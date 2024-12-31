WWE Raw 12/30/24 Review | HEATED Segment With CM Punk And Seth Rollins Before Netflix Debut!
Solomonster reviews the final WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network before the move to Netflix next week, highlighted by a face-off between CM Punk and Seth Rollins and an excellent clash between IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria in the Intercontinental championship tournament. Pour one out for two hour Raws, folks.
🌍 AEW Worlds End 2024 Review | KENNY OMEGA Returns And FTR Shows Up With Adam Copeland!
Soloonster reviews AEW Worlds End 2024 with TWO surprise returns in Adam Copeland and Kenny Omega, the conclusion of the Continental Classic, why the state of Ricochet right now is fine and the end (hopefully) of the feud with MJF and Adam Cole.
Sound Off 894 - MAJOR WrestleMania Match Being Planned And 2024 Top Stories And AWARDS!
It's the final Sound Off of the year and a PACKED show with thoughts on AEW Worlds End, the returns of Adam Copeland and Kenny Omega, the good and bad of the Continental Classic and how Mercedes Mone finally DID bring change to the women's division... plus, preview and predictions for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty next weekend... the surprising WWE name in Japan for New Year's Day... a MAJOR match being discussed for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41... the next WWE PLE likely expanding to two nights in 2026... and a look at the TOP STORIES in wrestling for 2024, with some hard truth on the collapse of the AEW Dynamite ratings... END OF THE YEAR AWARDS including Wrestler of the Year for WWE and AEW... and YOUR QUESTIONS about John Cena going after the Intercontinental title, the Macho Man program that was rejected and wrestlers that were far ahead of their time!
WWE Smackdown 12/27/24 Review | MAJOR Championship Ladder Match Signed For The Royal Rumble!
Solomonster reviews the final WWE Smackdown of 2024 with Cody Rhodes returning to confront Kevin Owens and pitching a MAJOR match for the Royal Rumble. Outside of that, not a whole lot to this episode before the switch to three hours next Friday.
AEW Dynamite 12/25/24 Review | Hammerstein Ballroom With THE END (Almost) Of The Continental Classic
Soloonster reviews the Christmas episode of AEW Dynamite taped from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City with FIVE matches in the Continental Classic, plus Worlds End predictions and some thoughts on the final episode of Rampage airing this Friday.