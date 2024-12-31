Sound Off 894 - MAJOR WrestleMania Match Being Planned And 2024 Top Stories And AWARDS!

It's the final Sound Off of the year and a PACKED show with thoughts on AEW Worlds End, the returns of Adam Copeland and Kenny Omega, the good and bad of the Continental Classic and how Mercedes Mone finally DID bring change to the women's division... plus, preview and predictions for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty next weekend... the surprising WWE name in Japan for New Year's Day... a MAJOR match being discussed for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41... the next WWE PLE likely expanding to two nights in 2026... and a look at the TOP STORIES in wrestling for 2024, with some hard truth on the collapse of the AEW Dynamite ratings... END OF THE YEAR AWARDS including Wrestler of the Year for WWE and AEW... and YOUR QUESTIONS about John Cena going after the Intercontinental title, the Macho Man program that was rejected and wrestlers that were far ahead of their time!