest developments behind the scenes at Spartan Forge. We often talk about the future of hunting and what it might look like for the next generation. Bill and his team have elevated e-scouting and mapping software to a whole new level with Spartan Forge, giving hunters the ability to understand and study landscapes like never before. If this is just the beginning, it's incredible to imagine what we, as hunters, will be able to achieve in the years to come.
Check out Spartan Forge:
https://spartanforge.ai/
(USE CODE HUNTR20 FOR 20% OFF)
Follow on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/spartan.forge/
Live from Illinois Deer Camp | Hunt Companion
We're back with another live Hunt Companion! Join us at Illinois Deer Camp while we hangout and talk deer with Bobby Kendall and Chris Brackett.
